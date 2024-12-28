Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

79% Tomatometer 261 Reviews 84% Popcornmeter 100,000+ Ratings

Spurred on by a promise he made to his daughters, Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) embarks on what would become a 20-year quest to obtain the movie rights to "Mary Poppins." The author, P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson), proves to be an uncompromising curmudgeon who has no intention of letting her beloved characters become mangled in the Hollywood machine. However, when the books stop selling and she finds herself in need of money, Travers reluctantly agrees to consider Disney's proposition.

Critics Consensus

Aggressively likable and sentimental to a fault, Saving Mr. Banks pays tribute to the Disney legacy with excellent performances and sweet, high-spirited charm.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Laura Mandanas Autostraddle The movie is charming and Emma Thompson, per usual, makes for an utterly endearing misanthrope. However, I have to question the decision to gloss over Travers' queer identity. Jun 14, 2021 Full Review Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Deborah Ross The Spectator It is not a taxing film. You always know where it's going and, with its rather melodramatic flashbacks, there is no ambiguity as to where it is coming from, but neither matters as much as they should as there is just so much joy to be had otherwise. Sep 5, 2018 Full Review Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Candice Frederick Reel Talk Online ... it follows the Disney modus operandi of ultimately exalting even the most unlikable characters in order to satisfy their traditional family audiences. Rated: B- Sep 6, 2017 Full Review Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (4) JD Duran InSession Film Saving Mr. Banks is a good movie that most audiences will enjoy, despite a few flaws. I'm not 100% convinced this is a movie for children, even though it's a Disney film about a Disney film. Rated: A- Aug 19, 2024 Full Review Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Brian Eggert Deep Focus Review In traditional Disney fashion, something true has been transformed into a heartwarming, overly saccharine commercial. Rated: 2.5/4 Aug 19, 2022 Full Review Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Richard Crouse Richard Crouse Uniformly excellent performances to cover the movie's languid pacing. Rated: 3.5/5 Feb 1, 2021 Full Review Read all reviews

Henrik S Excellent cast, moving story. And the music, of course, is beyond brilliant. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 08/31/24 Full Review Audience Member Lack of character depth becomes a huge problem despite the good performances of Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks is the major problem. Rated 3/5 Stars • Rated 3 out of 5 stars 07/20/24 Full Review Dale R A Disney-fied version of the creation of the movie Mary Poppins and Walt Disney’s attempts to obtain the rights to the character from her creator P. L. Travers. Tom Hanks is truly one of the best actors to grace the screen as not once during the film did I think that he was an actor portraying Walt Disney, instead I felt that was Disney on screen. Emma Thompson also does a great job portraying P. L. Travers. I’m on the fence about the changes in the narrative from history. The story here is well told and engaging throughout, but the ending is altered to give a Disney positive spin on the true story that I rightly predicted that Disney wouldn’t have the courage to tell. Still, I think this movie is worth a watch. Rated 3/5 Stars • Rated 3 out of 5 stars 07/07/24 Full Review Skye W I can't imagine anyone not enjoying this movie. The production is impeccable, great writing, great characters AND Tom hanks. What more do you need? Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 06/02/24 Full Review Audience Member Fun to watch Disney do its thing, always nice to watch a heart change from a tough personality to one who starts to enjoy the simple things in life. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 03/23/24 Full Review John S Beautiful. Powerful. I'm watching mary poppins tomorrow, and it's story will never be the same ♥️ Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 02/10/24 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

John Lee Hancock Director Emma Thompson P.L. Travers Tom Hanks Walt Disney Paul Giamatti Ralph Jason Schwartzman Richard Sherman Colin Farrell Travers Goff
Synopsis Spurred on by a promise he made to his daughters, Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) embarks on what would become a 20-year quest to obtain the movie rights to "Mary Poppins." The author, P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson), proves to be an uncompromising curmudgeon who has no intention of letting her beloved characters become mangled in the Hollywood machine. However, when the books stop selling and she finds herself in need of money, Travers reluctantly agrees to consider Disney's proposition.

John Lee Hancock

Alison Owen, Ian Collie, Philip Steuer

Kelly Marcel, Sue Smith

Walt Disney

Walt Disney Pictures, Ruby Films, Easy Tiger Productions, Essential Media and Entertainment

PG-13 (Thematic Elements|Some Unsettling Images)

Drama, Comedy

English

Dec 20, 2013, Wide

Oct 3, 2015

$83.3M

2h 5m

Datasat, Dolby Digital
