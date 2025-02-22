Show your dog you love them with these five expert-approved tips this Valentine’s Day (Spoiler: no hugs allowed!) (2025)

Valentine’s Day is coming on Friday, and you might have plans with your partner or some friends. But we love our dogs too, right?

While we associate Valentine’s Day with romantic love, it’s a great day to show all of our loved ones how much they mean to us, and our furry friends are no exception. But how can we show our pets just how much we love them – of course, we can always offer some of the best dog treats, but what else?

Well, natural dog food company Green Pantry has teamed up with Philip Legood, a dog psychologist and trainer, to offer five top tips. Legood explains that cuddling and hugging our dogs may not always be appreciated, and can sometimes feel overwhelming and threatening, so here are some great alternatives.

1. Let your dog explore somewhere new

“Changing up their routine and taking them somewhere different for a walk is a great sensory experience for them,” says Legood. “Try not to use the same route every day.”

Dogs have a great sense of smell, and adding new locations – particularly outdoors – can introduce them to all sorts of different smells to help stimulate them mentally and make walks more interesting.

2. Provide affection on their terms

While most dogs love affection from their humans, it’s best to allow them to choose how and when they receive it. It’s a great way to build trust, too.

“Your pup might like to be in physical contact with you while they sleep, expose their tummy for a gentle belly rub, or even snuggle in close to your face,” says Legood. “However they choose to show their affection, just embrace the moment and, if you can, spend a few moments appreciating their comfort.”

3. Engage their brain

Lots of play and training will help you build a stronger bond with your dog, and working breeds in particular enjoy training activities. As for play, Legood recommends classic games like fetch and tug, but also sniffing games, puzzle toys, and agility training.

4. Offer a healthy, tasty diet:

“A healthy dog is a happy dog and you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a good and balanced diet,” says Legood, who recommends nutritious food for your pup’s mood and energy levels.

Of course, treats are great, too – but be sure to keep them in moderation! For something different, why not try one of these delicious dog treat recipes for Valentine’s Day?

5. Respect their boundaries

Sometimes, dogs want time to themselves, just like humans.

“Your dog will appreciate you respecting their boundaries, especially when they’re asleep or eating,” says Legood. “Giving them space when they need it will help to strengthen your relationship. Sometimes our pups need time to rest and recharge, without us interfering!”

For more ways to treat your four-legged friend this week, how about taking a look at these great Valentine’s Day gifts for dogs? Or if your partner is likely to buy you flowers, let them know which popular Valentine’s Day flowers are toxic to pets