See the Full List of Oscars Winners 2025 (2025)

Anora’s Cinderella story reached its logical conclusion Sunday night, when writer, director, and editor Sean Baker won Oscars 2025 in all three of those categories—and then took home the best picture crown, too. Anora was also responsible for what might have been the biggest surprise from the Oscars 2025 stage at the Dolby Theatre, when Baker’s leading lady Mikey Madison was called to the stage as this year’s best actress—an award many assumed The Substance’s Demi Moore had on lock.

That abundance of statues means Baker has now tied Walt Disney’s record for the most wins in one night, and in Disney’s case, the wins were for four separate films he oversaw in 1954, not a single creation. And none of Uncle Walt’s winning works involved a plucky sex worker in love with the son of a Russian oligarch. (Unless there’s some serious subtext everyone missed in Disney’s two-reel short Bear Country.)

The night wasn’t all shock and upset, though. To no one’s surprise, A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin took home the best supporting actor statue, delivering a speech that suggests a few more baby showers might be in his wife Jazz Charton’s future. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña managed a triumph in the best supporting actress category, despite the self-immolation of her costar Karla Sofía Gascón—a best actress nominee who ducked away from attention for most of the evening.

“I’ve done this before,” said The Brutalist star, Adrien Brody as he took the stage after winning the second best actor award of his career. (He triumphed over upstart Timothée Chalamet, whose yellow suit was one of the night’s most talked-about ensembles.) “The one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. No matter what you’ve gained… it can all go away,” he continued, a sentiment that felt especially significant on this occasionally stunning night.

Read on for a full list of Oscars winners 2025, with all the nominees listed below. For more on everything Oscars, follow along with our live story, which continue even after the ceremony ends with additional commentary, analysis, and insights, as well as the view from Vanity Fair’s famed Oscars party.

BEST PICTURE

WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Girl With the Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez
Edward Lachman, Maria
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

WINNER: I’m Not a Robot
A Lien
Anuja
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

BEST SOUND

WINNER: Dune: Part Two
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

BEST EDITING

WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora
Dávid Jancsó, The Brutalist
Nick Emerson, Conclave
Juliette Welfling, Emilia Pérez
Myron Kerstein, Wicked

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: The Substance
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jay Cocks and James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Wicked
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

This year, in conjunction with our Oscar-week events, Vanity Fair is supporting the efforts of two local organizations helping Angelenos: the Motion Picture & Television Fund and Baby2Baby. We encourage you to donate to these or other charities supporting the city and families.

