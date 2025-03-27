Skull And Bones: How To Increase Your Infamy Quickly (2025)

Quick Links Sink Every Ship You See Focus On The Main Story And Side Missions Plunder Factions When You Can Bounty Missions

You first start as a washed-up pirate respected by nobody in Skull And Bones, but things change once you get to Sainte-Anne and talk to Scurlock. He tells you that one of the best ways to control the waters is by growing your Infamy and putting your name out there.

Related 8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting Skull And Bones These tips will get you on your journey to becoming a fearsome pirate. See Also Skull and Bones: How to Increase Infamy Fast Posts

The Infamy system is also a major part of the progression in the game since you can unlock better blueprints for Ships, Weapons, and tools as you get more Infamy and rise in ranks. With a few methods, you can climb up quite fast in the game.

Sink Every Ship You See

This is likely one of the most underrated methods of gaining Infamy in Skull And Bones, especially during the early game. As soon as you make your first ship and enter the unsafe waters, you'll commonly see various ships belonging to different factions. There are also different types of ships for each faction like Merchants, Rammers, battleships, etc.

When you're close to a certain ship, you can use your Spyglass to check the resources they have, their level, and the Infamy you can gain by sinking them. This starts at 50 Infamy for smaller ships and goes up as the tier increases. You can easily climb the ranks by simply sinking every ship you see on the horizon, as long as their level is equal to or below yours.

It's important to remember that the faction will be aggressive to you for a while after attacking their ship. This can be seen on the top right side of your screen, but it goes away quite fast if there are no ships from the faction around you.

Focus On The Main Story And Side Missions

You'll find various quests including the main and side paths while playing Skull And Bones, and they're one of your main methods for gaining Infamy during the early game. The main path has a golden mark to them while side quests usually have a blue mark with some repeat quests having an orange one too.

You can see the quests a.k.a. contracts you've currently taken by accessing the Journal on the map screen. You can also see the locations where you can accept more side or main missions with distinct icons on the map itself. While you're on a certain quest, you can also gain Infamy by other methods on your path.

Plunder Factions When You Can

This isn't something you'd want to do if you're an early game player (level one to three ship) since you have to go through quite a big battle here. As you explore the shores of the map, you'll commonly come across options like Interact and Plunder. The Interact button lets you buy or sell items with the settlement while the Plunder option lets you steal from them.

As soon as you start plundering an area, there will be a small boat that regularly gets filled with goods up to five times. The progress of filling the boat stops whenever there's an enemy ship or tower in the radius shown on the water. Once you get all five rewards, the plundering stops and you gain quite a bit of Infamy.

The amount of Infamy you'll gain can be seen by using the Spyglass on the settlement before starting the plunder.

This is one of the co-op events in Skull And Bones where you can either plunder with your friends or call for help from random players on the server. Every player involved in the plunder gets the rewards.

Bounty Missions

Bounty Missions are arguably one of the best sources for Infamy once you've reached the relatively late game by getting to level six or above. You can take these missions through the Bounty Board in Sainte-Anne. The recommended level for each mission is shown to the left of it, and the target is marked on your map once you accept it.

You get limited time to eliminate the target for the mission. Moreover, even if the bounty boss is a certain level, their health and damage will exceed the normal ships you find from that level. Once you have enough damage and sustain on your ship, this can be one of the quickest methods to earn Infamy.