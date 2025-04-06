Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast (With Cranberry Sauce!) (2025)

Slow cooker boneless turkey breast with cranberry sauce is one of my favorite ways to serve turkey for a smaller Thanksgiving. Not only does it make just the right amount of turkey with less work than a full bird, is moist and juicy, and it also frees up room on the stove for making all the yummy side dishes.

Table of Contents Why We Love Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast With Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients For Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast With Cranberry Sauce

Are Turkey Breast And Turkey Tenderloin The Same Thing?

How To Make A Juicy Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast In The Slow Cooker

What’s The Difference Between A Boneless Turkey Breast And A Boneless Turkey Roast?

Can I Use A Bone-In Turkey Breast And Still Have A Juicy And Tender Turkey?

Do I Need To Remove The Netting On The Raw Turkey?

Can I Cook Two Boneless Turkey Breasts In The Crock Pot At The Same Time?

Can I Cook Two Bone-In Turkey Breasts In A Slow Cooker?

How Long Exactly Do I Cook A Slow Cooker Turkey Breast?

Does This Turkey Need Gravy?

How Do I Get Crispy Skin On My Turkey Breast?

How Much Turkey Per Person Do I Need?

How Long Will Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Recipe Last?

More Thanksgiving Recipes

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast (With Cranberry Sauce!)

Why We Love Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast With Cranberry Sauce

Great For A Small Crowd – We are a family of three that has moved a lot, and some years we have had Thanksgiving with just a few people around our table. Cooking a turkey breast in the slow cooker not only keeps everything juicy, it’s also usually just the right size for a smaller Thanksgiving.

– We are a family of three that has moved a lot, and some years we have had Thanksgiving with just a few people around our table. Cooking a turkey breast in the slow cooker not only keeps everything juicy, it’s also usually just the right size for a smaller Thanksgiving. Cranberry Sauce Boosts The Flavor – Having the cranberry sauce in the slow cooker gives the turkey itself a lot of flavor, and you can serve the cranberry sauce from the slow cooker right on the table warm.

– Having the cranberry sauce in the slow cooker gives the turkey itself a lot of flavor, and you can serve the cranberry sauce from the right on the table warm. Free Up Stove For Other Dishes – I really enjoy cooking a turkey breast or turkey roast in the slow cooker as it gives me more room in both the oven and on the stovetop to work on other Thanksgiving recipes to serve as sides and desserts!

Try the roast turkey tenderloin or the slow cooker bone in turkey breast for more turkey ideas perfect for a small crowd. The honey orange glazed ham, slow cooker pork loin or stuffed pork tenderloin with balsamic glaze are more great holiday dishes that are delicious for the center of your table.

Ingredients For Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast With Cranberry Sauce

Find the full printable recipe with specific measurements and directionsbelow in the recipe card.

boneless turkey breast – you can also use boneless turkey roast, see further down the article for more info about the difference

– you can also use boneless turkey roast, see further down the article for more info about the difference dry onion soup mix – I used one packet of Lipton’s dry onion soup mix

– I used one packet of Lipton’s dry onion soup mix paprika

poultry seasoning – you can also use this Substitute for Poultry Seasoning

– you can also use this Substitute for Poultry Seasoning garlic powder

brown sugar

cranberry sauce canned or fresh

canned or fresh orange juice

Are Turkey Breast And Turkey Tenderloin The Same Thing?

Turkey tenderloin is a piece of the turkey breast but is always boneless. Turkey breast can come on the bone, or is sometimes marketed as “boneless turkey breast.” You can use a boneless turkey breast or a boneless turkey roast swapped in for turkey tenderloin in this recipe.

How To Make A Juicy Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast In The Slow Cooker

Open the turkey breast and drain it well. Pat the turkey with paper towels to dry. Spray the inside of a slow cooker with cooking spray. Lay the turkey breast on the bottom of the slow cooker. In a bowl add onion soup mix, paprika, poultry seasoning, garlic powder, brown sugar, cranberry sauce and orange juice. Mix the ingredients together.

Pour the cranberry sauce mixture over the turkey breast. Cover the slow cooker and set the heat to low heat. Cook the turkey breast for 3-4 hours until a meat thermometer reads a temperature of 165 degrees.

Let the turkey rest for 20 minutes on a cutting board. Slice the turkey and serve with the cranberry sauce from the slow cooker. Enjoy!

What’s The Difference Between A Boneless Turkey Breast And A Boneless Turkey Roast?

A boneless turkey breast and a boneless turkey roast can be used interchangeably in this recipe. Boneless turkey breast is usually just the white meat while a boneless turkey roast may be a combination of white meat and dark meat together.

I find both a turkey breast and a turkey roast can be tender and juicy, so I purchase based on how much turkey I need and price.

Can I Use A Bone-In Turkey Breast And Still Have A Juicy And Tender Turkey?

Yes you can use a bone in turkey breast in this recipe as long as it fits inside of the slow cooker you have. A bone in turkey can sometimes take a little longer to cook as the bone takes a little longer to warm up then the turkey by itself. Bone in turkey will also be juicy and tender.

Generally, a whole turkey will only fit in a large crockpot with the bones. It usually needs to be a smaller turkey. If you have a whole turkey, I recommend you make the turkey in the oven.

Do I Need To Remove The Netting On The Raw Turkey?

Both turkey breasts and turkey roasts often come surrounded by a plastic net. The net is designed for the turkey to be cooked with it attached so that the turkey does not fall apart while cooking and it works really well. You can keep the net on while cooking the turkey, though if you broil the turkey after cooking to brown the skin you MUST remove the net before broiling the meat.

I personally do not like to cook turkey with the net on, I prefer not to cook a boneless turkey breast with the plastic on. You do risk the turkey not staying together as one piece by removing the netting.

Try inserting a few toothpicks or wooden skewers for kabobs into the turkey to help keep it together while the turkey cooks. You can also retie butcher twine around the turkey if you have some, which is also designed for cooking.

Can I Cook Two Boneless Turkey Breasts In The Crock Pot At The Same Time?

Yes as long as your slow cooker is big enough you can cook two boneless turkey breasts together. I would recommend using a larger 8 quart slow cooker and doubling the recipe.

Most boneless turkey breasts are around 3 pounds which means they will be about 6 pounds to cook two turkey breasts. Expect it will take about 5-6 hours cook time on low to cook two boneless turkey breasts and to come up to the full temperature. You can place the turkey breast one on top of the other, and then cover and cook.

Can I Cook Two Bone-In Turkey Breasts In A Slow Cooker?

I recommend using two different slow cookers or using another way to cook two bone in turkey breasts like the oven. The bone makes it much more difficult to fit two pieces into the slow cooker.

How Long Exactly Do I Cook A Slow Cooker Turkey Breast?

Most boneless turkey breasts are around 3 pounds which will usually take between 3-4 hours when you cover and cook on low in the slow cooker.

How long you cook the turkey exactly can vary a little bit depending on the exact size of your turkey but the turkey needs to be cooked to 165 degrees to be safe to eat. If your turkey registers at least 160 degrees, you can leave it to rest covered in foil and the turkey will finish cooking while resting. This resting time is also important to maintaining the juiciness, and makes it easier to slice!

I always plan for the turkey to take the full four hours. If the turkey is done early you can flip the slow cooker to warm while you prepare other dishes.

Does This Turkey Need Gravy?

You can serve this turkey with turkey gravy, but with the cranberry sauce cooked in the same pot I usually serve it with the warm cranberry sauce. The drippings for this turkey breast can’t be made into their own gravy since they are cooked into the cranberry sauce.

If you want a brown gravy, I recommend using my easy pork gravy recipe and using all boxed broth method, adding a little onion and garlic to it for flavor. You can use boxed turkey broth or chicken broth for the gravy. I have also used the mushroom base from Better Than Bullion to make broth, and it was especially delicious as gravy.

I usually will make the gravy on the side while the turkey is resting, then serve at the table and enjoy.

How Do I Get Crispy Skin On My Turkey Breast?

One of the only downsides to cooking a turkey breast or turkey roast in the slow cooker is the outside of the turkey does not get golden and crispy. If your breast has skin (some do, and some do not) then you can crisp up the skin.

Place the turkey from the slow cooker on a large roasting pan and turn on the broiler. Broil the turkey for 1-3 minutes or until the outside turns golden brown. Watch carefully as under the broiler the turkey can quickly go from brown to burned if you are distracted.

How Much Turkey Per Person Do I Need?

In general when serving boneless turkey breast recipe or boneless turkey roast you should plan for about 8 ounces or half a pound per person. If you want a lot of extra leftovers plan on a pound of boneless turkey per person.

This means a boneless turkey breast or boneless turkey roast that is 3 pounds will serve 6 people comfortably along with other side dishes without a ton of leftovers. If you want a lot of leftovers then expect this boneless turkey breast will serve 3 people. This is all dependant of course on how many other side dishes you have also.

If you are cooking a bone in turkey breast plan for one pound of turkey per person, as the bone adds a lot of extra bulk and is not eaten. If you want lots of leftovers plan on 1 1/2 pounds per person.

How Long Will Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Recipe Last?

Expect leftovers of this turkey will last for about three days when stored in a covered airtight container in the refrigerator. Try using your turkey leftovers for sandwiches or my infamous Thanksgiving leftovers pizza made with crescent rolls. You could also make a Leftover Turkey Pot Pie or these tasty leftover turkey enchiladas. Try swapping turkey for chicken in my easy chicken noodle soup or in the creamy chicken calzone.

Leftover turkey can also be stored in the freezer in a freezer safe bag or container for 1-2 months. I recommend chopping it up before freezing and using leftovers for soup in place of chicken like in my quick chicken noodle soup.

More Thanksgiving Recipes More Thanksgiving Recipes 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins The BEST Stuffing (With Italian Sausage) See Also How Much Does a Turkey Breast Typically Weigh? A Detailed Look at Sizes – The online encyclopedia for carnivorous connoisseurs 1 hour hr 9 minutes mins Roast Turkey Tenderloin (Boneless Turkey Breast!) 50 minutes mins Cranberry Crumble Bars 30 minutes mins Easy Mini Cornbread Muffins Recipe 30 minutes mins Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes