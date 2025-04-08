Singer Sia's Divorce Takes A Turn For Spousal Support Battle (2025)

Singer Sia's second divorce is taking a turn for a possible protracted court battle!

The seemingly amicable process is now looking less promising as spousal support and physical custody become the highlight of the estranged couple's divorce.

Singer Sia and her estranged husband, Daniel Bernard, tied the knot three years ago in a small wedding in Italy. It was her second marriage after divorcing Erik Anders Lang in 2016.

Singer Sia's Estranged Husband Wants Joint Custody Of Their Son

Sia's ex responded to her divorce petition by requesting a one-way street spousal support. According to documents, Daniel officially filed his response on April 3, confirming their marriage lasted from December 28, 2022, until their separation on March 18, 2025.

The couple shares a one-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, born in March 2024. In his filing, Daniel acknowledged that their marriage ended due to "irreconcilable differences."

He is now seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son, along with monthly spousal support from Sia. Daniel also requested that the court terminate her right to receive spousal support from him.

Regarding their community property, In Touch confirmed that Daniel stated that he is currently unaware of the full extent of their shared assets and debts but intends to amend his response once this information is clarified.

The Grammy Winner Cited Irreconcilable Differences In Daniel Bernard's Divorce

The vocalist officially filed for divorce after 26 months of marriage, submitting her papers on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.As noted by The Blast, she cited Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as the date of separation, indicating a swift decision to end the relationship.

The singer requested both legal and physical custody of their son. She expressed that while she is open to granting visitation rights to her estranged husband, Daniel, she has also requested to waive any possibility of spousal support.

It remains unclear whether a prenuptial agreement exists between the couple who exchanged vows at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy.

The Songwriter's Divorce From First Marriage Pulled Her Away From Music For Three Years

Sia opened up about her healing following her first divorce from Erik Lang in 2016, which led to a difficult three-year struggle with severe depression.

In a 2023 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer reflected on how these challenges influenced her creative process for her upcoming album, "Reasonable Woman."

After her split from her former partner, she found it hard to engage with life and music, resulting in only an aggressive songwriting phase during the particularly bleak period.

Gradually, she was able to reconnect with her creativity and regain her motivation to create music. This resurgence eventually led to a collection of songs that comprise her new album.

Sia mentioned that she relies on her management team to help determine when she has enough strong tracks, noting, "I think I can tell when one is particularly good," but ultimately, they assist her in selecting the best for her album.

The 'Elastic Heart' Singer Identified Herself As Queer In 2013

In 2009, Sia openly discussed her sexuality, stating that she has always been flexible in her dating preferences, encompassing boys, girls, and everything in between. She later identified as "queer" on social media in 2013.

In addition to her sexual orientation, Sia has been candid about her health struggles, revealing in 2019 that she has a neurological disorder and experiences chronic pain. She expressed solidarity with those suffering from pain, emphasizing that they are not alone and encouraging them to persevere.

Sia gained widespread recognition with her 2013 hit "Elastic Heart," followed by the chart-topping "Chandelier."For years, she maintained her privacy by concealing her face during public appearances with a large blonde wig.

In an interview, she explained her choice, highlighting her desire to control her image and escape the scrutiny that comes with fame, especially concerning her body and appearance.Sia further expressed a wish for the same level of privacy that most people enjoy, free from the pressure of public judgment.

Singer Sia's Vulnerability With Her Autism Diagnosis Helped Her Find Clarity In Life

In May 2023, Sia revealed that she had been diagnosed with autism, although very late, the revelation surprised both her and her loved ones. Despite that, her late diagnosis eventually provided her with clarity about her feelings of difference throughout her life.

During a conversation on "Rob Has A Podcast," Sia shared her experience of feeling the need to don a "human suit" for 45 years. However, in the two years since her diagnosis, she has embraced her true self, a journey that has also aligned with her decision to become sober.

Sia expressed her joy in discussing her personal story with Carolyn Wiger, a finalist from "Survivor" Season 44, recognizing the unique bond they share as individuals. She is now celebrating her authentic identity by accepting what she once considered an anomaly.

Emphasizing the importance of releasing secrets and shame, Sia stressed that genuine love and understanding can thrive only in an open and honest environment.

For the first time, the singer disclosed that they felt indeed seen and understood, illustrating the transformative power of vulnerability:

"When we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives."

Can Sia and Daniel Bernard find their way around the looming battle?