Skingredients Sally Cleanse 2% Salicylic Acid Oil Control Cleanser (2025)

The slot-in Refill inner tube clicks into the refillable original primary pack product from our NEW Skingredients refillable range only. You must buy the refillable long-life primary pack first to enable you to pop in your refills! It’s skincare that’ll do better by your skin + the planet!
Here’s to putting Sally on a pedestal – that’s Skingredients Sally Cleanse 2%Salicylic Acid Oil Control Cleanser (100ml), our multi-award-winning, 2% salicylic acid treatment cleanser that moonlights as a spot-zapper + micro-mask on the side.
Salicylic acid is an oil-soluble beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that deep dives into pores to dissolve the sebum (aka oil), + dead skin cells, which helps to tackle spots, blackheads, lumps + bumps. It’ll effectively exfoliate the skin’s surface for instantly smoother results and help to lift away excess oiliness for a matte finish – it’salso an anti-inflammatoryingredient, whichwilleaseredness in the skin.
Sally Cleanse is part of our Match + Mix® range of skincare. They’re “add-ons” to your Skingredients core recipe – that's the KeyFour – which work to address your individual skin concerns + help you reach your skin goals. Incorporate our Match + Mix products, like Sally Cleanse, into your AM + PM skincare routine when your skin needs it.
She’s a powerful ally to oily skinnedhoomans, our Sally, but her company is best enjoyed in small doses – that’s every 3rdPM to prevent skin irritation. Her BFF? PreProbiotic Cleanse of course. Use them alongside each other to exfoliate + give back to the skin. Plus, it’s a skin-smoothing hero forbacne,chestne+bumne(be careful around sensitive areas) and keratosis pilaris, aka chicken skin.
Please notethat you need to purchase a primary pack for each product if this is your first purchase as the refill tubes do not come with pumps.
Rock Star Ingredients:
- Salicylic acid:a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that dissolves oil and debris in the pore and exfoliates the skin
Who It’s For:
- Those with very oily skin – salicylic acid helps to mop up excess oil and reduce redness
- Those with blackheads (opencomedones) and whiteheads (closedcomedones) – Sally gets to the root of spots and blackheads by clearing pores
- Those with under-the-skin spots – Sally can penetrate deep into the pore, reducing inflammation
- Hoomans® over the age of 12
- Those with keratosis pilaris (chicken skin) andbacne– use anywhere on your body
- Not for those with super sensitive skin – and we always recommend patch testing
- Not for pregnant mamas-to-be – using high amounts of salicylic acid is not recommended during pregnancy
- Not for those on high-levels of medicated drugs prescribed by a dermatologist – speak to your dermatologist if you wish to use salicylic acid alongside your regime
Product Claims:
- Dermatologically tested
- Ocular tested
- Suitable for all skin types
- Non-comedogenic
- Cruelty-free
Nerdie tip:Use Sally as a wash-off spot-zapper or as a micro-mask. If you’re oily-skinned or prone to any form of congestion anywhere, whether it be blackheads of keratosis pilaris (chicken skin), Sally is your new best friend.
How To Use:
- Use PM every 3rd night after pre-cleansing as your treatment cleanser – avoiding the delicate eye area.
- Pump a coin-sized amount of cleanser into wet palms.
- Massage into your face using firm, circular, outward motions, focusing the product on areas of congestion.
- After 60 seconds, rinse and remove with hands or the Cleanse Off Mitt®.
To use Sally Cleanse as a spot-zapper: Apply directly to spots, leave for three minutes and remove thoroughly with water.It’ll help to reduce inflammation and bacteria in the affected area.
To use Sally Cleanse as a micro-mask: massage Sally Cleanse into cleansed skin, leave for 2 minutes and then remove. We recommend that you do this once-a-week maximum to avoid skin irritation.Apply Sally Cleanse to particularly oily areas, like your T-zone, or patches of bumpy skin.
How To Refill:
We love our Sally Cleanse(aka the dark blue one)and if you’re running on empty – you must too! Here’s how to refill your oil-busting + congestion-clearing treatment cleanser:
- To begin, twist your inner tube out.
- Twist off the pump and the collar – keep your pump and collar!
- Take your refill tube, remove the lid, replace the collar and twist the lid back on
- Screw the inner tube into the outer tube.
- Away you go, ready to cleanse+ exfoliate your skin!
- Wash, dry + recycle your refill.
How To Recycle:
The outer tube (primary pack):your tube-for-life that’s made from resilient, ultra-durable materials that are built to last multiple uses and protect the integrity of the rock star ingredients found within. The primary pack isn’trecyclable, butwatch this space – we're committed to making our outer tube recyclable within the next 18 months.
The inner tube (refill):is made from polypropylene (aka PP) and polyethylene (aka PE), both of which are widely recyclable plastics.
How to recycle your inner tubes:
- Useevery lastdrop of your Skingredients product.
- Thoroughly rinse the refillable inner tube.
- Make sure that the refill is completely dry.
- Pop in your household recycling bin.
- Feel proud knowing you’re getting skin results aplenty + doing your bit for the planet.
Cardboard outer tubes:durable and fully recyclable packaging that’s made from cardboard – it'll deliver your skincare in style. We use a biodegradable soy-based ink that’s easily removed during the de-inking process, which makes our cardboard packaging easily recyclable.
How to recycle your cardboard outer tubes:pop them into your household recycling bin.