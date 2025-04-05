See the Full List of Oscars Winners 2025 (2025)

Anora’s Cinderella story reached its logical conclusion Sunday night, when writer, director, and editor Sean Baker won Oscars 2025 in all three of those categories—and then took home the best picture crown, too. Anora was also responsible for what might have been the biggest surprise from the Oscars 2025 stage at the Dolby Theatre, when Baker’s leading lady Mikey Madison was called to the stage as this year’s best actress—an award many assumed The Substance’s Demi Moore had on lock.

That abundance of statues means Baker has now tied Walt Disney’s record for the most wins in one night, and in Disney’s case, the wins were for four separate films he oversaw in 1954, not a single creation. And none of Uncle Walt’s winning works involved a plucky sex worker in love with the son of a Russian oligarch. (Unless there’s some serious subtext everyone missed in Disney’s two-reel short Bear Country.)

All the Highlights From the 2025 Oscars

The night wasn’t all shock and upset, though. To no one’s surprise, A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin took home the best supporting actor statue, delivering a speech that suggests a few more baby showers might be in his wife Jazz Charton’s future. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña managed a triumph in the best supporting actress category, despite the self-immolation of her costar Karla Sofía Gascón—a best actress nominee who ducked away from attention for most of the evening.

“I’ve done this before,” said The Brutalist star, Adrien Brody as he took the stage after winning the second best actor award of his career. (He triumphed over upstart Timothée Chalamet, whose yellow suit was one of the night’s most talked-about ensembles.) “The one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. No matter what you’ve gained… it can all go away,” he continued, a sentiment that felt especially significant on this occasionally stunning night.

Read on for a full list of Oscars winners 2025, with all the nominees listed below. For more on everything Oscars, follow along with our live story, which continue even after the ceremony ends with additional commentary, analysis, and insights, as well as the view from Vanity Fair’s famed Oscars party.

BEST PICTURE

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Girl With the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez

Edward Lachman, Maria

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

WINNER: I’m Not a Robot

A Lien

Anuja

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Dune: Part Two

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

BEST SOUND

WINNER: Dune: Part Two

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: No Other Land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

BEST EDITING

WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora

Dávid Jancsó, The Brutalist

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Pérez

Myron Kerstein, Wicked

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: The Substance

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jay Cocks and James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Wicked

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

This year, in conjunction with our Oscar-week events, Vanity Fair is supporting the efforts of two local organizations helping Angelenos: the Motion Picture & Television Fund and Baby2Baby. We encourage you to donate to these or other charities supporting the city and families.