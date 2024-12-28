Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Where to Watch
Saving Mr. Banks
Aggressively likable and sentimental to a fault, Saving Mr. Banks pays tribute to the Disney legacy with excellent performances and sweet, high-spirited charm.
Saving Mr. Banks
Director
John Lee Hancock
Producer
Alison Owen , Ian Collie , Philip Steuer
Screenwriter
Kelly Marcel , Sue Smith
Distributor
Walt Disney
Production Co
Walt Disney Pictures , Ruby Films , Easy Tiger Productions , Essential Media and Entertainment
Rating
PG-13 (Thematic Elements|Some Unsettling Images)
Genre
Drama , Comedy
Original Language
English
Release Date (Theaters)
Dec 20, 2013, Wide
Release Date (Streaming)
Oct 3, 2015
Box Office (Gross USA)
$83.3M
Runtime
2h 5m
Sound Mix
Datasat , Dolby Digital