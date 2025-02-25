Saw Palmetto for Women (2025)

Saw palmetto, scientifically known as serenoa repens[¹], is a bush-like palm native to the southeastern United States, particularly in Florida, where it thrives in coastal regions.

The extract derived from the berries of the saw palmetto plant is commonly used as a dietary supplement because it is rich in fatty acids, plant sterols, and flavonoids.

Traditionally, it has been most notably used by men to manage symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)[²], an illness characterized by an enlarged prostate gland.

More recently, studies have explored its potential benefits for women's health, including its ability to address hormonal imbalances like those associated with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

It also improves hair health and promotes hair growth in both genders experiencing conditions like androgenic alopecia (pattern baldness).Saw palmetto continues to be a popular natural remedy sought after by individuals looking to support hormonal balance in women and prostate health in men.

However, research on saw palmetto's efficacy for various health conditions is ongoing.Its traditional use and potential benefits underscore its relevance in the realm of natural supplements for promoting wellness.