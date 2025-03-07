SoClean 3 CPAP Cleaner Sanitizer Machine (2025)

SoClean 3 CPAP & BiPAP Cleaner Sanitizer Machine

Activated Oxygen (Ozone) has been used in hospitals, food production and water purification for many years. It is created when a third atom of oxygen combines with the two-atom oxygen molecule that makes up the air we breathe.

The SoClean 3 generates Activated Oxygen from room air and pumps it through your CPAP equipment to destroy molds, bacteria and viruses. A special filter then converts the activated oxygen back into the air we breathe. SoClean 3 has been independently lab tested and proven to destroy 99.9% of germs, bacteria, viruses and mold using 100% natural and safe Activated Oxygen. No chemicals are used!

Cleaning your CPAP equipment regularly is critical to ensuring safe and effective sleep therapy; and with SoClean 3 cleaning is easy! SoClean 3 automatically sanitizes masks, tubing and other sleep accessories using a natural, activated oxygen, cleaning process. SoClean 3 effectively destroys 99.9% of mold, bacteria and viruses without the use of liquids or harsh chemicals.

Please Note: The SoClean 3 is intended for at home sanitization of CPAP masks, accessories and machines. This product is to disinfect your device from harmful bacteria, mold and fungus. It is not intended to wash visible residue. For visible residue please first wipe mask, accessories and components by gently wiping with CPAP wipes or a moist towel. The SoClean can also be used to sanitize your mask and tubing only without having to connect the unit to your cpap or bipap machine.

WORKS YOUR CPAP & BiPAP MACHINES! SoClean 3 includes a Universal Hose & Tubine Adapter compatible with virtually all CPAP masks, headgear, and tubing. In addition special adapters are available, for DreamStation 2 and AirSense 10 devices, to connect your CPAP directly to the SoClean 3 for a truly integrated sanitizing experience.

UPDATED & FUNCTIONAL DESIGN! With the SoClean 3 you can enjoy elevated functionality including a spring-loaded top lid and a compact design that leaves less of a footprint on your nightstand. The spring-loaded lid opens automatically and stays open while placing your sleep therapy equipment into the chamber. SoClean 3 also features easy-to-read, large illuminated buttons on the lid, making it easy to understand and operate.

SoClean 2 CPAP Cleaning And Sanitizing Machine - Key Highlights

Sleek design with smaller footprint

User friendly cartridge filter system

Detailed front display

Options for the right and left CPAP hose insertion

Indicator lights throughout the cleaning and sanitization process.

SoClean 2 CPAP Cleaner and Sanitizing Machine - Easy to Use Features

SoClean features a compact design so you can keep it on your nightstand. The front display cycle light indicator alerts you to every stage in the sanitizing process from beginning to end. Easy left or right tube insertion and simple filter change make the SoClean effortless to use. SoClean is independently lab tested for peace-of-mind performance. A two-year warranty protects your SoClean from any out-of-box defects.

What’s Included with the SoClean 2 Cleaner and Sanitizing?

Small Bottle Pre-Wash (prior to first use)

Cartridge Filters

Check Valve Assembly

1 Slot Plugs

AC Power Adapter

Product Information Manufacturer SoClean In the Package SoClean 3 Device, Filter, AC Power Supply with Cord, Pre-Wash, Free Hose & Mask Adapter, User Manual, 2-Year Manufacturer's Standard Warranty. Part Number(s) SC1400 HCPCS Code E1399 Warranty 2-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty + Exclusive 30-Day Money Back Guarantee! GTIN / UPC Code 00858242008090

Physical Specifications Product Dimensions 9.49 x 7.12 x 7.36 Inches Physical - Machine Weight 3.65 Lbs