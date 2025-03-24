Snag One of These Facial Cleansing Brushes to Rev Up Your Skincare Routine (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
There are a lot of different ways to wash your face. Some people simply use soap and water, others reach for a wash cloth, and others prefer the help of a facial cleansing brush. The best facial cleansing brushes can leave you with exfoliated, smooth skin without the need to visit a professional.
“Facial cleansing brushes help to deeply cleanse the skin by removing dirt, oil, and makeup more effectively than manual cleansing alone,” says board-certified dermatologist Ife J. Rodney, M.D., founding director of Eternal Dermatology Aesthetics and professor of dermatology at Howard University and George Washington University. “The bristles of the brush can also gently exfoliate the skin, promoting cell turnover and improving skin texture.”
The massaging action of the brush can enhance your circulation and stimulate lymphatic drainage, leading to a brighter and more radiant complexion, Dr. Rodney says. “This device is not necessary for cleansing the face but is simply a useful addition to anyone’s skincare routine,” she adds.
But some experts share concerns about using a facial cleansing brush. “Facial brushes can be abrasive and overly harsh,” says Susan Massick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Some facial cleansing brushes can also irritate the skin and pick at acne lesions, leading to worse issues, says Gary Goldenberg, M.D., is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist. “However, some patients with oily skin may benefit from mechanical cleansing if using the tool several times per week,” he says.
Ife J. Rodney, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist, founding director of Eternal Dermatology Aesthetics, and a professor of dermatology at Howard University and George Washington University.
Sure, a facial cleansing brush isn’t for everyone (if you have psoriasis, eczema, or severe acne on your face, experts say it’s best to take a pass). But if you feel like your standard washcloth isn’t cutting it, this is a tool worth looking into. Interested in trying one out? Consider these options.
1
Best Inexpensive Facial Cleansing Brush
Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber
Pros
- Under $12
- Comfortable feel
- Long battery life
Cons
- Large charger
This pretty cleansing brush provides two vibrating speeds to help clean out dirt, oil, and other gunk on your face. “Soft silicone bristles provide a gentle clean,” Dr. Rodney says. It’s also waterproof, so you can take it in the shower. Flip through four modes—gentle, pulsating, massage, and deep cleanse.
What the Reviews Say: “I have used this brush a few times now, first just on gentle and massage to be safe, then on deep cleanse. Both times my skin felt AMAZING the next morning,” shared a fan. “The soft silicone bristles are so gentle on my sensitive skin yet so effective. My skin feels so smooth now and any spots I had before using it have minimized.”
|Water resistant
|Yes
|Modes
|4
|Power
|Rechargeable battery
2
Best Facial Cleansing Brush for Deep Cleansing
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Rotating bristles
- Extra brush head
Cons
- Isn’t rechargeable
Olay Regenerist’s popular facial cleansing brush has a rotating head to help tackle buildup on your skin. Enjoy two modes—exfoliation and daily deep cleansing—to create a targeted cleaning. This cleanser is designed for deep cleaning, so it may not be the best for everyone. However, if you’re looking to get in there, it’s a good option.
What the Reviews Say: “The bristles are soft but strong and don’t irritate my skin,” shared a fan. “The slower setting is great for everyday use and the 2nd setting is good for once a week to deeply exfoliate.”
|Water resistant
|Yes
|Modes
|2
|Power
|Batteries
3
Best Large Facial Cleansing Brush
Dorion Renaud Buttah Skin Cleansing Brush
Pros
- Wide cleansing head
- Silicone bristles
- Designed for a range of skin types
Cons
- Only two speeds
Dorion Renaud's Buttah Skin Cleansing Brush has a broad cleansing head to target a large area of your skin at once. The brush is made of an antimicrobial silicone, so you don’t have to stress about replacing it regularly. It also comes with the brand’s popular Buttah cleanser.
What the Reviews Say: Shared a customer: “If you are looking for a product that leaves your skin feeling and looking clean, look no further! After every wash my face feels clean and soft and even leaves a glow. I love it!”
4
Best Splurge Facial Cleansing Brush
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
Pros
- Clinically proven to work
- Massaging option
- Long battery life
Cons
- Expensive
The Foreo Luna 3 has built up a cult following. While it’s not the cheapest cleansing brush you’ll find, it’s clinically proven to remove up to 99.5% of dirt, oil, and sweat on your skin. The silicone brush even has a firming massage side on the back that’s designed to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This brush has a lot of power—you get up to 650 uses before needing a recharge.
What the Reviews Say: “I have been using it twice a day for not even a week and my skin has never felt so soft,” said a fan. “Blemishes are gone and my skin is literally glowing.”
|Water resistant
|Yes
|Modes
|16
|Power
|Rechargeable battery
5
Best Oval-Shaped Facial Cleansing Brush
Clinique Sonic Cleansing System Purifying Cleansing Brush
Pros
- Good for hard-to-reach spots
- Uses sonic vibration
- Works on sensitive skin
Cons
- Only one mode
This Clinique cleansing brush has an oval shape and targeted tip to allow you to clean even hard-to-reach spots (like the area around your nose). The soft bristles won’t irritate your skin and the large handle is easy to grip. This brush comes with its own charging dock.
What the Reviews Say: “I can really see and feel the result,” said a fan. “My skin has completely adapted to the sonic cleansing. It feels much more clean, soft, and silky. No need for any scrub or additional peel-off cleaning.”
|Water resistant
|Yes
|Modes
|1
|Power
|Rechargeable battery
6
Best Adjustable Facial Cleansing Brush
NågraCoola Clie Sonic Face Scrub Brush
Pros
- Lightweight
- Silicone bristles
- Five intensities
Cons
- High intensity may be too strong for some
The NågraCoola cleansing brush is truly waterproof, so you can take it in the tub without worry. The brush features five intensities you can easily scroll through with clearly labeled + and - buttons, along with a massaging side to soothe your skin. The silicone bristles won’t need to be replaced with time.
What the Reviews Say: “This device is amazing! I’m seeing less breakouts and less oily skin. I’ve only charged it once since receiving it and I use it nightly,” said a fan.
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Modes
|2
|Power
|Rechargeable battery
7
Best Manual Facial Cleansing Brush
Etude House My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicone Brush
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Looks cute sitting out
- Good for sensitive skin
Cons
- No vibrations or modes
Whether you’re looking to save money or have sensitive skin, Etude House’s My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicone Brush is worth looking into. This adorable brush has massaging and cleansing sides to help give you options. It’s a manual brush, so there are no modes—but at under $9, you can’t beat the price.
What the Reviews Say: “I honestly can’t imagine my life without it,” said a reviewer. “It’s gentle but also really really really good about getting you all squeaky clean.”
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Modes
|0
|Power
|Manual
8
Best Facial Cleansing Brush at Amazon
COSLUS Coslus Facial Cleansing Brush Face Scrubber
Pros
- Seven brush heads
- Inexpensive
- Waterproof
Cons
- Heads need to be replaced over time
Amazon's bestselling facial cleansing brush features seven heads to give you serious options. Enjoy two bristle brush heads of different sizes, one silicone brush head, one pumice stone, one makeup remover sponge, one rolling massage brush head, and an exfoliating brush head. Flip between two speeds for that just-right level of intensity.
What the Reviews Say: “The soft one for the face leaves my skin very smooth feeling,” shared a user. “It doesn’t hurt and really scrubs all the dirt and oils off.”
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Modes
|2
|Power
|Battery
9
Best Facial Cleansing Brush With Comfortable Grip
Clarisonic Mia 2
Pros
- Contoured handle
- Customizable heads
- Rechargeable
Cons
- May be too intense for sensitive skin
Clarisonic’s Mia 2 has a devoted fanbase that swears by its comfortable feel and ease of use. This brush features a spinning head and offers interchangeable brushes you can add to customize your clean. A contoured handle makes it easy to grip.
What the Reviews Say: “The Clarisonic Mia 2 works great. This product is so awesome, it makes your skin look and feel so much better. I have started to notice that my pores are smaller and my skin feels so much softer,” shared a fan.
|Water resistant
|Yes
|Modes
|2
|Power
|Rechargeable battery
10
Best Facial Cleanser Brush Pack
Innerneed Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush
Pros
- Four brushes
- Inexpensive
- Easy to use
Cons
- No vibrations
This four-pack of silicone brushes from Innerneed is an Amazon bestseller. It’s beyond easy to use: Just slip your fingers around the handle, apply your go-to cleanser to the brush, and get to work. The brushes are powered manually, making them a great option for people with sensitive skin.
What the Reviews Say: “I started using these with my face cleanser and it was the best decision,” said a five-star reviewer. “It cleans my face like none other.”
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Modes
|0
|Power
|Manual
11
How to choose the best facial cleansing brushes
Consider these elements when choosing the best facial cleansing brush for yourself:
- Water resistance. Not all facial cleansers are water resistant, but doctors say this is an important feature to have. Dr. Rodney points out that you’ll probably want to use it in the shower.
- Modes. While you’ll probably find a favorite setting, it’s not a bad idea to find a brush with different modes. “I would look for a device with more than one cleaning setting that can be adjusted to skin sensitivity and level of cleaning,” Dr. Goldenberg says.
- Materials. Experts warn against getting a brush that will be too harsh on your skin. “Choose one that has soft bristles or is made of silicone,” Dr. Massick says.
- Ease of cleaning. Your facial cleansing brush needs to be cleaned, too. “A device that’s easy to clean is favored, since bacteria and debris can stay on the brush,” Dr. Goldenberg says.
12
How we chose the best facial cleansing brushes
To choose the best facial cleansing brushes, we consulted with three dermatologists for their input on what to look for in these products, along with features to avoid. We then looked at the most popular facial cleansing brushes on the market and analyzed each for elements like power, ease of cleaning, and modes. Reviews from real owners were also considered to make sure we had the best sense of how these devices perform for a range of people.
13
Why trust us
For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.
Korin Miller
Korin Miller is a writer who specializes in wellness, commerce, and lifestyle trends, with bylines appearing in Prevention, Yahoo News, Forbes, Food & Wine, and more. Korin is a former competitive runner and Division I athlete with six state championships under her belt. She has a master’s degree in new media from American University, and has more than a decade of health reporting experience.Korin has been ranked one of the most viewed journalists on Muck Rack for three years in a row. A former New York City resident, Korin now lives at the beach. When she's not writing, Korin can be found chasing her four young kids around and occasionally trying to get some sleep.