Sheehan 'thought I wasn't capable' of being captain as he shares family reaction (2025)

DAN SHEEHAN admitted he "never thought I was capable" of being Ireland captain.

The Leinster hooker will lead the team out for the clash against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris.

The 26-year-old skippered his province in their United Rugby Championship tie against the DHL Stormers on January 25.

But he confessed that he did not expect to be handed the mantle by interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby.

He told Irish Rugby TV: "It is brilliant.

"It is something I probably thought, as a kid, I never had the capabilities.

"Probably always a bit reserved as a child and only in the last few years really grown the leadership skills within both Leinster and Ireland.

"It was nice to get a taste of it back with Leinster a couple of weeks ago but a new challenge this week is nice."

Sheehan found out he would be captain on Monday, after which he immediately informed his family,

He continued: "There is a massive honour in it.

"It was nice telling my parents and family on Monday when I found out and they are thrilled for me.

"It is a massive moment for me in my career.

"It is another step I'm taking and it is something I have been trying to develop over the last few years.

"We have a lot of role models in the group which makes my job really easy so it is nice to get this week underway."

He has no shortage of sounding boards from whom Sheehan could take advice on how best to lead the side.

Johnny Sexton - who retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup - remains with the camp in a consultancy role.

Peter O'Mahony, meanwhile, captained Ireland to the Six Nations title last year and will start at flanker on Saturday.

And Caelan Doris, while injured and unavailable for Easterby, has been available to Sheehan should he need advice.

He said: "It is nice to chat with Caelan.

"We have Johnny in camp as well. Obviously Pete so got a few little tips from them but I don't want to replicate them.

"I want to make sure that I stay to myself and stay to who I am and that is how I approach the week and it's been really nice to sort of take hold of a week and make sure I am thinking about other things and how the week is going."

INJURY RETURN

Captaining both his province and his country has made for a rollercoaster turnaround from his recent fortunes.

Just last summer, he ruptured his ACL against the Springboks, putting his Championship prospects in doubt.

However, Sheehan's powers of recovery meant he was back wearing blue in January.

And a month later, he was coming on off the bench in green in the wins over England and Scotland, scoring a try against the former.

He admitted: "It's been exactly what I missed for the six months that I was out and just coming back into Leinster and the last two Ireland games has been exactly what I have been dreaming of the last six months.

"Everything has gone really well. Body feels great and it is nice to be given the trust to lead Leinster and then this week to lead Ireland for the first time.

"I am in a really happy place.

"I have been taking it day by day. I didn't want to get too far ahead of myself.

"On the Monday I found out, I was probably in a small bit of shock but over the last two days, I have found myself again and gone into the rhythm of things and I am just taking it in my stride.

"I am doing it my way and my way is probably a bit laid back and a bit chilled so I am going to try and stick to that and let things happen for me."