Skull and Bones: How to Increase Infamy Fast (2025)

Fans of pirate games can dive into Ubisoft's Skull and Bones and become the fiercest pirate in all the lands. You can gather a crew, build powerful ships, and explore the vast open seas to your heart's content in the open-world RPG. As you do this, it will be essential to gain infamy.

Infamy is a player's reputation in Skull and Bones among their fellow pirates and Kingpins. As infamy increases, you will get access to more contracts, blueprints, and cosmetics. All players start as an Outcast, but with some work, they will see themselves rise in the ranks until they become a Kingpin.

0:48 Related Skull and Bones: How to Fast Travel Find out how to fast travel in Ubisoft's Skull and Bones so your crew can hop from island to island in an instant. Posts

How to Increase Infamy Fast in Skull and Bones

There are several ways to increase infamy in Skull and Bones. While players will earn points towards their level as they naturally explore the world, there are specific tasks that will give them significant boosts. In this guide, we've compiled the best ways to increase infamy quickly:

Complete Contracts

A reliable method to earn infamy is to take on Skull and Bones' contracts. Contracts are given to players by various NPCs at ports. They include finding specific items, taking down enemy ships, or hauling goods and weapons for Kingpins. Some of them even ask players to hunt down terrifying sea monsters.

Players are rewarded with Silver Coins, ship cosmetics, and other items when they complete contracts. They also get a lot of infamy depending on the difficulty of the contact.

Make sure only to take on contracts you can complete because failure will result in a loss of reputation.

Sink or Board Enemy Ships

As you sail across the seas, players will come across other players and NPC ships. NPC ships fall into several categories, including merchants and warships. You can attack these ships and take their goods for yourself. Warships will put up more of a fight and travel in groups, so only attack when you're ready. Teaming up with friends or other Skull and Bones players is an excellent way to even the odds.

Players can get enemy ships loot by sinking them or boarding them. Sinking ships is more straightforward than boarding, as players need to shoot them down until their health empties. On the other hand, boarding them requires some aim and skill, but players also get bonus loot. Additionally, players get a small amount of infamy for successful naval combat.

Plunder Lands

Players aren't limited to pillaging on the seas and will encounter land territories such as forts, settlements, and outposts. They can encroach on these lands, except for outposts, steal all their valuables, and get some infamy. However, it will not be without a fight. Settlements are smaller and have fewer defenses than forts, so starting with them before taking on the latter is a good idea.

You will plunder forts and settlements from your ship. Whenever your ship is close enough to the settlement or fort, the option to begin a plunder will appear. Enemy NPCs will attack the ship from high towers and send out their own naval forces. Players should ensure their ships have armor and weapons before attempting because failing to plunder results in a hit to your reputation in Skull and Bones.