Skingredients Sally Cleanse 2% Salicylic Acid Oil Control Cleanser (2025)

Don't forget! The slot-in Refill inner tube clicks into the refillable original primary pack product from our NEW Skingredients refillable range only. You must buy the refillable long-life primary pack first to enable you to pop in your refills! It’s skincare that’ll do better by your skin + the planet!

Here’s to putting Sally on a pedestal – that’s Skingredients Sally Cleanse 2%Salicylic Acid Oil Control Cleanser (100ml), our multi-award-winning, 2% salicylic acid treatment cleanser that moonlights as a spot-zapper + micro-mask on the side.

Salicylic acid is an oil-soluble beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that deep dives into pores to dissolve the sebum (aka oil), + dead skin cells, which helps to tackle spots, blackheads, lumps + bumps. It’ll effectively exfoliate the skin’s surface for instantly smoother results and help to lift away excess oiliness for a matte finish – it’salso an anti-inflammatoryingredient, whichwilleaseredness in the skin.

Sally Cleanse is part of our Match + Mix® range of skincare. They’re “add-ons” to your Skingredients core recipe – that's the KeyFour – which work to address your individual skin concerns + help you reach your skin goals. Incorporate our Match + Mix products, like Sally Cleanse, into your AM + PM skincare routine when your skin needs it.

She’s a powerful ally to oily skinnedhoomans, our Sally, but her company is best enjoyed in small doses – that’s every 3rdPM to prevent skin irritation. Her BFF? PreProbiotic Cleanse of course. Use them alongside each other to exfoliate + give back to the skin. Plus, it’s a skin-smoothing hero forbacne,chestne+bumne(be careful around sensitive areas) and keratosis pilaris, aka chicken skin.

Please notethat you need to purchase a primary pack for each product if this is your first purchase as the refill tubes do not come with pumps.

Rock Star Ingredients:

Salicylic acid: a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that dissolves oil and debris in the pore and exfoliates the skin

Who It’s For:

Those with very oily skin – salicylic acid helps to mop up excess oil and reduce redness

Those with blackheads (opencomedones) and whiteheads (closedcomedones) – Sally gets to the root of spots and blackheads by clearing pores

Those with under-the-skin spots – Sally can penetrate deep into the pore, reducing inflammation

Hoomans® over the age of 12

Those with keratosis pilaris (chicken skin) andbacne– use anywhere on your body

Not for those with super sensitive skin – and we always recommend patch testing

Not for pregnant mamas-to-be – using high amounts of salicylic acid is not recommended during pregnancy

Not for those on high-levels of medicated drugs prescribed by a dermatologist – speak to your dermatologist if you wish to use salicylic acid alongside your regime

Product Claims:

Dermatologically tested

Ocular tested

Suitable for all skin types

Non-comedogenic

Cruelty-free

Nerdie tip:Use Sally as a wash-off spot-zapper or as a micro-mask. If you’re oily-skinned or prone to any form of congestion anywhere, whether it be blackheads of keratosis pilaris (chicken skin), Sally is your new best friend.

How To Use:

Use PM every 3rd night after pre-cleansing as your treatment cleanser – avoiding the delicate eye area.

Pump a coin-sized amount of cleanser into wet palms.

Massage into your face using firm, circular, outward motions, focusing the product on areas of congestion.

After 60 seconds, rinse and remove with hands or the Cleanse Off Mitt®.

To use Sally Cleanse as a spot-zapper: Apply directly to spots, leave for three minutes and remove thoroughly with water.It’ll help to reduce inflammation and bacteria in the affected area.

To use Sally Cleanse as a micro-mask: massage Sally Cleanse into cleansed skin, leave for 2 minutes and then remove. We recommend that you do this once-a-week maximum to avoid skin irritation.Apply Sally Cleanse to particularly oily areas, like your T-zone, or patches of bumpy skin.

How To Refill:

We love our Sally Cleanse(aka the dark blue one)and if you’re running on empty – you must too! Here’s how to refill your oil-busting + congestion-clearing treatment cleanser:

To begin, twist your inner tube out.

Twist off the pump and the collar – keep your pump and collar!

Take your refill tube, remove the lid, replace the collar and twist the lid back on

Screw the inner tube into the outer tube.

Away you go, ready to cleanse+ exfoliate your skin!

Wash, dry + recycle your refill.

How To Recycle:

The outer tube (primary pack):your tube-for-life that’s made from resilient, ultra-durable materials that are built to last multiple uses and protect the integrity of the rock star ingredients found within. The primary pack isn’trecyclable, butwatch this space – we're committed to making our outer tube recyclable within the next 18 months.

The inner tube (refill):is made from polypropylene (aka PP) and polyethylene (aka PE), both of which are widely recyclable plastics.

How to recycle your inner tubes:

Useevery lastdrop of your Skingredients product.

Thoroughly rinse the refillable inner tube.

Make sure that the refill is completely dry.

Pop in your household recycling bin.

Feel proud knowing you’re getting skin results aplenty + doing your bit for the planet.

Cardboard outer tubes:durable and fully recyclable packaging that’s made from cardboard – it'll deliver your skincare in style. We use a biodegradable soy-based ink that’s easily removed during the de-inking process, which makes our cardboard packaging easily recyclable.

How to recycle your cardboard outer tubes:pop them into your household recycling bin.