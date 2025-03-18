Score Smooth, Frizz-Free Texture With The 12 Best Curly Hair Products (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

I love my curls, but that wasn’t always the case. After three very long years of trial-and-error and trying every product under the sun, I found the best curly hair products for my 3b/3c curls and learned to embrace my mop-top of a head and rock my curls every chance I get. The truth is curly hair is really unique and has a mind of its own, most of the time.

Meet Our Expert: Mia Emilio, senior stylist at NYC's DevaChan Salon

Fellow curly girl and senior stylist at DevaChan Salon in NYC, Mia Emilio, says all curls are different, but chances are if you get out of the shower and your hair has any type of bounce or ringlets, you’ve got naturally curly hair. “Curly hair has an oval-shaped hair follicle and is most likely affected by humidity,” Emilio says.

But, Emilio notes that all curls are different. Just because your favorite influencer rocks practically perfect spirals and yours just bend and shape however they want, doesn’t mean you don’t have curly hair. “Curl types can be similar, but we have to treat everyone’s curls 100% differently,” she warns. There’s a variety of textures and curl types that make everyone’s curls unique.

There’s one thing that stands true for all curly hair: It’s desperate for moisture. “With curly hair, natural oils have a harder time traveling down the hair follicle, which makes moisture and hydration crucial,” Emilio says. “We all need moisture to have healthy curly hair.” That’s the key when shopping for curly hair products to add to your daily regimen. You want super hydrating ingredients that lock moisture into place instead of letting it seep out. And Emilio says to try to avoid products with sulfates, alcohol, and silicones. These tend to dry the hair out and leave you with more problems than you started with.

Whether you’re just starting your curly hair journey or you’re a seasoned pro looking for a new holy grail, we rounded up the best curly hair products on the market to date. We’re talking hydrating cleansers, crunch-free gels, and even a miracle-working leave-in treatment (more on that below). Keep scrolling for the best curly hair products you’ll want to add to cart now.