Sensitive Armpits? Here Are 11 Top-Rated Natural Deodorants, Sans Baking Soda (2025)

Avoiding baking sodaHow we choseOur picks

Why might you avoid baking soda?

Your skin typically hovers around a pH of 5, and when you introduce topicals that sway that too much in either direction, your barrier will be compromised as a result. The most obvious sign of a disrupted barrier? Irritation.This irritation can cause a slew of side effects like redness, itching, and hyperpigmentation.

But that's not the only thing that's potentially irritating. Some people are sensitive to fragrance (natural or otherwise) and essential oils. Also: You can have sensitivities to any number of ingredients—aloe, clay, coconut oil—even if they're not common concerns for most.

So ultimately, it might take some guess-and-test to find one that's right for you. (And as always, spot-test first. It's a good rule of thumb for anyone but vital for those with sensitive skin.) Not only that but it may also take time. Switching to natural deodorant takes an adjustment period about two weeks to two months, in which your body is getting used to perspiration again. Allow your product the time to adequately test its performance before giving up.

How we picked Aluminum & baking soda free Our broadest filter was avoiding these two ingredients. Fragrance profiles We looked for options that were fragrance free, made with natural extracts, essential oils, or safe synthetic ingredients. Textures We know that people like a wide variety of of textures, so we included several options to try. Efficacy These formulas have been put to the test by mbg staffers, experts, and users.

More and more people are making the switch to natural deodorants — and there are many things to consider when going aluminum-free. One thing you may consider is whether or not you want to try an option with baking soda. The ingredient has deodorizing properties, but many find it irritating since it disrupts the skin barrier.

Don’t worry, there are many baking-soda free sticks to pick from. Want more information on switching to naturals? Read about armpit masks, and if you should really be using one.