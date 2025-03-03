Search results for husband's+wife+rims+bbc | Tumlook (2025)

Posts
Dr Omar Hassouna, who moved to Walsall, [England,] said he found out in a phone call from his brother on Tuesday [17 October].His niece, her husband and their two-month-old baby "instantly died" after a wall fell on them when they were sleeping, he said.Dr Hassouna said his brother "just could not speak" and it was "very, very upsetting"."She was very close to me personally," he added. "I just cried today, so incredibly unbelievable."Dr Hassouna has lived in Walsall for more than 40 years but recently visited Gaza to see his family.He said the current situation was "very frightening" and his family were "not sure whether [they're] going to live tomorrow or not.""These people, they don't know where to go," he added.
-- From "Walsall doctor says relatives killed in bombardment in Gaza" by Shehnaz Khan, Chris Blakemore, and Rakeem Omar for BBC News, 18 Oct 2023.
On 26 October, the Palestinian Ministry of Health released the list of names of Palestinians killed since 7 October. Among them, from the Hassouna family, are:
Najia Abdel Ismail (86);
Nima Ahmed Ahmed (71);
Subha Ibrahim Mustafa (67);
Sharif Atta Ibrahim (61) and his brothers Imad Atta Ibrahim (59) and Bassam Atta Ibrahim (51);
Hani Issa Saeed (59);
Ali Hassan Abdel Rahman (59) and his children Raed Ali Hassan (36), Isra Ali Hassan (34), Alaa Ali Hassan (32), Mumin Ali Hassan (28), and Ibrahim Ali Hassan (25);
Ali's son Hassan Ali Hassan (37) and his children Ahmad Hassan Ali (11), Bara'a Hassan Ali (9), and Joud Hassan Ali (7);
and Ali's son Muhammad Ali Hassan (33) and his sons Ali Muhammad Ali (7) and Yazan Muhammad Ali (5);
Nelly Hamdy Mohamed (52);
Saleh Ali Saleh (50) and his children Muhammad Saleh Ali (27), Nesma Saleh Ali (25), Basma Saleh Ali (21), and Sarah Saleh Ali (15);
and Saleh's son Khalid Saleh Ali (29) and his daughter Nevin Khalid Saleh (1);
Samar Khalil Hussein (48);
Navin Jamil Mahmoud (48);
Samiha Naim Fahmy (44);
Hossam Amin Muneeb (44), his wife, Hala Yasir Faris (36), and their children Ahmad Hossam Amin (12), Aya Hossam Amin (8), and Adam Hossam Amin (3);
Samah Naim Hosni (39);
Rawa Riyad Mustafa (38);
Muhammad Jamal Mustafa (35);
Ayah Basim Faraj (34);
Ilham Khalil Ramadan (34) and their sister Amirah Khalil Ramadan (32);
Hanin Muhammad Ibrahim (33);
Nahil Nasser Muhammad (32);
Rim Nahed Jamal (30);
Abdul Rahman Muhammad Fadl Hamed (27) and his siblings Muhammad Muhammad Fadl Hamed (22), Abdullah Muhammad Fadl Hamed (13), and Hoda Muhammad Fadl Hamed (8);
Shadi Suhail Saeed (27);
Mustafa Mahmoud Khaled (26);
Safaa Nizar Jamil (26);
Ahmed Majdi Ahmed (26);
Ayah Khamis Atta (25);
Rose Ramiz Amin (21) and her sister Maha Ramiz Amin (18);
Abdul Rahman Muhammad Mutee (17);
Lamah Ahmed Mahmoud (13);
Malak Bilal Muhammad (12) and his siblings Muhammad Bilal Muhammad (11) and Sarah Bilal Muhammad (3);
Samer Ahmed Muhammad (10) and his sisters Jana Ahmed Muhammad (8) and Mona Ahmed Muhammad (6);
Muhammad Rami Muhammad Fadl (10) and his siblings Yazan Rami Muhammad Fadl (8), Samar Rami Muhammad Fadl (6), Youssef Rami Muhammad Fadl (5), Abdullah Muhammad Fadl (4), and Sowar Rami Muhammad Fadl (1);
Nour Wissam Amin (9) and her sister Nada Wissam Amin (7);
Sherif Ashraf Sherif (5);
Sobhi Hamdan Sobhi (1);
Adham (41), a freelance journalist and media professor;
Khalid Younis Saleh (33);
and Abdullah Ahmed Salim (32).
Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption Peter Wrighton’s body was found in woodland close to East Harling at about 10:45 BST on Saturday
Police investigating the murder of an 83-year-old dog walker who was attacked in woodland have released descriptions of three “vital” potential witnesses.
Peter Wrighton’s body was found on Saturday near Fiveways Junction, three miles south of East Harling in Norfolk.
An inquest heard he had been stabbed repeatedly and died from “incised wounds to the neck”.
Detectives want to trace three men who were seen around the woodland near the time Mr Wrighton was attacked.
Updates on this story and other Norfolk news
Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption Peter Wrighton was pictured in the post office in Kenninghall at 10:10 BST on Saturday
CCTV images have been released of Mr Wrighton, of The Moor, Banham, using a post office in Kenninghall at 10:10 BST, just 35 minutes before his body was found in the woods.
The drive between the post office and the woodland takes at least 10 minutes. He was found dead at 10:45 BST.
No-one has yet been arrested, and the murder weapon has not yet been found.
Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption Peter Wrighton, who lived in Banham, near Attleborough, leaves two children and a wife of 59 years
At a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Det Supt Andy Smith described the investigation as “large-scale, complex and detailed”.
He said officers were appealing specifically to three men who police are yet to trace as potential witnesses.
The first is white, in his 50s, with pale skin and grey or white hair balding on top. He was believed to be wearing heavy-rimmed glasses and light-coloured trousers, and was seen in The Street changing into a white T-shirt.
The second man is white with a tanned complexion, aged 25 to 30, 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in, with an athletic build, short, dark wavy hair and dark eyes.
He was wearing a grey or blue T-shirt, grey floppy gym-style shorts above the knee and heavy duty flip-flops. He was seen within the boundary of the woodland site which police are searching.
The third man is described as a white male, aged 30 to 50, of medium build, who wore dark-coloured clothing and was seen walking without a dog in the northern area of the heath.
Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption Peter Wrighton was out walking his two dogs when he was killed
An inquest into the death of Mr Wrighton, of The Moor, Banham, opened in Norwich and adjourned for a review on 14 December.
The hearing, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, was told Mr Wrighton was a retired BT engineer who was born in Tottenham, London.
His body was formally identified by his wife Ann at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination recorded the medical cause of death as “incised wounds to the neck”.
Image caption Police are asking anyone who lives close to the murder scene to check their bins for a weapon
Mr Wrighton’s family and his wife of 59 years described him as “a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather”.
He had a “kind nature” and had a “love of walking his dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day”, his family said.
Image caption A police cordon remains in place at the scene
Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption Mr Wrighton’s dogs were found close to where he was murdered and are safe and well
