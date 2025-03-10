SCOOBY-DOO 'Lost Mysteries' Art Shows Scoob vs Horror Icons (2025)

For the past few years, artist Travis Falligant has been making horror-themed art of the cutest kind. He’s got a series of Horror Babiesand horror/Disney princess mashups. But perhaps he’s most famous for his “Lost Mysteries” series, imagining the heretofore unknown episodes of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! with iconic horror characters as the monster of the week. Check out this Scooby-Doo x Horror Icons crossover series.

Each of these “lost” episodes even has a name, ones that sound just like something Hanna-Barbera would come up with. Falligant has recently added some new editions to the lineup, including this year’s buzzed-about James Wan movie Malignantand the John Carpenter classic The Thing(SPOILERS below for Malignantalso a bunch of old movies too).

Falligant told us, “I was really bowled over by Malignant. I KNEW I was going to have to do a Lost Mysteries episode with Gabriel in it. Such a fun character, and I thought him chasing Scoob and Shaggy would be a fun visual with him running backwards and all that.”

For “An Icy Fling with a Terrifying Thing,” Falligant said, “I thought it would be fun to bring the characters of John Carpenter’s The Thing into the world of Scooby-Doo and friends. The idea of them trying to trap The Thing and tie it up and send it down the slopes by putting it on skis just kills me. I made myself laugh with that one.”

It’s not just classic slashers that the Mystery, Inc. gang ran up against. It’s also indie horror darlings. Of course, we know Scooby loves to “live deliciously” thanks to all those Scooby snacks. But was that good enough for The Witch’s Black Phillip? And the gang clearly freeze in their tracks stumbling upon Hereditary’s demon Paimon. It’s not easy for Scooby-Doo, meeting all these horror legends.

One demon spits up green goop, the other one just looks like it. The gang met The Exorcist’s possessed little girl in “The Problem With Pazuzu.” And Scooby and Shaggy met someone hungrier than they always were in “Go Away, Gozer.”

When Scooby and friends drove to Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, they met a wacky doctor. One who kept telling them about someone with the blackest eyes. The Devil’s eyes. In “The Spooky Shape of Haddonfield,” the gang had quite a scary run-in with Michael Myers.

Maybe a camping trip wasn’t such a good idea. But, hopefully, Velma Dinkley found her glasses before Jason Voorhees did, in “The Creepy Case of Camp Blood.”

You know, maybe if Scoob and Shaggy didn’t eat so much before bed, they wouldn’t have so many nightmares for Freddy Krueger to pop up in. Maybe then they wouldn’t have had to deal with “The Case of the Springwood Slasher.”

Clive Barker’s hellish creations sure spooked those meddling kids. Candyman scared Scoob to pieces in “The Creepy Candyman Of Cabrini Green.” And the Cenobites from Hellraiser return in “Lemarchand’s Box Lunacy.”

Whether the gang was running from the xenomorph from Alien (“Scooby-Doo, Where’s the Crew“) or Ghostface from Scream, you can’t help but imagine them running to some jaunty ’60s pop tune as they did it.

We usually blame Scooby for everything, but we bet it was Fred who read out loud from the creepy old book. Guess Scooby-Doo isn’t the only one who might get in trouble in a horror movie. Maybe Ash showed up to help in “Scooby-Doo and the Night of the Necronomicon?”

Scooby suspected something was up with that creepy Good Guy doll. And his weird female companion. Chucky and Tiffany bedeviled the gang in “The Double Doll Debacle.”

Scooby and Shaggy went from looking for snacks to being the snacks. First, they hit up a California beach town overrun with vampires in “Don’tGet Lost in Santa Carla.” And Blacula tried to take a bite out of Scoob in “The Wild Mamuwalde Mystery.”

Speaking of vampires, the gang should have believed Charley Brewster when he said he had the undead living next door. Turns out, Jerry, the new neighbor, wasn’t “Old Man Dandridge.” He was actually a vampire. “What a Night for a Fright!” for our teenage detectives.

The kids from Monster Squad and Scooby and his buds seemed like the match made in horror heaven. It was truly “The Mighty Monster Mashup.”

For more horror art with a side of whimsy, be sure to head on over to Travis Falligant’s Instagram, Twitter, and his official site.