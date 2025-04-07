Solo Leveling's Season 2 Finale Cut Out Jinwoo's Biggest Aura Moment (2025)

Capping off what has been an excellent second season, Solo Leveling‘s finale has more than lived up to expectations, wrapping up the Jeju Island arc, giving Jinwoo his coolest shadow soldier yet, and at the same time, setting the stage for Season 3, though it has yet to be announced. Though a relatively uneventful episode, the finale of Season 2 of Solo Leveling has brought many iconic moments from the manhwa to life, including Jinwoo reaching Level 100 and the final shot of Jinwoo surrounded by his new shadow soldiers, which fans are more than pleased with. That said, the final episode also leaves out one crucial scene from the manhwa, which also happens to be another one of Jinwoo’s biggest “aura” moments in the finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Season 2 finale of Solo Leveling notably leaves out Jinwoo’s meeting with Norma Selner, an American awakened individual also known as an Upgrader. As her title suggests, Norma has the power to upgrade a hunter’s abilities, or rather, help them go past their set limit, which is usually impossible without a reawakening. However, when Norma attempts to use her ability on Jinwoo, she sees a darkness inside him that leaves her thoroughly shaken as she finds that Jinwoo simply does not have a limit. This revelation by Norma Selner puts into perspective just how overwhelmingly powerful Jinwoo is and how he still has the ability to get stronger even after reaching Level 100.

[RELATED: Solo Leveling Season 2 Finale Introduces Jinwoo’s Best Shadow (And It’s Not Igris) ]

Solo Leveling Season 2 Leaves Out Jinwoo’s Meeting With Norma Selner

In the manhwa, in Chapter 108, following the memorial held for the hunters who fell in the Jeju Island raid, Jinwoo is approached by Adam White, the Chief of the Federal Bureau of Hunters, who takes him to meet Norma Selner. The meeting is an attempt to persuade Jinwoo to migrate to the United States by giving him a taste of Norma’s powers, with the promise of letting Norma fully upgrade his abilities should he go through with the deal.

However, things do not quite go according to plan when Norma looks into Jinwoo, only to find a profound darkness within him staring back at her before she claims Jinwoo does not have a limit to his powers at all. The anime, however, leaves this scene out entirely, cutting straight to Jinwoo in the car, stuck in a traffic jam instead. Jinwoo is pictured talking to Jinho and Song-yi about starting a guild instead of pondering over what caused Norma Selner’s odd reaction.

Though Jinwoo’s meeting with Norma Selner may seem like a relatively inconsequential interaction, it is arguably one of Jinwoo’s coolest moments in this part of the story, with the manhwa depicting Jinwoo coolly walking out as Norma makes the chilling declaration that there is no limit to his power. The scene also sets the stage for the upcoming story arcs, which will only go to prove that Norma’s observation was very much correct and that Jinwoo is still not at his peak even at Level 100. In fact, the scene as a whole proves that Jinwoo’s ability to infinitely get stronger means he does not even have a discernible peak to his powers and abilities, which, as Norma points out, sets him apart from even the National Level Hunters, the strongest of the S-rank hunters.

Overall, ever since Jinwoo’s glow-up in the first season, one of the biggest appeals of his character is his charisma or “aura.” This is especially true in Season 2 which saw Jinwoo not only get more physically attractive but also more nonchalant, confident, and just a little cocky about his abilities. It is understandable that the anime had only so much time to cover so much of the manhwa in the final episode, which is why the scene with Norma Selner likely had to be cut. That said, the anime still sadly lost out on an amazing opportunity to give Jinwoo his dues and hype up his abilities even further. Nonetheless, for now, fans can only hope that the cut scene somehow makes its way into Season 3 of Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling is available on Crunchyroll.