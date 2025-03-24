Snag One of These Facial Cleansing Brushes to Rev Up Your Skincare Routine (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?

There are a lot of different ways to wash your face. Some people simply use soap and water, others reach for a wash cloth, and others prefer the help of a facial cleansing brush. The best facial cleansing brushes can leave you with exfoliated, smooth skin without the need to visit a professional.

“Facial cleansing brushes help to deeply cleanse the skin by removing dirt, oil, and makeup more effectively than manual cleansing alone,” says board-certified dermatologist Ife J. Rodney, M.D., founding director of Eternal Dermatology Aesthetics and professor of dermatology at Howard University and George Washington University. “The bristles of the brush can also gently exfoliate the skin, promoting cell turnover and improving skin texture.”

The massaging action of the brush can enhance your circulation and stimulate lymphatic drainage, leading to a brighter and more radiant complexion, Dr. Rodney says. “This device is not necessary for cleansing the face but is simply a useful addition to anyone’s skincare routine,” she adds.



But some experts share concerns about using a facial cleansing brush. “Facial brushes can be abrasive and overly harsh,” says Susan Massick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Some facial cleansing brushes can also irritate the skin and pick at acne lesions, leading to worse issues, says Gary Goldenberg, M.D., is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist. “However, some patients with oily skin may benefit from mechanical cleansing if using the tool several times per week,” he says.



Our top picks



Sure, a facial cleansing brush isn’t for everyone (if you have psoriasis, eczema, or severe acne on your face, experts say it’s best to take a pass). But if you feel like your standard washcloth isn’t cutting it, this is a tool worth looking into. Interested in trying one out? Consider these options.