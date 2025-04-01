Semi-permanent tattoos (2025)

INKDAYS TATTOOS

At Inkdays we have developed an ink formula for temporary tattoos that last up to 2 weeks. The temporary tattoo consists of vegetable ink derived from the Gardenia Jasminoides fruit (plant), 100% organic and vegan. Because the temporary tattoo uses ink, not a sticker, the difference with real tattoos is minimal and they look just like the real thing. Don't take our word for it, choose a tattoo and judge for yourself or check out our socials (TikTok / Instagram) to see others try on a temporary tattoo.

HOW REAL DO THE TATTOOS LOOK?

A common question is: does the temporary tattoo really look realistic?

The question that keeps us busy to make the temporary tattoos as realistic as possible. The ink formula that we have developed is the result of this; semi-permanent tattoos, a temporary tattoo that sinks into the epidermis, develops into a dark color and stays for up to two weeks.

SEMI-PERMANENT TATTOOS vs FAKE TATTOOS



SEMI-PERMANENT TATTOOS



Semi-permanent tattoos last up to2 weekssit because they usenatural ink , not a sticker. The ink will soak into the top layer of your skin (epidermis) and intoDevelop into a dark blue color for 24-48 hours , making early removal impossible, so it looks real. So you're stuck with the tattoo for a few days; choose a nice spot!

Here are some tips to ensure your tattoo lasts as long as possible:

Make sure the tattoo adheres well to the skin when placing it.

Choose an area without body hair and where there is little movement (e.g. forearm)

Minimize contact moments with the tattoo (e.g. showering / swimming / clothing). This can cause the tattoo to start fading sooner.

Body hair can shorten the life of the tattoo.

FAKE TATTOOS

The fake tattoos last approximately3-5 dayssit and are made of special skin adhesive (sticker). Over time, the fake tattoo begins to fade and after 3-5 days the tattoo is gone. Early removal is possible with alcohol or baby oil.

WHAT CAN I DO TO PREPARE?

Below are some tips & tricks:

Place the temporary tattoo on an area with little to no body hair

Do not place on a site that moves a lot such as joints (e.g. elbow/knee)

Apply in the morning so that the tattoo has enough time to adhere to the skin

Do not rub the tattoo extensively (e.g. when drying after showering)

Please read the enclosed instructions carefully

WHY IS MY TATTOO INVISIBLE AT BEGINNING?

Don't worry! The ink will sink into the top layer of your skin (epidermis) where it24-48 hourstakes for the temporary tattoo to fully develop into color, immediately after application the tattoo will be almost invisible. No stress if you do not see a tattoo immediately.

Here is an instructional video of the tattoo.



We recommend thatloose clothingto wear in these 24-48 hours; the temporary tattoo is still developing and the ink may transfer to other parts of the body. in particularwhile sleepingThe tattoo can come off because you don't realize that you are pressing on the tattoo with, for example, your arm.

The temporary tattoo will eventually turn dark blue to black in color, depending on your skin tone.

If you still don't see a tattoo after 48 hours, please send an email (with photo) to contact@inkdays.nl so we can help you!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the temporary tattoo (ink) made of?

Our temporary tattoos use vegetable ink derived from the Gardenia plant, 100% organic and vegan.

How quickly does Inkdays deliver in the Netherlands?

1-2 business days, we work together with PostNL and all shipments include Track & Trace.

Is the temporary tattoo harmful to the skin?

Our temporary tattoos (ink) are made from vegetable ink and specially designed to be safe for the skin. The tattoo leaves no traces, after 2 weeks the tattoo has completely disappeared naturally.

How do you ensure that the temporary tattoo lasts as long as possible?

Choose an area with little to no body hair

Place the temporary tattoo on a spot with little friction (e.g. forearm)



Make sure the temporary tattoo has little friction in the first 48 hours (e.g. do not press against other parts of the body while sleeping)



Do not scrub over the tattoo

How do you apply the temporary tattoo?