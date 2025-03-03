So You Bought the Viral Medicube Booster Pro — What Now? (2025)

Animation: The Cut; Photos: Hanna Flanagan, Retailer

I like to think I’m immune to the influence of TikTok Shop. I never once felt compelled to purchase a Stanley tumbler, and not even the lure of Rocky Road could convince me to buy the Ninja Creami. That is, until Hailey Bieber used the viral Medicube Age R Booster-H in one of her GRWM videos. It was one of those overly promoted products I couldn’t get away from; no scroll session was safe. In February 2024, Medicube launched the new-and-improved Booster Pro, which claims to increase skin-care product absorption by 490 percent. The six-in-one device that’s becoming even more popular than the original version includes microcurrent, electric needles, and LED-light therapy — said to treat a variety of skin concerns. I knew I had to get one when our beauty editor Asia Milia Ware started raving about the results.

I’ve been using it for about a month now and the Medicube has earned a permanent spot in my daily routine, often replacing two of my all-time favorites: Dr. Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Mask and my trusty NuFace — both of which I used nearly every night last year.

I’ve explained exactly how to use the Medicube Booster Pro — including what the four modes do — to get the best results. Scroll on for everything you need to know about this K-beauty best seller, whether you’re on the fence about buying it or recently made the splurge and need an in-depth tutorial.

The device looks kind of like a pen with a round light on the tip. There are four different modes: the blue mode, which mimics a microneedling treatment; the orange mode, which helps active ingredients (hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide, ceramides, etc.) penetrate deeper into the skin; the green mode, which uses microcurrent technology to stimulate the facial muscles much like the popular NuFace, ZIIP Halo, and Therabody Theraface Pro devices; and the red mode, which uses mid-frequency EMS (electro-muscle stimulation) that’s said to be optimized for facial muscles to stimulate any sagging skin.

I used all four modes consecutively on level one, as recommended in the directions, for a few weeks. I soon realized that the most noticeable difference in my skin was the hydration and suppleness I was getting from just using one mode: the orange mode. So I decided to give five minutes of my day back to myself and quit the blue mode altogether. I usually use it at night, five times a week, while watching an episode of Landman (don’t judge me) — always following a heavy dose of hydration. (Rhode Barrier Butter, La Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Shiseido Future Solution LX Total Regenerating Cream, and Medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream all work well.) After about two weeks, I worked up to level five.

I also use the orange and the red modes, just not as frequently. When I do use them (about three times a week), it’s after applying all of my skin care and using orange mode for five minutes, as recommended. I always apply a bit more moisturizer beforehand. I usually apply this affordable microcurrent conductor gel as well to reduce any discomfort and irritation from the electrocurrents.

Who has time for that? Not me and I’m sure you don’t either. But consistency is the key to seeing results from any at-home device — and the most challenging part about incorporating one into your daily routine. So my advice is to aim for a more realistic schedule. I use my device on weeknights; I’ve seen visible results and have been able to maintain that schedule.

Yes, and you absolutely should. I always have baby-soft skin when I use the Booster Pro over a mask. Just make sure it’s not too slippery.

My biggest complaint about the Booster Pro is that using it requires a lot more effort than a skin-care device like an LED mask. You do in fact have to use your hands the whole time. I should also mention that you can’t really multi-task or be productive while using the Booster Pro. When I wear my LED mask to do laundry or unload the dishwasher, I love knowing that I’m checking things off my to-do list and improving my skin at the same time.

Yes! I do, at least, because I struggle with clogged pores and I find that the Booster Pro’s blue mode is not effective. I use the blue-light mode of my Silk’n LED Light Mask on clean, dry skin to target my pores.

Don’t get me wrong, I adore my LED mask. After a month or so of consistent use, it visibly improved my hyperpigmentation and fine lines, enhanced my overall skin texture, and reduced the appearance of my pores (which have plagued me ever since I was a wee little preteen). The Booster Pro does all of those things, in addition to giving me glass-like skin that looks as healthy as it feels after just one use. LED masks don’t boost hydration, since they’re designed to be used on clean, dry skin. What gives the Booster Pro an edge over LED masks and other high-tech devices I’ve tried is its ability to push products deep into the skin.

According to Medicube? No. According to me? Maybe. Unlike the NuFace, Solawave, or other skin-care devices that use microcurrent therapy, you don’t technically have to use a microcurrent conductor gel. This type of technology is quite powerful, though, so I’ve started using one with MC Mode and Derma Shot Mode just to be safe — and using one of the lower levels.

Yes, make sure to wash your device after each session so you don’t transfer germs or bacteria onto your face. (I sometimes forget to do this step but you definitely should, especially if you have acne-prone skin.) People online are using alcohol pads but I personally don’t want alcohol anywhere near my skin, so I recommend using this skin-care-device cleaner or a clean cloth instead.

A few weeks ago, a TikTok in which one Medicube Booster Pro user implied that the device gave her Bell’s palsy, a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness one side of the face, went viral. “This is the result of what happened to me after two days of using it — on level one, by the way,” she says in the video. “Literally 12 to 24 hours later, I ended up being in the hospital and getting diagnosed with this.” She never explicitly blamed Medicube for her condition, but she did say, “I think we should be extremely careful with the things we are blindly following on fucking TikTok … I personally think the frequencies that are in that device are way too harsh, and I was using level one.” It’s worth noting that there are a few Reddit posts that seem to corroborate her claims, with users expressing concern about the safety of the device and the fact that potential fakes are floating around on Amazon and TikTok.

Medicube denied the allegations in two Instagram posts and said the viral TikTok was “spreading false information” about the Booster Pro device. “This false narrative is creating fear that the use of the device could lead to health problems, and we are deeply concerned about the impacts on our customers, partners, and the overall perception of our products,” the statement reads. “Most facial electrical stimulation devices on the market operate within the range of 35 to 80mA. The Booster Pro, however, operates at just 7mA on Level 1 and 14mA on Level 5. This represents only 9 percent to 20 percent of the intensity found in other facial electrical stimulation devices readily available in the market. At such low output levels, it is scientifically impossible for the device to cause nerve damage or paralysis.”

Dr. Nava Greenfield, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC, says nerve damage that causes conditions like Bell’s palsy is unlikely because the Booster Pro technology “does not reach deep enough in the skin to affect anything but very superficial nerve endings.”

Still, it’s important to note that the Booster Pro is not FDA-cleared. Dr. Greenfield says there’s also some concern about increased absorption of topical skin-care products having adverse effects. “Testing topical products for safety and efficacy is performed on normal healthy skin without any additional absorption potential. Products applied to the skin with enhanced absorption have the potential for systemic absorption, which is not the intention and can have unknown and potentially adverse effects,” she says. “Use the device on a setting that feels comfortable and not harsh or abrasive to the skin.”

Dr. Joshua Zeichner also says Bell’s palsy is not a commonly reported side effect from the use of in-office or at-home devices for the same reason but notes that, theoretically, inflammation could affect an underlying nerve.

