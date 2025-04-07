Seth Meyers mocks Elon Musk's bid for sympathy over Tesla's cratering stock (2025)

Home > Life > Digital Culture
Let's play a sad song for him on the world's smallest violin.
By
Amanda Yeo
Amanda Yeo
Late Night host Seth Meyers has mocked Elon Musk for complaining about Minnesota governor Tim Walz finding joy in Tesla's cratering stock. Walz isn't the only one.
Tesla's CEO has seen stock for the electric car company plummet, with sales down across the globe as drivers boycott its vehicles — and that isn't even to mention the numerous recalls. Meanwhile, the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been aggressively dismantling the U.S. government, cutting jobs, services, and aid to countless people who need it.
As such, Tesla's woes have inspired vindictive joy in many. Musk has of course taken objection to those revelling in schadenfreude, calling Walz a "creep" and "huge jerk" for celebrating Tesla's misfortune. Though as Meyers pointed out, you can't actively and joyfully cut federal jobs and benefits then expect people to weep when your multibillion dollar company isn't doing well.
"You're slashing nutritional aid, veteran's benefits, and social security, and you expect us to feel bad about a stock price?" quipped Meyers. "I can't believe this is what happened to the 'fuck your feelings' crowd. They went from 'cry more, libs' to 'stop making me cry, libs.'
"Also, 'Tim Walz is a jerk'? My man, when you run around with a chainsaw on stage, you're celebrating cutting jobs and benefits. To quote I believe it was William Shakespeare, 'the jerk store called and they're running out of you.'"
