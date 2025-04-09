Severe weather kills at least one as storms rip region from Michigan to Texas - UPI.com (2025)

U.S. News // 1 hour agoU.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war April 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced will allow logging in national forests, which will help spur timber production amid reciprocal tariffs on other nations.

U.S. News // 9 hours agoStock markets tumble again amid tariff fallout; Nasdaq in bear market April 4 (UPI) -- The stock market ended a turbulent week with huge declines Friday with the Nasdaq Composite entering a bear market amid fallout from President Donald Trump's new tariffs on most nations worldwide.

U.S. News // 3 hours ago2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities April 4 (UPI) -- A new Title IX Special Investigations team will focus on enforcing President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender women from competing on female sports teams and using restrooms designated for women.

U.S. News // 13 hours agoTrump extends sale, ban of TikTok another 75 days April 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday gave TikTok another 75 days to be sold or banned in the United States, one day before the deadline.

U.S. News // 7 hours agoOfficials: California man arrested for child exploitation is part of online terror group April 4 (UPI) -- A California man has been charged with targeting children for sexual exploitation, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

U.S. News // 7 hours agoFLoatarama Pride-on-water fundraiser event returning to Florida in June April 4 (UPI) -- The largest LGBTQ Pride-on-water event in the United States is returning for its sixth year this coming June, organizers announced on Friday.

U.S. News // 8 hours agoIn Central U.S., catastrophic flash flooding to be followed by major river flooding Additional rounds of torrential rain will continue to trigger widespread, life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding centered on the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys into Saturday night, meteorologists say.

U.S. News // 8 hours agoFed chair warns Trump's tariffs will worsen inflation, lower economic growth April 4 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Friday that Trump's strict tariffs will worsen inflation and lower economic growth. As a result, the Fed won't change interest rates for now.

U.S. News // 9 hours agoHarvard gets list of White House demands to keep federal funding April 4 (UPI) -- Harvard University must eliminate its diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI program and ban masked protesters from campus demonstrations, if the school wants to keep its federal funding, the White House confirmed.