Soft, Hairless Skin Is a Swipe Away, Thanks to These 12 Derm-Approved Hair Removal Creams (2025)

With this advice in mind, we got to work researching andtesting hair removal creams. After considering dozens of formulas based on ingredients, intended purpose, and efficacy, we landed on 12 hair removal creams that will give you smooth skin in no time.

The advantages of using a hair removal cream are plentiful: they’re usually painless, fast, easy, and relatively inexpensive. The disadvantages (though few) can be pretty serious if not used correctly. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King , M.D., misusing a hair removal cream can hurt your skin, especially if you leave the product on too long. “The FDA reports side effects like burns, blisters, stinging, itchy rashes, and skin peeling associated with hair removal creams that haven’t been removed properly, so be careful and follow the instructions,” she warns. To mitigate irritation during hair removal, Dr. King recommends formulas loaded with nourishing, calming ingredients (like aloe vera, for example).

If you’re tired of shaving all the time, won’t go anywhere near a wax, and don’t want to spend money on an epilator, it might be time to try a hair removal cream. Also known as depilatory creams, these formulations break down the protein bonds in hair, allowing you to wipe it away after five to ten minutes.

Best Overall Veet Professional 2 Minute Hair Removal Cream $14$12 at Amazon$14$12 at Walmart What We Like Fast-acting cream

Can be used all over

Hydrates while removing hair What to Consider Might irritate sensitive skin Key Ingredients: Calcium hydroxide, sodium gluconate, shea butter | Size: 13.5 oz

Why we chose it: According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Graf, M.D., this is a fan-favorite option that works quickly. All you have to do is leave it on for two minutes and remove it with the included hair removal tool. As you can imagine, because this works so quickly, the formula is pretty strong—if you have super sensitive skin, we suggest trying something else. What the experts say: “It’s suitable for most people to use on any area of focus they’d like to remove hair, and includes shea butter to soothe the skin during application,” Dr. Graf explains.

Best for Face Nair Hair Remover Moisturizing Face Cream $36 at Amazon$7 at Ulta$5 at Target What We Like Designed for use on the face

Moisturizes while removing hair

Can be used more often than others What to Consider Might not be ideal for those with sensitive skin See Also Enthaarungscreme von DM & Rossmann / Anwendung & Tipps | HIER ✓ Key Ingredients: Almond oil | Size: 13.5 oz Why we chose it: We like that this pick works pretty fast (just five minutes) and is gentle enough to use on your face. It smells better than your typical hair remover cream, and can be used a few times a month to help remove facial hair. Some folks with sensitive skin have complained that this formula burns their skin. Make sure you follow directions and don’t leave it on for too long. What the experts say: "I recommend this pick for the face because it contains sweet almond oil, which moisturizes the skin while the cream removes hair," Dr. King says.

Best Spray Completely Bare Easy Off Foaming Hair Removal Spray $13$10 at Amazon$10 at Target$15$10 at Walmart What We Like Mess-free application

Moisturizes while removing hair

Has tons of skin-loving ingredients What to Consider The scent isn’t pleasant Key Ingredients: Volcanic ash, shea butter, vitamin E, sea kelp | Size: 5.8 oz

Why we chose it:Because this is in a spray format, it can be used on large areas of the body like your full legs andarms. The only negative is that, like many other hair removal creams, it doesn’t smell great. What the experts say: “I like the easy spray and wipe format of this hair removal product,” explains Dr. King. “I also like that it contains shea butter and cocoa seed butter to moisturize, as well as aloe vera and bisabolol to calm the skin.”

Best for Sensitive Skin Veet Sensitive Formula Hair Removal Cream $10 at Amazon$10 at Target$11 at Walmart What We Like Removes hair with no burning sensation

Slows hair growth

Contains aloe vera and vitamin E What to Consider Might not be best for very thick hair Key Ingredients: Aloe vera | Size: 13.5 oz Why we chose it: Sometimes, hair removal creams can be too harsh on sensitive skin. Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about that with this formula from Veet. We like that it effectively removes hair without burning your skin and minimizes the time it takes for hair to grow back, allowing you to cut back on your hair removal maintenance. What the experts say: "This is a great formula for sensitive skin because it contains aloe vera and vitamin E to soothe and moisturize the skin," Dr. King says.

Best Scent Flamingo Body Hair Removal Cream $24$19 at Amazon$10 at TargetView on Shopflamingo.com What We Like Smells great, unlike other formulas

Works well with sensitive skin

Contains glycerin to calm the skin What to Consider You have to use a lot of the product Key Ingredients: Glycerin | Size: 6.7 oz Why we chose it: Yes, if you can believe it, this is a hair removal cream that actually smells good. This pick from Flamingo has an “elevated iris and suede scent” that makes the hair removal cream application experience a lot easier and more pleasant. One of the downsides of this product is that a little does not go a long way—if you want to use it on large areas of your body, like your arms or your legs, you might end up using most of the bottle. What the experts say: "I like this formula for people with sensitive skin, as it’s formulated to be gentle on all skin types and is paraben and cruelty-free,” Dr. Graf explains.

Best Glide-On Nair Hair Removal Cream $10$9 at Amazon$10 at Ulta$12$7 at Walmart What We Like Easy-to-control application

Smooth glide

Great for travel What to Consider May burn sensitive skin Key Ingredients: Moroccan argan oil, orange blossom | Size: 3.3 oz Why we chose it: One of the things we love about this formula from Nair is that it’s mess-free. The cream comes housed in what looks like a deodorant stick—all you have to do is turn the dial to dispense the formula, then glide it across your body. After that, you leave it on for 3-10 minutes and gently wipe it off with a damp washcloth. Another plus: It's great for travel. If you want to bring your hair removal cream with you on your next adventure, rest assured that this stick packs really nicely. It's worth noting that this formula can burn the skin if left on for too long, so be sure to do a patch test and remove it promptly.

Best Gentle Nopunzel Hair Removal Cream $17 at Amazon What We Like Ideal for sensitive skin

Formula contains hydrating ingredients

Can use it anywhere on your body What to Consider Might not work on thick, coarse hair Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, vitamin E, and olive oil | Size: 4.2 oz Why we chose it: We like this product for use on the bikini area because it's so gentle. Of course, you can use it on other areas of your body besides the bikini area, and you’ll be surprised to see how nonirritating this formula is.It contains a lot of hydrating and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and olive oil to keep the skin under the hair calm during and after removal. The one downside with this option is that some folks have complained it doesn’t fully remove thick, coarse hair. This is something to consider if you tend to have thicker hair on your body.

Best for Men No Hair Crew Intimate/Private At-Home Hair Removal Cream for Men $17 at Amazon$17 at TargetView on Nohaircrew.us What We Like Ideal for men

Safe to use in intimate areas

Contains soothing seaweed What to Consider Can’t leave it on for too long Key Ingredients: Seaweed | Size: 3.4 oz Why we chose it: For the men who are looking for a fuzz-free area down there, consider trying this pick from No Hair Crew. This formula is safe to use all over your intimate area, and it only takes three minutes to work. It's painless, easy, and effective, just remember to take it off ASAP. It contains all the usual suspects you'll find in a hair removal cream, except with the addition of seaweed to soothe and calm skin after use.

Best for Bikini Area Bikini Zone Crème Hair Remover $10 at Amazon What We Like Designed for sensitive skin in bikini area

Gentle formula

Prevents irritation and bumps What to Consider Doesn’t remove all hair Key Ingredients: Aloe, chamomile, green tea | Size: 2 oz Why we chose it: A solid choice for those wanting to target their bikini area, this cream removes hair in four minutes with little to no irritation. Simply apply the cream with your fingers and wait four minutes. Once the time is up (remember, time is of the essence here), wipe it away with a washcloth and cleanse the area with lukewarm water. It can leave some hairs behind, but considering it’s formulated for the bikini area, we like that it’s more gentle. What the experts say: “It includes ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and green tea to prevent irritation while also working quickly to remove the thick hair in the bikini area,” Dr. Graf explains.

Best In-Shower Nair Sensitive Shower Cream Hair Remover $10 at Amazon$13 at Ulta$11 at Target What We Like Most convenient to use due to shower-friendly formula

Contains coconut oil and vitamin E to nourish the skin

Takes less than 10 minutes to work What to Consider May not remove thicker hair Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, vitamin E, calcium thioglycolate | Size: 12 oz Why we chose it: This is probably one of the easier hair removal cream formulas to work with because it can be washed away in the shower. All you have to do is apply it to your body at least one minute before hopping into the shower (but 3-10 minutes is optimal). Once it’s been on for at least a minute, step into your shower and let the warm water rinse away the formula while you use a washcloth to rub the affected areas in a circular motion. Then you can wash your body with soap and shower as usual. Note: This formula doesn’t remove thick hairs as effectively as other hair removal creams, but it might be a great choice for those with thinner hair.

Best Face Kit Nad's Gentle & Soothing Facial Hair Removal $10 at Amazon What We Like Formulated specifically for use on facial skin

Comes with a soothing balm for after-care

Creates a barrier to protect skin from irritation What to Consider The smell is unpleasant Key Ingredients: Cetearyl alcohol, almond oil, calendula oil, potassium thioglycolate | Size: 0.99 oz Why we chose it: This is a popular pick because it contains hair removal cream specifically formulated for the face and includes a moisturizing and soothing balm that you can use on your skin post-treatment containing almond and calendula oils to help relieve skin after using the hair removal cream (so it may not be ideal for those prone to acne). Keep in mind that it doesn't smell great. Since you are using it on your face, you’ll probably get a big whiff of it every time you use it. If that’s really going to bother you, consider opting for another cream. What the experts say: “If you have an existing skin condition or are using Tretinoin, you should check with your board-certified dermatologist before beginning use,” suggests Dr. Graf.