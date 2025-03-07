Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens): Health Benefits, Ayurvedic Uses (2025)

Abstract

Commonly Named As: American dwarf palm tree, cabbage palm, Sabal balm, palmetto-berry

Saw palmetto herbal extract is commonly used to treat urinary and reproductive tract disorders. This plant is widely used. In India, it is grown in gardens. Saw palmetto drupe berries have a high nutrient content and bioactive constituents that aid in the treatment of BPH in both men and women. It is beneficial for hair regrowth. Positive results have been reported in studies involving patients with androgenic disorders. Overall, hair quality is likely to improve by 50%. Saw palmetto is sold in the form of powder, capsules, and oils. If palmettos are not available locally, they can be consumed. Saw palmetto supplements contain more fatty acids and phytosterols, which fight and relieve the disorder.

Introduction

The small, 2-3 foot green, leafy shrub palm-like structure grows horizontally and creeps. The razor sharp leaves form a fan and crawl across the ground. This is a dwarf palm tree that comes from the family Arecaceae. Its aroma is somewhat vanilla-like and nutty. This plant is native to the southeastern United States, Florida, and some northern regions. It is now grown in India as well, and it is distinguished by its fan-shaped leaves. Despite its medicinal properties, this plant is also used as a garden plant in India. This plant has long been used to treat a variety of disorders, including reproductive disorders, in both men and women. Saw palmetto is in high demand for both pharmaceutical and traditional applications. The dried fruit or seed is added to the diet of anyone suffering from urinary diseases such as an enlarged prostate gland, also known as BPH (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia), the cause of which is unknown. Other severe conditions include persistent migraine headaches, nerve pain, and hair loss.

Nutrient Composition Of Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto berries have a high nutritional value. Saw palmetto leaves are very large and made up of lipids and carbohydrates like mannitol sugar and other polysaccharides containing galactose and arabinose. There are also vitamin E derivatives such as gamma tocopherol.

The table depicts aromatic acids, phytosterols, and fatty acids:

Aromatic Acids Ferulic acid and vanillic acid Phytosterols Beta – sitosterol, campesterol and stigmasterol (found in berries) Fatty Acids Capric, caprylic, lauric, myristic, oleic, linoleic, stearic, and palmitic acids

How Has Saw Palmetto Helps Hair Growth?

Saw palmetto is said to be consumed only by men who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and to aid in the fight against BPH. Previous studies reported that in the United States, an 18-year-old boy used this herbal mixture for 30 days. This extract was beneficial to them, and his brothers, who have prostate cancer, continue to take saw palmetto supplements. This herb contains a high concentration of the saturated fatty acids laurate and myristate.

Androgens are responsible for hair growth and reproduction in both men and women. Androgens are male hormones such as testosterone, as well as their prohormones, that play an important role in hair growth. This saw palmetto regulates hormonal levels and prevents hair loss. Some studies have discovered that saw palmetto has anti-androgen properties that inhibit the enzyme 5-alpha reductase. This enzyme is found in your liver, skin, and prostate as well. As a result, testosterone is converted into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). This DHT promotes the growth of facial hair, prostate, and acne. To prevent this growth, saw palmetto inhibits the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which helps to stabilize our hormonal balance. The bioactive components present in saw palmetto, like fatty acids and phytosterols, help inhibit enzyme activity, promote good hormonal balance in the body, and can be used as a healthy dietary supplement.

Action Of Saw Palmetto In Prostate

Prostate enlargement is called BPH, which is benign prostatic hyperplasia. This is a benign tumour found in men. The growth of the prostate gland depends on androgen stimulation. The hormonal imbalance may cause an increase in the DHT ratio, which enhances the development and growth of the prostate. It is known that DHT is inhibited by the enzyme 5- alpha reductase. The berries of saw palmetto have a higher content of phytosterols like sitosterol, stigmasterol, and lupenone. Which possess inhibitory activity against enzymes. And here, the fatty acids present in saw palmetto, like palmitic acid and steraic acid, were both inactive against the enzyme.This helps in reducing the growth of tumour cells in the prostate.

A study reported that, with the help of supplementary drugs, decreasing the DHT and increasing testosterone can help patients with prostate issues. However, this herbal extract inhibited the binding of a receptor that promotes DHT.

Anti- Inflammatory Effects

Saw palmetto inhibits the biosynthesis of certain metabolites, which increases inflammation in the body. The bioactive constituents lycopene and selenium present in saw palmetto show great anti-inflammatory activity on the prostate. The berries of this herb contain polysaccharides, which may decrease inflammation and strengthen the immune system. As discussed, above has herb has anti-androgenic effects and helps in the inhibition of reductase enzymes at receptors. This also has anti- proliferative effects.

Improve Urinary Tract Function

The ripe berry of saw palmetto, which is high in fatty acids and phytosterols, can treat all urinary tract infections, including inflammation, prostate enlargement, and other infections. Due to all these features, this plant is used widely in the therapeutic industry.

The isolation of fatty acids like oleic and lauric acid from the saw palmetto, shows the significant role in binding with the pharmacological receptors such as muscarinic acid and calcium channel receptors. Another pharmacological evidence shows an effective role in LUTS (lower urinary tract symptoms) in women. The urine flow can also be improved. Many studies reported that this herb is effective in frequent urination and to those who woke up in late mid nights for urine. The Overactive bladder symptom score is also improved by saw palmetto extract. Also this may helped in reducing the symptoms of PCOS (poly cystic ovary syndrome). With hormonal balance this herb helps in reducing acne and facial hair growth in women and promotes hair growth.

These studies show that the saw palmetto extract can be consumed by females as well, and it helps in the treatment of urinary infections. The phytochemicals present in this herb helped in making the dietary supplements.

Conclusion

This article concluded that Serenoa repens, also known as saw palmetto, is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. This American dwarf plant has traditionally been used to treat androgenic and urinary-related disorders. The pharmacological mechanisms of this herb are not well understood, but studies have reported fine knowledge and provide better advice on usage. Excessive consumption of any herb can be dangerous. Saw palmetto dried berries contain a high concentration of bioactive components such as fatty acids and phytoserols. This demonstrates that the enzyme 5-alpha reductase has an inhibitory effect on anti-androgenic and anti-inflammatory effects, as well as inhibiting testosterone byproduct formation. In the market, there are numerous brands of saw palmetto extract supplements. The effectiveness of this herbal extract is entirely dependent on the active ingredients. However, this SPE is not a given medication, but the studies reveal the attention of the patient with BPH and LUTS. In women also, palmetto helped with improved urination and PCOS related disorders. This is how this American grown plant is giving useful benefits and is grown worldwide as a garden plant.