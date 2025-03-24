Soft, Hairless Skin Is a Swipe Away, Thanks to These 12 Derm-Approved Hair Removal Creams (2025)

If you’re tired of shaving all the time, won’t go anywhere near a wax, and don’t want to spend money on an epilator, it might be time to try a hair removal cream. Also known as depilatory creams, these formulations break down the protein bonds in hair, allowing you to wipe it away after five to ten minutes.
The advantages of using a hair removal cream are plentiful: they’re usually painless, fast, easy, and relatively inexpensive. The disadvantages (though few) can be pretty serious if not used correctly. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, M.D., misusing a hair removal cream can hurt your skin, especially if you leave the product on too long. “The FDA reports side effects like burns, blisters, stinging, itchy rashes, and skin peeling associated with hair removal creams that haven’t been removed properly, so be careful and follow the instructions,” she warns. To mitigate irritation during hair removal, Dr. King recommends formulas loaded with nourishing, calming ingredients (like aloe vera, for example).
With this advice in mind, we got to work researching andtesting hair removal creams. After considering dozens of formulas based on ingredients, intended purpose, and efficacy, we landed on 12 hair removal creams that will give you smooth skin in no time.
What We Like
Fast-acting cream
Can be used all over
Hydrates while removing hair
What to Consider
Might irritate sensitive skin
Key Ingredients: Calcium hydroxide, sodium gluconate, shea butter | Size: 13.5 oz
Why we chose it: According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Graf, M.D., this is a fan-favorite option that works quickly. All you have to do is leave it on for two minutes and remove it with the included hair removal tool. As you can imagine, because this works so quickly, the formula is pretty strong—if you have super sensitive skin, we suggest trying something else.
What the experts say: “It’s suitable for most people to use on any area of focus they’d like to remove hair, and includes shea butter to soothe the skin during application,” Dr. Graf explains.
What We Like
Designed for use on the face
Moisturizes while removing hair
Can be used more often than others
What to Consider
Might not be ideal for those with sensitive skin
Key Ingredients: Almond oil | Size: 13.5 oz
Why we chose it: We like that this pick works pretty fast (just five minutes) and is gentle enough to use on your face. It smells better than your typical hair remover cream, and can be used a few times a month to help remove facial hair. Some folks with sensitive skin have complained that this formula burns their skin. Make sure you follow directions and don’t leave it on for too long.
What the experts say: "I recommend this pick for the face because it contains sweet almond oil, which moisturizes the skin while the cream removes hair," Dr. King says.
What We Like
Mess-free application
Moisturizes while removing hair
Has tons of skin-loving ingredients
What to Consider
The scent isn’t pleasant
Key Ingredients: Volcanic ash, shea butter, vitamin E, sea kelp | Size: 5.8 oz
Why we chose it:Because this is in a spray format, it can be used on large areas of the body like your full legs andarms. The only negative is that, like many other hair removal creams, it doesn’t smell great.
What the experts say: “I like the easy spray and wipe format of this hair removal product,” explains Dr. King. “I also like that it contains shea butter and cocoa seed butter to moisturize, as well as aloe vera and bisabolol to calm the skin.”
Best for Sensitive Skin
Veet Sensitive Formula Hair Removal Cream
What We Like
Removes hair with no burning sensation
Slows hair growth
Contains aloe vera and vitamin E
What to Consider
Might not be best for very thick hair
Key Ingredients: Aloe vera | Size: 13.5 oz
Why we chose it: Sometimes, hair removal creams can be too harsh on sensitive skin. Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about that with this formula from Veet. We like that it effectively removes hair without burning your skin and minimizes the time it takes for hair to grow back, allowing you to cut back on your hair removal maintenance.
What the experts say: "This is a great formula for sensitive skin because it contains aloe vera and vitamin E to soothe and moisturize the skin," Dr. King says.
What We Like
Smells great, unlike other formulas
Works well with sensitive skin
Contains glycerin to calm the skin
What to Consider
You have to use a lot of the product
Key Ingredients: Glycerin | Size: 6.7 oz
Why we chose it: Yes, if you can believe it, this is a hair removal cream that actually smells good. This pick from Flamingo has an “elevated iris and suede scent” that makes the hair removal cream application experience a lot easier and more pleasant. One of the downsides of this product is that a little does not go a long way—if you want to use it on large areas of your body, like your arms or your legs, you might end up using most of the bottle.
What the experts say: "I like this formula for people with sensitive skin, as it’s formulated to be gentle on all skin types and is paraben and cruelty-free,” Dr. Graf explains.
What We Like
Easy-to-control application
Smooth glide
Great for travel
What to Consider
May burn sensitive skin
Key Ingredients: Moroccan argan oil, orange blossom | Size: 3.3 oz
Why we chose it: One of the things we love about this formula from Nair is that it’s mess-free. The cream comes housed in what looks like a deodorant stick—all you have to do is turn the dial to dispense the formula, then glide it across your body. After that, you leave it on for 3-10 minutes and gently wipe it off with a damp washcloth. Another plus: It's great for travel. If you want to bring your hair removal cream with you on your next adventure, rest assured that this stick packs really nicely. It's worth noting that this formula can burn the skin if left on for too long, so be sure to do a patch test and remove it promptly.
Best Gentle
Nopunzel Hair Removal Cream
What We Like
Ideal for sensitive skin
Formula contains hydrating ingredients
Can use it anywhere on your body
What to Consider
Might not work on thick, coarse hair
Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, vitamin E, and olive oil | Size: 4.2 oz
Why we chose it: We like this product for use on the bikini area because it's so gentle. Of course, you can use it on other areas of your body besides the bikini area, and you’ll be surprised to see how nonirritating this formula is.It contains a lot of hydrating and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and olive oil to keep the skin under the hair calm during and after removal. The one downside with this option is that some folks have complained it doesn’t fully remove thick, coarse hair. This is something to consider if you tend to have thicker hair on your body.
What We Like
Ideal for men
Safe to use in intimate areas
Contains soothing seaweed
What to Consider
Can’t leave it on for too long
Key Ingredients: Seaweed | Size: 3.4 oz
Why we chose it: For the men who are looking for a fuzz-free area down there, consider trying this pick from No Hair Crew. This formula is safe to use all over your intimate area, and it only takes three minutes to work. It's painless, easy, and effective, just remember to take it off ASAP. It contains all the usual suspects you'll find in a hair removal cream, except with the addition of seaweed to soothe and calm skin after use.
Best for Bikini Area
Bikini Zone Crème Hair Remover
What We Like
Designed for sensitive skin in bikini area
Gentle formula
Prevents irritation and bumps
What to Consider
Doesn’t remove all hair
Key Ingredients: Aloe, chamomile, green tea | Size: 2 oz
Why we chose it: A solid choice for those wanting to target their bikini area, this cream removes hair in four minutes with little to no irritation. Simply apply the cream with your fingers and wait four minutes. Once the time is up (remember, time is of the essence here), wipe it away with a washcloth and cleanse the area with lukewarm water. It can leave some hairs behind, but considering it’s formulated for the bikini area, we like that it’s more gentle.
What the experts say: “It includes ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and green tea to prevent irritation while also working quickly to remove the thick hair in the bikini area,” Dr. Graf explains.
What We Like
Most convenient to use due to shower-friendly formula
Contains coconut oil and vitamin E to nourish the skin
Takes less than 10 minutes to work
What to Consider
May not remove thicker hair
Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, vitamin E, calcium thioglycolate | Size: 12 oz
Why we chose it: This is probably one of the easier hair removal cream formulas to work with because it can be washed away in the shower. All you have to do is apply it to your body at least one minute before hopping into the shower (but 3-10 minutes is optimal). Once it’s been on for at least a minute, step into your shower and let the warm water rinse away the formula while you use a washcloth to rub the affected areas in a circular motion. Then you can wash your body with soap and shower as usual. Note: This formula doesn’t remove thick hairs as effectively as other hair removal creams, but it might be a great choice for those with thinner hair.
What We Like
Formulated specifically for use on facial skin
Comes with a soothing balm for after-care
Creates a barrier to protect skin from irritation
What to Consider
The smell is unpleasant
Key Ingredients: Cetearyl alcohol, almond oil, calendula oil, potassium thioglycolate | Size: 0.99 oz
Why we chose it: This is a popular pick because it contains hair removal cream specifically formulated for the face and includes a moisturizing and soothing balm that you can use on your skin post-treatment containing almond and calendula oils to help relieve skin after using the hair removal cream (so it may not be ideal for those prone to acne). Keep in mind that it doesn't smell great. Since you are using it on your face, you’ll probably get a big whiff of it every time you use it. If that’s really going to bother you, consider opting for another cream.
What the experts say: “If you have an existing skin condition or are using Tretinoin, you should check with your board-certified dermatologist before beginning use,” suggests Dr. Graf.
Best for Coarse Hair
Neomen Hair Removal Cream
What We Like
Removes even the most stubborn hair
Helps hydrate your skin during intensive removal
Can use all over the body
What to Consider
Not a lot of product in the bottle
Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, vitamin E, baby oil | Size: 3.7 oz
Why we chose it: Those with thick, coarse hair may need a more intensive formula. This product removes even the most stubborn hair from your legs, arms, pits, and privates without irritating the skin, thanks to the added baby oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera. The downside is that it’s not in a large bottle, so you might go through it faster than you’d like.
What to Consider
- Your Skin Type: When buying a hair removal cream, you first want to consider your skin type. If you have sensitive skin, Dr. Graf recommends finding a hair removal cream that is specifically formulated to be gentle on the skin.
- Intended Area: You should also consider where you plan to use the cream to remove hair. “If you plan to use it on your face or bikini area, consider looking for a product that is formulated for that area specifically,” says Dr. Graf.
- Hair Type: Finally, Dr. Graf recommends considering your hair type when choosing a hair removal cream. “If you have thicker body hair, you may have to use a cream that has a higher strength formula versus someone with thin hair,” she explains.
FAQ
Are hair removal creams okay for private parts?
Some hair removal creams are safe for use on the bikini area, but you always want to be careful and follow the directions. “A light tingling is normal while the depilatory is working, but if you feel burning, either your skin is too sensitive, you’re allergic to one of the ingredients, or you have left it on too long,” says Dr. King. “Take it off immediately and apply cool water.”
How does hair removal cream work?
Hair removal creams, also known as depilatories, can work to remove hair by destroying the strand’s protein structure. When this happens, the hair can be easily brushed away when the cream is removed. However, some hair removal creams can cause skin irritation and an adverse reaction, depending on your skin type and the product’s strength. “I recommend always patch-testing on a small area first before applying a hair removal cream anywhere,” suggests Dr. Graf.
Meet Our Experts
For this story, we chatted with several experts, including:
- Dr. Hadley King, M.D., FAAD, is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology.
- Dr. Jeannette Graf, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine.
Why Trust Byrdie
Daley Quinn is a contributing writer for Byrdie, covering all things beauty and wellness. For this story, she used her own experience testing hair removal creams and recommendations from multiple dermatologists. We considered dozens of options based on ingredients, intended purpose, and efficacy to compile our list of the best hair removal creams available.
