Severe weather kills at least one as storms rip region from Michigan to Texas - UPI.com (2025)

A downed pole blocks a street during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Vero Beach, Fla/. in October 2024. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead after a swath of severe weather ripped across a section of the United States that stretches from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to Texas, spawning tornadoes, damaging straight line winds and baseball sized hail.

Dangerous storms continued to threaten a large portion of the United States through Sunday night into Monday, according to the National Weather Prediction Center.

"To the warm side of that front in the South, we'll have enough moisture and instability to get thunderstorms, and some of them could be severe," said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center.

On Sunday night, fierce winds blew down power lines and trees in Ingham County, Mich., which is northwest of Ann Arbor and has a population of about 284,000.

The storm was created when a mass old cold air over Michigan collided with a warm front in the south, which creates optimal conditions for volatile thunderstorms.

The severe weather was predicted to persist or intensify Sunday night into Monday across Missouri and Illinois and reach into Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley.

The storms could become larger and produce unpredictable and intense outbreaks. Forecasters warned of hail that could grow to be as large as 3 inches in diameter in northeast Texas, northwestern Louisiana, Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, Southern Illinois and western Ohio. Parts of western Kentucky and Tennessee could be threatened.

On Monday, the dangerous weather will shift east causing the greatest risk in a region stretching from Virginia southwestward into Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, where storms are expected to be more intense and dangerous.

