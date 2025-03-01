should i play NWN 1 or 2?? (2025)

GRAPHICS:

NWN 1 has very low poly, but very well animated graphics.so low poly they could pass for N64 models.

NWN2 has somewhat higher poly graphics, but they're really not good enough. Stuck in that very weird in-between phase where it's high detail enough to not be charming anymore, but not high detail enough to actually, you know, look good. Also the animation in NWN2 is stiff and awkward.

NWN1 wins this hands down.

SOUND:

Don't know, don't care. Not something I paid much attention to, so I guess both are at least serviceable.

INTERFACE:

Man, I don't know what it is with NWN2, but it's all so janky. The camera is janky, the menus are janky, moving the characters is somehow janky, nothing is where it should be. It's just a weird ass game.

NWN1 isn't exempt from criticism either, but it's still way better. The interface is a little antiquated, but easy enough to navigate, and the camera just feels better somehow (more zoomed out, maybe?).

GAMEPLAY:

Well, NWN2 does have more build variety. Many more prestige classes and many more feats. And it IS party-based by default, so you get more control over every character. And the ruleset IS better (3.5 instead lf 3.0, many small improvements, at lests IMO). But the moment to moment fighting is a bit ruined by shitty interface.

NWN1 has a more limited feat, prestige class and race selection, so character building is more limited. And you don't have full control over your party members. But the moment to moment gameplay does feel better, not gonna lie...

STORY

Okay, here I'm going to disagree with most people. NWN1's OC campaign is FUCKING AWESOME. I don't know why people shit on it so much, I've played it multiple times and it is FAR better than either subsequent NWN1 expansions, all the premium modules AND everything that came out of NWN2.

NWN1 OC is simple, fairly straightforward, choices and consequences are (aside from one specific character's interactions) fairly self-contained and npc companions are very likeable (especially with their OG portraits that were just poorly photoshopped celebrities lol). And I love it precisely for that linearity, simplicity and just homey feeling. Yes, a seductive bard who's just Catherine Zeta Jones photoshopped to have red hair and a gnomish overly rational sorcerer that's just a picture of Leonard Nimoy as Spock with a filter over it IS pretty much what a nerdy teenage DM would put in his campaign, especially back then, so the OC just feels genuine.

Meanwhile, NWN2's OC was just uninteresting from the start. Instead of NWN1's fairly dynamic beginning, where you're an adventurer hired to help with troubles caused by the Wailing Death and already start things off knee deep in problems, NWN2 starts off with some boring farm life bullshit I barely remember. It's a snoozefest. And the companions are more fleshed out, but still somehow MUCH WORSE than the fairly simple, almost mute NWN1 ones. The only ones I remember (barely) from 2 were "edgy evil ranger" (annoying), "Kelemvor worshipper guy" who was either a paladin or war cleric (ok), and generic tiefling chick who wishes she was half as charismatic as Planescape Torment's Anna.

Here's an example of why more doesn't mean better.

In NWN1, party members - or henchmen, as the game called it, because you didn't have full control of them - did have a little bit of a sidequest and friendship quest, but it was very unintrusive. Every time you levelled up they did too, and then you could talk to them to listen to a bit more of their backstory. Your responses largely didn't matter, it was ok to respond by being a bit sassy or beig overly respectful, whatever. They'd take it in stride either way and the quest advanced. That made you feel like what actually made you bond was the experience of travelling together, growing stronger together, basically being brothers in arms - NOT playing a conversation minigame where you HAVE to choose exactly a specific dialog option that doesn't offend their delicate sensibilities and maximize their affection or they break up with you. The plague is far more pressing than whatever personal differences you may have.

Meanwhile, in NWN2, EVERYTHING you say to EVERYONE is a potential trigger to increase/decrease npc affection. Man, that's just a pain in the ass. A more involved system, that's for sure, but I don't want that much fiddling about with NPC affection systems. Before you know it, you're minmaxing which party members to bring where based not on their usefulness or party comp, but on which ones you think will not be offended by the choices you think you'll make wherever you're going... and then that just turns into looking up an affection guide and the game loses all its luster.

And the Mask of the Betrayer expansion that everyone raves about? Why... ? It's so uninteresting. Edgy, weird for weirdness' sake, contrived campaign specific mechanics to force overarching "choice and consequence". Ie, you're going to read another guide to figure out whether to max out being corrupted or resisting corruption because both have severe gameplay implications.

NWN1 is far easier to just... play. Without worrying about any of that stuff because it's not there.