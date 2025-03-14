Sniper Elite Resistance Trophy Guide: How to Get the Platinum (2025)

Do you need a Trophy guide and advice on how to get the Platinum in Sniper Elite: Resistance? In this Sniper Elite Resistance guide, we're going to cover and explain every Trophy requirement you need to accomplish to get 100% Trophy completion. Our Trophy Roadmap also covers queries such as whether there are any Missable Trophies or Difficulty Related Trophies.

Sniper Elite Resistance Trophy Roadmap: How to Get the Platinum

There are 54 Trophies in the game, consisting of 44 Bronze Trophies, 7 Silver Trophies, 2 Gold Trophies, and, of course, the Platinum Trophy. In this next part of our Sniper Elite Resistance Trophy guide, we are going to cover whether there are any Missable Trophies or Difficulty Related Trophies.

Are There Any Missable Trophies in Sniper Elite Resistance?

There are no Missable Trophies in the game because you are able to return to and reload any mission in the game from the main menu, allowing you to clean up any collectibles you might have missed or grind out specific Trophies. As such, you don't need to worry about missing anything or performing a specific task at a certain time. Have fun with the game and return to this page when you want to know what you've got left to do to unlock the Platinum Trophy.

Are There Any Difficulty Related Trophies in Sniper Elite Resistance?

There are 2 Difficulty Related Trophies in the game. To unlock Crème de la Crème and Propaganda Machine, you need to be playing on the Authentic difficulty option. The hardest mode in the game, you must complete the whole campaign on authentic difficulty and then earn a 3-star rating in all Propaganda Missions on the same option.

These two Trophies are far and away the most difficult in the whole game, so we recommend running through all of the levels on an easier difficulty first so you can get your bearings and unlock other starting locations. You will then need to play carefully and stealthily to survive.

The in-game description tied to the Authentic difficulty option is: "Very Hard difficulty. Focused on realism and extreme challenge: best for experienced players or those with a masochistic streak." It sets the combat, sniping, and tactical difficulty presets all to Authentic.

Sniper Elite Resistance Trophy Guide

This section of the page presents our full Sniper Elite Resistance Trophy guide, providing descriptions and strategies for unlocking all Trophies in the game. Where relevant, we'll provide links to our wider Sniper Elite Resistance guide to provide a complete breakdown of a particular Trophy requirement.

Sniper Elite

Platinum: Obtain all Trophies.

Unlock the other 53 Trophies in this list to automatically earn the Platinum Trophy. Congratulations!

Dam Buster

Bronze: Sabotage the Dam and destroy the AA guns.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the first mission, Behind Enemy Lines .

Welcome to the Resistance

Bronze: Find the Mole and uncover the Superweapon plot.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the second mission, Dead Drop .

Trainwreck

Bronze: Raid the Hotel Terminus and sabotage the Sonderzüge.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the third mission, Sonderzüge Sabotage .

Bomb Squad

Bronze: Ensure allied secrets remain unknown and confirm the location of Site D.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the fourth mission, Collision Course .

Industrial Action

Bronze: Destroy the underground chemical weapons plant and cease Kleine Blume production.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the fifth mission, Devil's Cauldron .

Blast from the Past

Bronze: Infiltrate Fort Rouge and escape before Allied bombers level the site.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the sixth mission, Assault on Fort Rouge .

Grapes of Wrath

Bronze: Infiltrate the V1 rocket launch site and destroy the Zugwerfer.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the seventh mission, Lock, Stock and Barrels .

Whatever It Takes

Bronze: Stop the Zugwerfers from leaving and obliterating the D-Day landings.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the eighth mission, End of the Line .

Climbing the Ranks

Silver: Reach rank 40.

The rank this Trophy is referring to is your single player one, which increases by completing objectives and killing enemies. This will unlock naturally if you're going for the Platinum and won't be of concern, but you can farm this Trophy by completing objectives repeatedly to level it up. You can check your current rank in the top-right corner of the pause screen.

Vive La Résistance

Gold: Complete the campaign.

This Trophy is automatically awarded for completing the ninth and final mission, All or Nothing.

Crème de la Crème

Gold: Complete the entire campaign on authentic difficulty.

Recommended for at least your second playthrough of a mission or beyond, the authentic difficulty is the hardest option in the game. You'll need to complete all 9 missions in the game on authentic difficulty to unlock this Trophy.

Full English

Bronze: Complete 11 optional objectives.

Alongside the main objectives of each mission, you'll often encounter Optional Objectives that are marked on your map with blue circles. Some of them automatically appear on your map at the start of the mission while others need to be discovered through exploration. Complete 11 of them to unlock this Trophy.

Hostile Takeover

Bronze: Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader.

From the main menu, select the Invasion mode and enter another player's game as the invader. You must now kill the other real-life player to win and unlock the Trophy.

Hold the Line

Bronze: Defeat an invading Sniper Jager.

When you're playing the campaign, you need to allow your game to be open to an Axis Invasion. This opens you up to the potential of another real-life player invading your game to try and kill you. When this happens, kill the other player to unlock the Trophy.

Brothers in Arms

Bronze: Play one team-based PVP match.

From the main menu, select Multiplayer and then Team Match. Simply complete the match you join and the Trophy unlocks.

Just a Scratch

Silver: Complete any mission, excluding Mission 1 and Mission 9, on any difficulty without healing.

This Trophy is incredibly easy to unlock if you set the difficulty to its lowest option on the menu screen before you enter a mission. Your health automatically regenerates so you never need to worry about healing. Simply do this and complete any mission other than the first and last to unlock the Trophy.

Open Surgery

Bronze: Hit every organ at least once with a rifle.

To unlock this Trophy, you need to shoot an enemy with your sniper rifle in the following organs: head, heart, lung, stomach, liver, intestine, kidney, and testicles.

Tactician

Bronze: Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle.

This Trophy can be unlocked in any mission that features a tank. Let it spot you, then lure it over to where another enemy vehicle is positioned. Stand next to the vehicle and when the tank shoots, it'll also destroy the enemy vehicle and unlock the Trophy.

Pistol Perfectionist

Bronze: Obtain six pistol-related Mastery Medals.

In your Service Record, scroll over to the Medals tab and select Weapons and Items. You must unlock Mastery Medals for six of the options under the Pistol Perfectionist heading.

Secondary Supremacy

Bronze: Obtain eight secondary-related Mastery Medals.

In your Service Record, scroll over to the Medals tab and select Weapons and Items. You must unlock Mastery Medals for eight of the options under the Secondary Supremacy heading.

Revered with Rifles

Bronze: Obtain seven rifle-related Mastery Medals.

In your Service Record, scroll over to the Medals tab and select Weapons and Items. You must unlock Mastery Medals for seven of the options under the Revered with Rifles heading.

Master-at-Arms

Silver: Become the Master of each weapon.

There are 21 weapons in the game, and you must unlock all the Mastery Medals tied to every single one. You can track your progress by checking your Medals in the Service Record tab on the pause screen.

Gunslinger

Bronze: Kill 150 enemies with a pistol.

Equip your pistol during missions and prioritise killing enemies with it. This Trophy tracks cumulatively over multiple missions so play any level over and over again until you've killed 150 enemies with a pistol.

Skirmisher

Bronze: Kill 300 enemies with a secondary weapon.

Equip your secondary weapon (which is the SMG slot) during missions and prioritise killing enemies with it. This Trophy tracks cumulatively over multiple missions so play any level over and over again until you've killed 150 enemies with secondary weapons.

Sharpshooter

Bronze: Kill 350 enemies with a rifle.

Using your main sniper rifle, kill 350 enemies. The Trophy tracks across all missions so you'll be working towards this naturally while doing other things.

Going the Distance

Bronze: Total kill distance of 100,000 metres.

Across all the kills you make, the total distance your bullets travel must reach 100,000 metres. This Trophy will likely take you the longest to unlock. We recommend repeating missions where you can shoot enemies off at long distances, such as Collision Course .

Blaze of Gory

Bronze: Kill 50 enemies with traps.

You can place traps with TNT and Teller Mines. Lure enemies into their radius and have them explode to count towards the Trophy.

Eyes on the Prize

Bronze: Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in iron sights.

At all Workbenches in the game, you're able to customise your weapons with attachments. For this Trophy, you need to remove any attachments from the Scope category. This means you'll be using the iron sights of the weapon. Now, kill 150 enemies while aiming down the iron sights and you'll unlock this Trophy.

Scoping Mechanism

Bronze: Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in iron sights.

Just as above with Eyes on the Prize , except you'll need to be using the iron sights of your main sniper rifle to unlock this Trophy. This means you won't be able to zoom in on enemies at a distance, and instead, you'll want to shoot them at close range using the iron sights.

Set to Blow

Bronze: Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps.

You can set a booby trap by placing a grenade on a dead enemy body. You should then lure another enemy over to the body so they investigate it and promptly get blown up. Do this 20 times and the Trophy is yours.

The Big Guns

Bronze: Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons.

Heavy weapons are guns such as LMGs and the rocket launches you'll find on many of the maps. Pick one up when you find one and kill as many enemies as possible with it. Once you've got 50 kills, the Trophy unlocks.

Three Birds One Stone

Bronze: Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade.

In some missions, there'll be a truck driving around the area. If you can alert it to your presence, multiple enemies will all jump out of it at once in a huddle. Throw a grenade at them and you'll unlock the Trophy.

Jack of All Trades

Bronze: Get a kill with 20 different weapons.

While you're exploring each mission, you'll find different weapons dropped by enemies and others simply sitting around in the environment. Simply keep on picking up weapons as soon as you find new ones and get a kill with them. After 20, the Trophy will unlock.

Das Nuts!

Bronze: Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 metres or more.

With your sniper rifle, find a vantage point and look for enemies far off in the distance. When you find one, zoom in and hover your reticule over them so a circular meter can fully fill. Doing so displays distance information, letting you know if you're more than 100 metres away from them or not. When you're at the correct distance, line up your shot accurately with their testicles and shoot.

Finders Keepers

Bronze: Kill 50 enemy soldiers with found weapons.

Found weapons are any guns you find dropped by enemies or in the environment. Pick these up and kill 50 enemies to get the Trophy.

Le Fantome

Bronze: Achieve 250 ghost kills.

A ghost kill is achieved by eliminating an enemy when you're not being hunted or the enemy is searching for you, and the enemy you kill doesn't see you or is seen killed. Once you achieve 250 kills in this manner, the Trophy will unlock.

Silent But Deadly

Bronze: Kill 50 enemies during a sound mask.

A sound mask is communicated to you on screen with a sound wave animation. When this is displayed, kill 50 enemies to unlock the Trophy.

Knives for a Pro

Bronze: Perform 100 lethal takedowns.

A lethal takedown is the option you have when you sneak up behind an enemy and press Triangle. This will kill the enemy. Simply perform this on 100 enemies and the Trophy unlocks.

Always Greener

Bronze: While in tall grass, kill 50 soldiers.

Lots of the mission areas have tall grass throughout them, so simply hide in them and kill 50 enemies. You'll know you're hidden if there's a white outline of your character on-screen.

Pen Pal

Bronze: Collect 35 Personal Letters.