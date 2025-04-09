Snag the Beats Pill for $50 less at Amazon (2025)

Pump up your summer soundtrack with the Beats Pill. Credit: Beats

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.

SAVE $50: As of April 4, you can get the Beats Pill for just $99.95 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen since last December.

Opens in a new window Credit: Beats Beats Pill $99.95 at Amazon

$149.95 Save $50.00

Summer’s right around the corner, which means bonfires, beach days, pool parties, and a good time with friends. But no summer day (or any day, really) is complete without a killer playlist and a portable Bluetooth speaker that can pump out the jams.

If you’re looking for a speaker to set the tone of your summer, the Beats Pill is on sale for $99.95 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this speaker since last December, and it’s $50 off its usual price of $149.95.

SEE ALSO: The best speakers in 2025

The Beats Pill comes in multiple colors, weighs practically nothing, and offers 100 watts of power with a frequency response of 1 MHz. And, with a 24-hour battery life, you can keep the party going all day and night.

Mashable Deals Want more hand-picked deals from our shopping experts? Sign up for the Mashable Deals newsletter. By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Thanks for signing up!

It’s also IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, so you can take it to the beach or pool without freaking out if it gets splashed or sandy.