[September 2015 – Ceci] Kim Young Kwang and Jung So Min – Their D-Day is Now – Interview (2024)

I heard you’re busy filming the drama “D-Day”. After the drama “Can We Get Married?”, it’s the second time you work together. How did you feel before filming started?



Kim Young Kwang: I felt that this drama would be one to become a milestone in my career, so my mindset changed a little. It’s the first attempt to a disaster medical drama in Korea, so I wanted it to be the first of this genre anyway. I received the script, I found it very interesting, so I asked to meet the director right away. I feel that this drama will allow me to show many sides of the human being, so I’m really into the “I must give it a try at least once even if I put my life on the line” mindset.

Jung So Min: Sol Mi is a type of character I have never tried before. When a homeless person comes to the hospital and stops breathing, everybody is scared to approach him, but it doesn’t matter to Sol Mi who gives him CPR and treats him. And as soon as he comes back to his senses, she tells him “ahjussi, you’re quite lucky. You received a kiss from a young woman [t/n: she uses the word that means also “virgin” or “unmarried woman”] like me.” I was attracted to this human side of Sol Mi. And we both play doctors.

KYK: Lee Hae Sung, my character, has a hot temper. His anger can be his strength. He may seem very honest and ignorant, but that’s what makes him determined to save people. When an emergecy patient is no use for the hospital and is sent back, he defies the director of the hospital and he performs the surgery anyway to try to save this person. As a doctor, he has a great sense of duty.

JSM: When you usually choose the job you want to do, your passion and your sense of duty burn. And I think it’s even truer for doctors. However, they end up making compromises little by little when they’re confronted to a reality different from the mindset they had in the beginning. That’s how Sol Mi was, but meeting Hae Sung makes her change. As she saves people, her sense of duty is burning and she transforms into a doctor full of passion.

Is there something you anticipate about this drama?



JSM: It’s a fresh character to the point I even wondered if I’d get to play another easygoing and boyish character like that in the future. Besides, I’m usually feminine. (smiles) That’s why I like this character. It’s fun. I discovered another side of me I wasn’t aware of. (You seem to have quite a bubbly and bright personality, so it probably mixed well with your character.) As I’m completely immersed myself in this drama, I think the role influenced me a lot. Honestly, my personality has many darker sides. (smiles) I like characters allowing you to use your body a lot to portray them. Compared to movies, dramas mostly use bust shots. That’s why it even made me lose my mind just a little bit because I had the feeling I was only acting through my facial expressions and my voice. That’s why there were some aspects I wasn’t satisfied with, but this drama makes me feel the tension from my head to my toes because I feel like I won’t pull it off if I don’t worry about even the slightest part of my body. I’m learning a lot.

“D-Day” is the first Korean attempt at the disaster medical genre and broadcast will start in September. I heard it’s a large-scale project, how is the atmosphere on the set?



KYK: Some aspects are difficult, but filming is fun. The director is very funny too. Yet, if actors make a mistake, he just moves on. (So Min: You can also say he’s a bit cold-hearted). Actors tell themselves they should make no mistake. Since the director doesn’t get angry, it makes the pressure even bigger that we must be perfectly prepared. (So Min: just cut it off (smiles).) I think that’s why I work even harder.

JSM: The director observes the actors a lot. He catches specific aspects of us and puts it into the script. That’s why a new script is released every morning. You must observe these things well, if you don’t, you can’t catch them. Although it’s a large-scale drama, it’s awesome that he gives us a new script every morning. It’s like a movie. (Looks like he makes you study endlessly your acting craft).

KYK: That’s why he kind of feels likes a teacher sometimes.

JSM: Still, it’s the filming set I’ve enjoyed the most so far. Worrying or stressing about a role is norm is something unavoidable when you’re an actor. Still, from the actors I’m playing with to the director, they’re all very nice.

[t/n: this paragraph was a bit confusing because the format makes it seem that Young Kwang is speaking, but I think it’s So Min indeed, so I formatted it this way.)

Have you thought about how you would spend your last day if a great disaster happened in Seoul like it does in the drama?



KYK: Well, I never thought about it. I’ll probably think “I’m going to die anyway, so I hope I’ll die fast”.

JSM: That’s so like him to answer something like that. (smiles) I’ll try to survive until the end. You don’t know how things can turn out. (Young Kwang: you’re so hopeful (smiles)). Even a predicted situation can be changed if you overcome the hardships and fight to survive until the end. That’s why I think it’s depressing/unfair to die too fast.

I heard the two of you were close. To be honest, people who work together don’t always become close. Was there a specific occasion for you to become close?



JSM: We didn’t have many scenes together in our previous drama, but we became a bit more comfortable, even after seeing each other just once. And the drama we’re currently filming isn’t ordinary. Regardless of the situation, there’s the environment. I think that’s why we rely on each other even more.

KYK: We’ve been seeing each other often with the director, even before we started filming the drama. And it turns out that we don’t live that far from each other. We met after reading our scripts and communicated a lot like “it would be nice if it were like this” or “the character is like this, so I think the situation is like that”. To be honest, I didn’t think we’d be so close. We keep teasing each other and joking around. To the point the director has to stop us. (smiles)

JSM: No. The director also jokes around with us a lot. (So Min, your reaction is interesting.)

KYK: So Min likes joking a lot.

JSM: So at the end of the day, I’m the cause of everything! (smiles)

Is there something you’d like to learn from the other?



KYK: So Min’s character uses saturi. When I first read the script, I felt that it was a bit rough somehow. However, she pulled it off in a different way I was thinking of and she made it really realistic. Right now, she’s so natural that it seems she has always been speaking saturi. I was surprised. And when we face each other in a specific way, if I go “shouldn’t it be this way?” or if I have a little bit of an exclusive perspective, So Min will find what works as she tries and says “because we must do it like this first”. I thought she was like a Korean National University of Arts senior. (smiles)

JSM: Oppa is very passionate. He makes me nervous because he thinks a lot even about the slightest detail. To the point I even wondered “am I not slacking a little?”. (You’re the best as partners, I can’t wait to see the synergy between the two of you)

Is there a value or a word that you consider important in your life?



KYK: It’s ambiguous to call it a value, but a house is very important to me. Ever since I was a child, I’ve always had a fantasy about the house I want. That’s why I think a lot about how nice it would be to decorate and perfectly prepare a house that would suit me like a well-fitted outfit. That’s why I’m always trying to decorate my house in a way that is perfect for me.

JSM: Achievement was important to me, but as I’m getting older, my only thought is that I want to lead a happy and interesting life. When I was asked what I wanted for my future, I wrote it down with my parents. My mom always wrote “being happy” instead of writing down a job. Did it influence me? I’m doing a job I love, no one makes things difficult for me, so I don’t know why I should feel unhappy. I just want to live a happy and interesting life. (So you’re happy right now) Yes. (How about you, Young Kwang?)

KYK: I think I’m trying to be happier. (smiles)

So what kind of person do you want to become?



KYK: I want to become a happy person. (smiles) To be honest, it’s something difficult to define in one word. Because I guess I’m just one of the actors who hope to accomplish something the audience will recognize, because I’m not someone complete as an actor just through my name like my sunbaes are. I can’t define it thoughtlessly. I don’t know how I will turn out. I have a goal, but it keeps changing all the time. In a very meticulous way. I want to become someone who lives a life worth to be lived. I want to be someone free.

JSM: I want to become someone who keeps changing as time goes by. I want to be like the water that keeps flowing and not like the stagnant water, I want to be someone who keeps improving.

Ceci

Translation: @thesunnytown – thesunnytown.wordpress.com