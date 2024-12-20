Sigurd Hallman Nackt (2024)

The high-ranking courtesan Shiragiku Bijinga is an original modern artwork realized by Keisai Eisen in the 1821-23. Woodcut Print Oban Format. from the series "Keisei dôchû sugoroku, mitate Yoshiwara gojusan tsui" (A board game with courtesans, Yoshiwara analogies to the 53 Tokaido stations). Kawasaki station, the high-ranking courtesan Shiragiku from the house of Tamaya converses with a customer who is outside. Signature Keisai Eisen ga. Publisher: Tsutaya Kichizo. Censored by Kiwame. Good impression, faded, rubbed, glued at upper corners, upper and lower margins lightly trimmed, creased, centerfold, folds.