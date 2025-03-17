Should I spend 1, 2, or 3 days in Marrakech? | Budget Your Trip (2025)

Do you have one or two days to visit Marrakech? Here's our comprehensive breakdown of how much time you might need for your trip along with some suggestions for things to do.

For many, Marrakesh is a highlight of a trip to Morocco. The city is filled with energy and the medina offers a fascinating glimpse into the country's culture. There are ancient landmarks to explore, as well as cooking classes and camel treks that visitors can experience.

Many travelers spend at least 3 or as many as 7 days in Marrakech during their visit. After all, the ancient city has plenty to explore such as the historic old town, the many shops, and the famous sights and museums.

Is one day enough time in Marrakech?

Marrakech holds a significant allure for tourists because of its many sights and attractions. So with one day, you'll probably feel rushed to see the main attractions. You really need more time to appreciate everything that the ancient city has to offer. Many visitors prefer to have at least 3 or as many as 7 days to fully enjoy the city. If you have one day or less, we still have some great ideas for what to do while you're in town.

How to spend a day in Marrakech

When visiting Marrakech, you can't miss Jemaa el-Fnaa Square as it's one of the most famous places in the world. Make sure you give yourself enough time to enjoy it.

You'll absolutely want to spend some time enjoying the food scene in this city, so make sure you spend time at one of the local restaurants where you can taste the delicious cuisine for a meal or two. Moroccan food is amazing and you'll enjoy grilled meats, tagines, couscous, and more. The city is more touristy than some parts of Morocco so you'll find the quality of the food can vary a bit, but it's still a culinary delight. Marrakesh is also a great city for taking a cooking class.

A few tour suggestions include:

Cooking class with Yassine & Mom ($39)

Medina Stories Marrakech Food Tour with 15+ Tastings ($75)

Organic Moroccan Cooking Class At Secret Berber Garden CT ($66)

Marrakech is a very walkable city. With only a day in the city, you'll have no trouble exploring the local sights. The medina is the best area to walk around but it's very easy to get lost. Outside of the medina you'll want to keep your eyes open for motorbikes and the occasional donkey.

Is a weekend (two to three days) enough time in Marrakech?

A weekend trip is usually not enough time to experience the ancient city of Marrakech, so you may find yourself somewhat rushed. Or, perhaps you'll want to return another time to take it all in. You don't want to miss the chance to admire the historic sights, browse the shops, wander through the museums, and enjoy the city's energy. Many tourists set aside at least 3 or as many as 7 days for their visit. However, if your schedule only gives you a couple of days, we have a handful of recommendations to make the most of your weekend adventure in Marrakech below.

How to spend 2 days in Marrakech

With a weekend (two to three days) in Marrakech, you'll have a bit more time to enjoy everything that the city has to offer.

The charming atmosphere and history of the old town area is worth exploring, so spend the day learning about the history and culture of the area. The historic medina is filled with spices, antiques, art, and pottery. The culture and experience of wandering the medina will have you feeling like you stepped back in time.

A few tour suggestions include:

Historical Marrakech Walking Tour ($42)

Guided Medina Walking Tour of Monuments & Souks ($32)

Marrakech to Essaouira Day Tour: History, Culture, and Sea ($17)

Marrakech is known to be such a beautiful destination, so just exploring and taking it all in should be one of the top things to do on your list. It is most beautiful as the sun sinks low and the color become strikingly pink.

A few tour suggestions include:

Historical Marrakech Walking Tour ($42)

Organic Moroccan Cooking Class At Secret Berber Garden CT ($66)

Agafay desert sunset camel ride Tour from Marrakech ($66)

