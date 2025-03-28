Shop RiRe - Heel Care Foot Stick - 22g | STYLEVANA (2025)

Description

RiRe Rich Moisturizing Foot Stick that repairs and softens very rough, dry, callused, scratchy, cracked heels and feet without leaving a greasy feel.

Specially formulated to soften and smooth dry, cracked or callused heels and feet.

Foot Stick which contains 87% of moisturization with an instant cooling effect.

Quickly moisturize and buff away dead skin cells.

Easy-to-use and quick to apply balm-type texture, ensures a non-sticky application.

Less greasy than a foot cream. Suitable for use directly on calluses and cracked heels.