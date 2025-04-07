Shoppers reacting to 'Buy Canadian' movement in different ways: poll (2025)

While many across the country have hopped on board the “Buy Canadian” train because of Donald Trump’s tariff threats and ’51st state’ comments, a new poll finds patriotic shopping habits aren’t universal.

According to an online poll conducted by One23West and Innovative Research Group, shoppers can be divided into six distinct groups, with the cost of living playing a significant role in their decisions.

On one end of the scale, 13 per cent of respondents have been classified as “Raging Canadians,” who are most likely to identify with the statement, “I will never buy anything from the U.S. ever again — buying Canadian isn’t just a choice, it’s my duty.” The survey found these respondents tend to be Liberal, NDP, or Bloc voters, with the highest concentrations in Quebec and Atlantic Canada. This group includes many university graduates, those who make over $100,000 per year, and older Canadians (55+).

By contrast, 12 per cent of those polled are “Pro-America Canadians.” These respondents are most likely to identify with the statement, “I like American products and their politics represent me better than most Canadian politics.” These respondents were the most Conservative of all, with the highest numbers in Alberta and the Prairies. They include those with lower education levels, mid-to-high earners ($80,000+ per year), and younger Canadians (many between 25 and 34).

Most shoppers fell somewhere in the middle of these two extremes.

According to the results, 21 per cent were “Resentful Canadians,” who prioritize Canadian goods when they can. They identify with the statement, “I’m very upset and am supporting Canada. But I can’t buy Canadian 100 per cent of the time and I don’t want to cancel Netflix just yet.” The highest concentration of these respondents was in B.C. and Quebec, and they tend to be Liberal, NDP, or Bloc voters. These respondents were middle-aged or older (45+) with above-average education levels.

Nine per cent were “Conflicted Patriots” who say they are aware of what’s happening but don’t know how to respond to the current situation, 23 per cent are “Price Before Politics” shoppers, who will choose Canadian if they are priced the same as U.S. goods, and 23 per cent are “Detached Canadians,” who say they aren’t paying attention and couldn’t afford to buy Canadian if they were.

Those polled weren’t just asked about their shopping habits. The survey found that over 90 per cent of both “Raging” and “Resentful” Canadians are angry with how Trump is treating Canada. Most groups also report feeling betrayed, although the majority of “Detached” and “Pro-America” Canadians do not.

Many Canadians suffering from tariff anxiety

If talk about the tariff threat is making you anxious, you are not alone.

Chris Chiew, vice-president of pharmacy and health care at London Drugs, says more and more people are asking for help with anxiety related to growing tensions between Canada and the U.S.

“You can see that people are actually thinking about how it’s going to affect them personally, whether it be financial, travel, and other ways that it may do so,” he said.

Chiew says there are several ways to manage anxiety without turning to medication, including staying active, practicing mindfulness, and making sleep a priority.

And if you are still struggling, he says, you can talk to somebody, whether it be a family member, health-care professional, or pharmacist.

“All those individuals can actually provide some non-drug measures first, actually, that might be able to help you,” he said.

— With files from Srushti Gangdev and Michael Williams.