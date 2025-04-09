Severance star joins Netflix's next Harlan Coben adaptation, from a story dubbed 'one of his best' (2025)

By Andy Meek

Published Mar 31st, 2025 5:38PM EDT

Severance star joins Netflix's next Harlan Coben adaptation, from a story dubbed 'one of his best' (2)

Image: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Harlan Coben’s thrillers have a proven track record of delivering jaw-dropping twists and edge-of-your-seat suspense, and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of I Will Find You promises to be no exception. While the streaming giant has yet to announce a release date, anticipation is already high for this adaptation of what’s been praised as “one of [Coben’s] best” stories.

Among the newly announced cast for I Will Find You is Britt Lower, best known for her role as Helly R. in Severance on Apple TV+. Here, she takes on the role of Rachel Mills, the ex-sister-in-law of David Burroughs (played by Avatar’s Sam Worthington), a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his own son — a crime he insists he didn’t commit.

Once a decorated journalist, Rachel’s life unraveled after she was fired, but when she stumbles upon shocking evidence that could change everything, she sees it as a shot at redemption. The discovery doesn’t just offer her a chance to reclaim her career; it sets her on a dangerous path that could rewrite David’s entire fate.

Joining Lower and Worthington as part of the cast for Netflix’s eight-episode series are Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, and Erin Richards. “The cast we’ve assembled is nothing short of phenomenal,” showrunner Robert Hull tells Netflix’s Tudum. “Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own. The fact we’ve somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan’s storytelling and the incredible support of everyone at Netflix.”

Netflix’s track record with Coben adaptations speaks for itself, with previous hits like The Stranger, Stay Close, and Fool Me Once having drawn millions of viewers worldwide. Given the novel’s gripping premise and the powerhouse casting, I Will Find You has all the makings of another smash hit. With no official premiere date announced yet, however, fans will have to wait a little longer before diving into this high-stakes mystery.

Even so, one thing is already clear: With Lower and Worthington leading the way, I Will Find You is shaping up to be a must-watch thriller that’s sure to interest fans of taut, propulsive storytelling.

Andy Meek

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

