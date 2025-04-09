Snag the Beats Pill for $50 less at Amazon (2025)

It's the lowest price we’ve seen for this speaker since last December.

Tabitha Britt

Tabitha Britt

Freelance Writer

Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist. Aside from writing for Mashable, Tabitha is also the founding editor-in-chief of DO YOU ENDO — a digital magazine by individuals with endometriosis, for individuals with endometriosis. She has a Master's degree in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism from The New School of Social Research and is a grad of Sextech School. You can find more of her work in various online pubs, including National Geographic, Insider, Kinkly, and others.

on

Snag the Beats Pill for $50 less at Amazon (2)

Pump up your summer soundtrack with the Beats Pill. Credit: Beats

SAVE $50: As of April 4, you can get the Beats Pill for just $99.95 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen since last December.

Credit: Beats

Beats Pill

$99.95 at Amazon
$149.95 Save $50.00

Summer’s right around the corner, which means bonfires, beach days, pool parties, and a good time with friends. But no summer day (or any day, really) is complete without a killer playlist and a portable Bluetooth speaker that can pump out the jams.

If you’re looking for a speaker to set the tone of your summer, the Beats Pill is on sale for $99.95 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this speaker since last December, and it’s $50 off its usual price of $149.95.

The best speakers in 2025

The Beats Pill comes in multiple colors, weighs practically nothing, and offers 100 watts of power with a frequency response of 1 MHz. And, with a 24-hour battery life, you can keep the party going all day and night.

It’s also IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, so you can take it to the beach or pool without freaking out if it gets splashed or sandy.

Here’s what to do if you give your information to a scammerNonprofits get $10 million grant from Google to expand AIYahoo's Vidya Nayak wants more women in techNintendo Switch 2 vs Switch 1: I played the new console and these are the differences

Topics Beats

