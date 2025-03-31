Scalescenes - trial and adaptation (2025)

My point Terry is what is the difference between cutting a printed item in half and joining it to another part as part of your kit bashing, compared to cutting and joining the images on the PC, the end result is almost the same except one has a visible join; you could set the colour rendition of your printer to change the colour of an item or change the colour on the PC. Why is one method acceptable but not the other? Also what harm would there be in cutting out using a plotter cutter (which requires the shape to be imported into the software) compared to cutting by hand? Am I breaching copyright by assembling Metcalfe kits with etched windows and doors or is that acceptable kit bashing? I would suggest the answer might depend on if you own or work for Metcalfe or not!

We are talking about items for our own use, not for selling on. What is the position if a kit bashed item is included in an exhibition layout, or we post pics of it on the forum, that could be debatable, are we then technically breaching copyright by publishing it?

What about a club or area group where maybe 2 or 3 members will be building the same row of houses, can one member print them off and pass the printed results to the others to assemble,or must they all have a copy of the building on their PC?

If you took things to extremes then Dapol, Farish or Union Mills could jump on us for adding detail to their locos, no lamp irons, wire handrails, no vac pipes, no filing down coupling rods to something nearer scale thickness, no renumbering nor adding a Westinghouse pump for a push pull conversion.

Remember the fuss in the Sataes a few years back when Railway companies wanted hefty payments from Bachman, and other manufacturers for using their liveries on RTR models.

Yes one can shop elsewhere, always assuming there is anything remotely like what we want, not everybody wants to scratch build, but many will want something a bit different than Metcalfeville or Scalescenes Town.