Shop RiRe - Heel Care Foot Stick - 22g | STYLEVANA (2025)

RiRe
Was €15.36 Price €8.79
Detail
Product Type :
Dead Skin Remover
How to use
Apply a moderate amount on the foot and massage gently for better absorption.
More Information
Description
RiRe Rich Moisturizing Foot Stick that repairs and softens very rough, dry, callused, scratchy, cracked heels and feet without leaving a greasy feel.
Specially formulated to soften and smooth dry, cracked or callused heels and feet.
Foot Stick which contains 87% of moisturization with an instant cooling effect.
Quickly moisturize and buff away dead skin cells.
Easy-to-use and quick to apply balm-type texture, ensures a non-sticky application.
Less greasy than a foot cream. Suitable for use directly on calluses and cracked heels.
Detail
Product Type :
Dead Skin Remover
