Signs of Laylatul Qadr (2025)

Laylatul Qadr is one of the holiest and most significant nights in the Muslim calendar. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran. The exact date of Laylatul Qadr is unspecified. However, several Hadiths indicate that it falls in the last ten nights of Ramadan. Because of its extraordinary importance in Islamic traditions, every Muslim desires to seek the night to maximize its spiritual offerings and rewards. In this article, we will explore the signis of Laylatul Qadr and the significances that occur during and after Laylatul Qadr, according to the Quran and Hadith.

What is Laylatul Qadr?

Laylatul Qadr means ‘The night of decree’ or ‘power’. The Quran defined Laylatul Qadr as:

“The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months” (Surah Al-Qadr, 97:3)

Thus, Laylatul Qadr is a sacred night that offers immense rewards for believers who worship and seek forgiveness. Worshipping on Laylatul Qadr is like worshiping for a thousand months. The Quran further tells us:

“The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter.” (Surat Al-Qadr, 97:4)

The divine decree of everything that will happen (during the year) is sent down on Laylatul Qadr. That makes it a night of very important and powerful decisions.

Rewards for Worshipping on Laylatul Qadr

Many devoted Muslims stay up late during the last ten days of Ramadan to seek Laylatul Qadr’s great rewards.

The Prophet (ﷺ) said, “Whoever established prayers on the night of Qadr out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven; and whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.” (Sahih al-Bukhari, 1901)

Thus, believers who worship sincerely and wholeheartedly find redemption in Laylatul Qadr. To make the most of this great opportunity, they should:

Recite the Quran

Self-reflect and repent

Offer extra Rakahs of prayers

Give Charity to those in need

While the rewards of Laylatul Qadr are known, its exact day remains unspecified. According to a Hadith:

“The Prophet (ﷺ) came out to inform us about the Night of Qadr but two Muslims were quarreling with each other. So, the Prophet (ﷺ) said, “I came out to inform you about the Night of Qadr but such-and-such persons were quarreling, so the news about it had been taken away; yet that might be for your own good, so search for it on the 29th, 27th and 25th (of Ramadan). (Sahih al-Bukhari, 2023)”

Other Hadith confirm that Laylatul Qadr falls in the last ten days of Ramadan.

Hazrat Ayesha (R.A) narrated that Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) said, “Search for the Night of Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan.” Sahih al-Bukhari, 2017

Another Hadith tells us that Laylatul Qadr may fall in the last seven nights of Ramadan.

“Ibn `Umar Narrated that some men amongst the companions of the Prophet (ﷺ) were shown in their dreams that the night of Qadr was in the last seven nights of Ramadan. Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) said, “It seems that all your dreams agree that (the Night of Qadr) is in the last seven nights, and whoever wants to search for it (i.e., the Night of Qadr) should search in the last seven (nights of Ramadan).” (Sahih al-Bukhari, 2015)

Another Hadith confirms that Laylatul Qadr falls on the odd-numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramadan.

“Abbas said: `Umar said: The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: “Whoever among you is seeking Lailatul Qadr, let him seek it in the odd-numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramadan.” (Musnad Ahmad, 298)

The Signs of Laylatul Qadr:

Since the exact date of Laylatul Qadr is unknown, it is recommended to worship during all nights of the last Ashra of Ramadan. However, some signs of Laylatul Qadr may hint to believers about its exact occurrence.

The Night of Peace & Tranquility

The Quran tells us that Laylatul Qadr is a night full of peace and tranquility:

“Peace it is until the emergence of dawn.” (Surat Al-Qadr, 97- 5)

The Size of The Moon

There are some other indications of Laylatul Qadr mentioned in Hadith.

The Prophet (ﷺ) said: “I went out when the moon rose as if it was half of a dish.” Then he said: Tonight is Lailatul-Qadr. (Musnad Ahmad, 793)

Sun Without Rays

According to another Hadith the sun rises bright on the day after Laylatul Qadr, and without rays.

“Zirr (b. Hubaish) reported: I heard from Ubayy b. Ka’b a statement made by ‘Abdullah b. Mas’ud in which he said: He who gets up for prayer (every night) during the year will hit upon Lailat-ul-Qadr. Ubayy said: By Allah I there is no god but He, that (Lailat-ul-Qadr) is in Ramadan (He swore without reservation: ) By Allah, I know the night; it is the night on which the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) commanded us to pray. It is that which precedes the morning of twenty-seventy and it indicates that the sun rises bright on that day without rays.” (Sahih Muslim, 762a)

While we may find certain signs of Laylatul Qadr, believers should try their best to seek it in the last ten nights of Ramadan so they don’t miss out on its great offering. It is almost impossible to determine the exact date of Laylatul Qadr accurately. Therefore, it is always better to be safe and devote efforts evenly throughout the last Ashra of Ramadan. One way of making the best of this opportunity is to give charity throughout the last Ashra. Even if you donate a small amount, you will get the rewards of donating the same amount for a thousand months.

The following supplication should also be repeated during these nights:

اَللّٰھُمَّ اِنَّکَ عَفُوٌّ تُحِبُّ الْعَفْوَ فَاعْفُ عَنِّی

Hazrat Aishah (R.A) narrated: “I said: ‘O Messenger of Allah, what is your view if I know when the Night of Al-Qadr is, then what should I say in it?” He said: ‘Say: “O Allah, indeed You are Pardoning, [Generous,] You love pardon, so pardon me (Allāhumma innaka `Afuwwun [Karīmun], tuḥibbul-`afwa fa`fu `annī).’” (Jami` at-Tirmidhi 3513)

Conclusion:

Laylatul Qadr is considered one of the most sacred nights in the Muslim calendar. It was the night when the Quran was revealed. While believers are promised elevated rewards on the Laylatul Qadr, the exact night is unspecified. Various Hadiths confirm that Laylatul Qadr falls in the last Ashra of Ramadan. There are some signs of Laylatul Qadr in Hadith, however it is impossible to determine the exact date. That’s why it is recommended that believers spend the entire last Ashra worshipping, supplicating, and repenting to get all the rewards of Laylatul Qadr. Another great way of making the most of this opportunity is to give charity throughout the last Ashra. Even a small amount of charity during this period will ensure you are rewarded abundantly. Donate to Transparent Hands to ensure that your Laylatul Qadr donations become a source of relief for those awaiting surgical and medical treatments in Pakistan.

