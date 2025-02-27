Posted 25 February 2022 - 10:55 PM

Hi All,

I don't know much about magnet zappers and whether they will work or not on sealed can motors. The most recent magnet zapper thread I found here was from 2019.

I ask because while motors are cheap and reliability has come up, there is still situations where I find myself buying 5 to find 1 or 2 good ones. I don't know if magnet zapping would help or not.

Has there been any development of a sealed can zapper or perhaps the question might be, is there a need or demand?

Any information is appreciated.

Thanks,

Scott