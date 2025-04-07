Sneak peek: Hallmark Holiday movie being filmed at Biltmore (2025)

APRIL 18TH. RIGHT NOW, A MOVIE IS BEING FILMED ON THE GROUNDS OF THE BILTMORE ESTATE IN ASHEVILLE. YOU’LL BE ABLE TO SEE IT ON THE HALLMARK CHANNEL LATER THIS YEAR. NEW AT SIX GABRIELLE KOMOROWSKI TAKES US TO THE MOVIE SET WHERE MOTHER NATURE LENT A HELPING HAND THIS MORNING. SNOW SPRINKLED THE BILTMORE ESTATE MONDAY MORNING JUST IN TIME FOR THE HALLMARK HOLIDAY MOVIE BEING FILMED HERE. IT’S CALLED A BILTMORE CHRISTMAS. I MEAN, COMING TO THE BILTMORE, IT’S ALMOST SET UP LIKE A MOVIE BACKLOT. IT’S A IT’S A GORGEOUS PLACE. THE ARCHITECTURE IS GREAT. THE SETTING IS GREAT. THE, YOU KNOW, THE LAND IS BEAUTIFUL. YOU CAN ALMOST AIM YOUR CAMERA IN ANY DIRECTION AND GET A BEAUTIFUL SHOT. PRODUCER ANDREW BERNARD SAYS A BILTMORE CHRISTMAS IS A TIME TRAVEL MOVIE SET IN THE 1940S AND PRESENT DAY. PRODUCTION BEGAN IN EARLY JANUARY. THEY FILMED INSIDE THE BILTMORE HOUSE AND AROUND THE ESTATE. WE ARE VERY HONORED TO BE PARTNERING WITH HALLMARK. BILTMORE OFFICIALS WORKED WITH HALLMARK ARC TO APPROVE THE MOVIE SCRIPT AND CREATE A SCHEDULE AROUND THE FILMING SO THE ESTATE COULD REMAIN OPEN FOR GUESTS. THEY ARE EXCITED TO SHARE THE WINTER BEAUTY OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. OH, WE ARE VERY CONFIDENT THAT THEY WILL NOT ONLY BE INTERESTED IN BILTMORE, BUT ALSO SING CHRISTMAS TO BILTMORE AS WELL, WHICH IS OUR RICH CHRISTMAS TRADITION. A BILTMORE CHRISTMAS IS SCHEDULED TO PREMIERE ON THE HALLMARK CHANNEL DURING THE 2023 HOLIDAY SEASON IN ASHEVILLE, GABRIELLE KOMOROWSKI WYFF NEWS 4. PRODUCTION ON A BILTMORE CHRISTMAS IS SCHEDULED TO WRAP UP ON FRIDAY, AND WE’RE TOLD 300 EXTRAS WERE HIRED FROM THE LOCAL COMMUNITY FOR THIS MOVIE. AND THE BILTMORE ESTATE HAS SERVED AS A BACKDROP FOR OTHER MOVIES, INCLUDING LAST OF THE MOHICANS, FORRES

Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate Monday morning just in time for the last scheduled week of shooting for the Hallmark holiday movie being filmed on the estate. The movie is called "A Biltmore Christmas." Producer Andrew Gernhard of Synthetic Cinema International said production began in early January and it's set to wrap up on Friday. He said they've filmed inside the Biltmore House and around the estate. MORE HEADLINESAlex Murdaugh trial day 1: Jury selection expected to last several daysTeen arrested after road rage shooting on Upstate highway, deputies sayPack of dogs attacks Upstate woman, man, sending 1 to hospital, deputies sayTiger NOT on the loose in the Upstate despite rumorsActor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town2 big Powerball lottery wins in South Carolina"It's a gorgeous place. The architecture is great, and the setting is great. The land is beautiful. You can almost aim your camera in any direction and get a beautiful shot," Gernhard said. He said Biltmore officials worked with Hallmark to approve the movie script. Biltmore officials said they created a schedule around the filming so the estate could remain open for guests. "We were honored to be partnering with Hallmark. Biltmore has a rich history of delivering Christmas at Biltmore, and so we were honored when they asked us to really showcase Biltmore House," said Travis Tatham, Director of Destination Entertainment and events at Biltmore. Tatham said around 300 extras were hired from the local community for the movie. “A Biltmore Christmas” is scheduled to premiere on the Hallmark Channel during the 2023 holiday season.Related: Hallmark Channel to begin production of original movie set at Biltmore Estate The Hallmark network describes the movie as the following:"Lucy Collins (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie His Merry Bride! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds where she gets insights into the history of the location and the filming of His Merry Bride!, and once inside the house, she's drawn to a beautiful hourglass. When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946 – the Golden Age of Hollywood – as cast and crew prepare to film His Merry Bride! at Biltmore. Lucy does her best to navigate an unfamiliar place as a woman out of time, charming some and raising suspicions of others. It's not long before Lucy catches the eye of the film's dashing lead Jack Huston (Polaha) and although she initially rebuffs his advances, their connection soon becomes undeniable. Lucy's sudden appearance sets off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, she must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever. Lucy has one chance to go home but must say goodbye to the man who might be her soulmate unless some Christmas magic can keep the curtain from closing on their love story."