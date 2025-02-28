Saw Palmetto for Women: 11 Benefits and Side Effects (2025)

Saw palmetto is a very popular herbal treatment that is widely used to treat the conditions of decreased testosterone levels. It comes in the form of natural berry, capsules, tablet or even tea forms. However, just like other medications, it is important for you to consider the safety and effectiveness of saw palmetto. Remember, it is always best to consult your doctor who can let you know if t is right for you or not, before you begin taking it. In this article, we will consider the benefits and side effects of saw palmetto.

Benefits of Saw Palmetto

There are a number of benefits of Saw palmetto, most of which are related to its effect on testosterone. However, we will take all the possible benefits of into consideration below:

Sex drive

Saw palmetto affects the production of both sperm and eggs and thereby, linked to fertility in both men as well as women. A number of people consider taking saw palmetto for increasing their testosterone levels. This further helps in increasing their desire for sex and they may experience an increased libido.

Prostate cancer

Saw palmetto can be used to reduce the growth of cancerous cells in the prostate. Thus, men who have prostate cancer are often recommended to take saw palmetto supplements along with their traditional treatment. However, it is always best to consult your doctor before you try to test out any remedy, so as to get a confirmation for the same.

Other ailments

If you have been suffering from other ailments such as coughs, colds, sore throats, headaches, sleeping troubles, bronchitis etc, sae palmetto can be of great help. However, there has not been enough research about its effectiveness on improving the symptoms, but a lot of people consider this as a good remedy.

Hair loss

Well, saw palmetto will not lead to the growth of more hair but will definitely make your hair fuller, if you are suffering from the problem of thin hair. This stops the follicles from shutting down which consequently helps with the problem of hair loss.

Regulated menstruation

Some women may experience irregularity in their menstruation cycle, but the good news is that saw palmetto can majorly help you with this. Taking saw palmetto will make your periods much more regular and will also ease your cramps. In addition to this, it will provide you with all the energy you require in ‘those’ days.

Acne

We all look for different measures that can help us cure acne. After all, who really wants it? hormonal shifts are one of the major reasons for acne and saw palmetto can help in regulating those hormones. This will thus result in fewer breakouts and you can finally say goodbye to those pimples.

Side effects of saw palmetto for women

Increased bleeding

It would not be recommended to take saw palmetto in case you are taking blood thinners or have been suffering from bleeding disorders. Also, if you are going to have a surgery in sometime, you may be advised by your doctor to stop taking saw palmetto a long time before it is to take place so as to avoid an increased bleeding.

Gastrointestinal discomfort

Constipation, nausea, belly pain, bad breath and diarrhea are some of the most common problems faced by ones taking saw palmetto. But there is nothing to worry as all of this can be sorted out pretty easily. If you have been suffering from any of these issues, you can begin to take saw palmetto with your meals. But, you should avoid taking this supplement if you have gastrointestinal problems.

Allergic reactions

Although rare, but some people develop allergic reactions including rash, difficulty breathing and even swelling on the consumption of saw palmetto. Therefore, you should avoid taking it, if you are a member of Palmae family or Areacacae or are sensitive to this medication.

Hormonal changes

We all know saw palmetto can majorly help you get hormonal changes but what if these changes take place a lot more than you expected? For instance, changes in libido and breast tenderness may take place at a greater extent than you expected. Thus, highly avoid taking saw palmetto if you have already been taking hormonal therapy.

Other problems

Soreness, headaches, muscle soreness, dizziness, sleeplessness and depression are some of the problems people are likely to suffer from, when taking saw palmetto. There can also be other severe issues that may take place in ones who have underlying kidney or heart disease. Some of these problems can be jaundice, pain in the chest or trouble in breathing.

What amount of saw palmetto should be taken?

We all are different and so are our bodies. Therefore, there isn’t really a clear dosage of saw palmetto that should be taken. Although, there have been reports of women who have taken saw palmetto and most of them have considered a dosage of 160 mg extract a day as effective. However, this dosage is also recommended to ones dealing with hirsutism. Even then, you can consult your healthcare provider who can give you a better understanding of this.

Precautions

Like any other herbal remedy, you must check the dosage recommended on the packet. After you have checked that, you can speak to your doctor about it who can let you know if it is the right dosage for you or not. Apart from this, he/she will also let you know if it safe for you to take saw palmetto along with the other medications you have been taking. For instance, women who are taking birth control pills should highly avoid taking this, as it may affect your hormones. People who take anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin should also not take this as it may result in blood clotting. Thereby, before you decide to purchase or take it, speak to your doctor.

Saw palmetto during pregnancy

During pregnancy, it is important for you to be extremely careful as to what herbs and medications you are taking. There are some herbs that you must take during your pregnancy for the betterment of your little one, whereas then there are others that should be highly avoided while you are pregnant. Considering saw palmetto, we know that it contributes to hormonal activity when used orally. And during pregnancy, this disruption of hormonal balance in the body can lead to a number of pregnancy complications. In fact, it is also recommended by a number of doctors to avoid its usage during pregnancy. Thus, considering all the factors, saw palmetto and pregnancy are not compatible. But, you can always consult your healthcare provider who can give you more information and a better understanding of the same.

Conclusion:

Everything has its benefits and side effects and so does saw palmetto. Although, many people rely on this herb for its benefits but it’s side effects have not yet been well researched. More importantly, its dosage should be considered very well before you decide to take it. and as far as pregnant women are considered, they are recommended to highly avoid its consumption due to its possible complications on the pregnancy.

Hope this article was of help to you! Please share your comments/queries/tips with us and help us create a world full of Happy, Healthy and Empowered Women!!