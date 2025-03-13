Sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece (2025)

Table of Contents
Subscribers do not see these advertisements Subscribers do not see these advertisements Subscribers do not see these advertisements Latest journal entries France previous A month in Provence Throughnal References
  • Forums
  • Motorhome Life Support Systems
  • Gas
  • Thread starterJwaldie
  • Start dateWednesday at 7:12 PM

J

Jwaldie

Free Member
Feb 26, 2025
5
1
Funster No
110,605
MH
Adria
  • Wednesday at 7:12 PM
  • #1

Hi
Does anyone have experience of sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece? To what extent is it commonly available and what is required re the regulator/ adaptor?

We are going there on an extended trip soon with 2 x 11kg Calor. I've heard it can be hard to source.
Joanne

pappajohn

LIFE MEMBER

Aug 26, 2007
44,388
58,462
Dark side of the moon
Funster No
172
Exp
Since 2005
  • Wednesday at 7:29 PM
  • #2

You certainly won't find calor gas as that's UK only..
You will have to buy a greek cylinder and suitable regulator
How difficult or easy that will be is unknown.
On the other hand you could buy a gaslow cylinder and filler system in the UK and refill for a fraction of the cylinder price at petrol stations.

OP

OP

J

Jwaldie

Free Member
Feb 26, 2025
5
1
Funster No
110,605
MH
Adria
  • Wednesday at 7:35 PM
  • #3

pappajohn said:

You certainly won't find calor gas as that's UK only..
You will have to buy a greek cylinder and suitable regulator
How difficult or easy that will be is unknown.
On the other hand you could buy a gaslow cylinder and filler system in the UK and refill for a fraction of the cylinder price at petrol stations.

Hi.... yes Gaslow is definitely a consideration for a future trip. Don't have time to fit it before this one unfortunately.

pappajohn

LIFE MEMBER

Aug 26, 2007
44,388
58,462
Dark side of the moon
Funster No
172
Exp
Since 2005
  • Wednesday at 7:40 PM
  • #4

If you buy one greek cylinder you still have an empty calor cylinder to store away.......dead weight and space.
You could go with just one full calor and buy one greek then you could use the calor as a backup when the greek runs out until a replacement can be bought

Lenny HB

LIFE MEMBER

Oct 18, 2007
59,666
187,423
On the coast in West Sussex
Funster No
658
MH
Carthago Compactline
Exp
Since 2008 & many years tugging
  • Wednesday at 8:30 PM
  • #6

Sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece (6)
If carrying 3rd bottle if it won't fit in the gas locker it needs to be in a compartment sealed from the habitation area with a drop vent.

Neil S

Oct 26, 2014
2,080
3,632
Dumfries and Galloway
Funster No
33,996
MH
Pilote&Coachman C.vn
Exp
2014
  • Wednesday at 8:39 PM
  • #7

Unless your going within the next week I’d looking to get a Gaslow refillable fitted.
It’s not a big job , any competent workshop could fit a single 11kg in 30 minutes

N

nicholsong

Oct 12, 2009
12,105
27,193
SW London, Poland and all Europe
Funster No
8,876
MH
A Class N+B Arto 69GL
Exp
Since 2009
  • Thursday at 7:21 AM
  • #8

pappajohn said:

You certainly won't find calor gas as that's UK only..
You will have to buy a greek cylinder and suitable regulator
How difficult or easy that will be is unknown.
On the other hand you could buy a gaslow cylinder and filler system in the UK and refill for a fraction of the cylinder price at petrol stations.

Going re-fillable only is not the solution for all of Greece. Our favourite island has no LPG station and no refilling facility for exchange bottles - they all arrive on the island full. In which case one exchange bottle may be needed.

I imagine there are many islands like that but no problem if one sticks to mainland.

Baggydave

Jan 10, 2015
345
714
East sussex
Funster No
34,703
MH
2002 Eura mobile
Exp
Since 2014
  • Thursday at 8:35 AM
  • #9

I’ve got an empty Greek bottle you can have if you’re passing my way. Probably got the regulator somewhere too. We faced the same situation.

OP

OP

J

Jwaldie

Free Member
Feb 26, 2025
5
1
Funster No
110,605
MH
Adria
  • Thursday at 9:02 AM
  • #10

Baggydave said:

I’ve got an empty Greek bottle you can have if you’re passing my way. Probably got the regulator somewhere too. We faced the same situation.

Could be useful. Will think about that. Where are you? We are in Edinburgh and driving to Newcastle.

How easy was it to get Greek bottles / reg when you were there?

Subscribers do not see these advertisements

N

nicholsong

Oct 12, 2009
12,105
27,193
SW London, Poland and all Europe
Funster No
8,876
MH
A Class N+B Arto 69GL
Exp
Since 2009
  • Thursday at 10:25 AM
  • #11

Jwaldie said:

Could be useful. Will think about that. Where are you? We are in Edinburgh and driving to Newcastle.

How easy was it to get Greek bottles / reg when you were there?

Bottles should be no problem as many Greeks cook on it, although I think they usually buy bigger ones than will fit in a MH locker.

Brains

Feb 18, 2017
5,846
11,697
Greenwich, London, UK
Funster No
47,382
MH
Hymer MLT 570
Exp
1986
  • Thursday at 10:42 AM
  • #12

Jwaldie said:

Hi
Does anyone have experience of sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece? To what extent is it commonly available and what is required re the regulator/ adaptor?

We are going there on an extended trip soon with 2 x 11kg Calor. I've heard it can be hard to source.
Joanne

Calor is only available in the UK.

At this time of year, depending on how much internal heating you use, but you will be crossing Northern Europe, the Alps and the Balcans in winter, so will have snow much of the way.

You should get a couple of weeks use out of the Calor, so it should get you to Greece.

But you really need a refillable system fitted.
It can be done 'whilst you wait'.
Find a Gaslow dealer here

Baggydave

Jan 10, 2015
345
714
East sussex
Funster No
34,703
MH
2002 Eura mobile
Exp
Since 2014
  • Thursday at 10:58 AM
  • #13

Jwaldie said:

Could be useful. Will think about that. Where are you? We are in Edinburgh and driving to Newcastle.

How easy was it to get Greek bottles / reg when you were there?

We are in East Sussex, so well out of your way. Gas bottle was no problem & got it from garage I think. Regulator was from a hardware shop. Our calor was connected by rubber hose so I just fitted new reg to that.
Just for info we did see petrol stations in Bulgaria filling cylinders. This may have changed & will depend on your route to Greece of course.

OP

OP

J

Jwaldie

Free Member
Feb 26, 2025
5
1
Funster No
110,605
MH
Adria
  • Thursday at 11:50 AM
  • #14

Baggydave said:

We are in East Sussex, so well out of your way. Gas bottle was no problem & got it from garage I think. Regulator was from a hardware shop. Our calor was connected by rubber hose so I just fitted new reg to that.
Just for info we did see petrol stations in Bulgaria filling cylinders. This may have changed & will depend on your route to Greece of course.

Thanks that's really helpful. Good to know that not hard to get.

OP

OP

J

Jwaldie

Free Member
Feb 26, 2025
5
1
Funster No
110,605
MH
Adria
  • Thursday at 11:54 AM
  • #15

Brains said:

Calor is only available in the UK.

At this time of year, depending on how much internal heating you use, but you will be crossing Northern Europe, the Alps and the Balcans in winter, so will have snow much of the way.

You should get a couple of weeks use out of the Calor, so it should get you to Greece.

But you really need a refillable system fitted.
It can be done 'whilst you wait'.
Find a Gaslow dealer here

Thanks. Yes we're crossing Alps, but not Balkans - taking the ferry.
We do intend to look at refillable but not before this trip. Fingers crossed we have enough, but sounds like we can source something suitable on Greece

Subscribers do not see these advertisements

Brains

Feb 18, 2017
5,846
11,697
Greenwich, London, UK
Funster No
47,382
MH
Hymer MLT 570
Exp
1986
  • Thursday at 12:16 PM
  • #16

Jwaldie said:

Thanks. Yes we're crossing Alps, but not Balkans - taking the ferry.
We do intend to look at refillable but not before this trip. Fingers crossed we have enough, but sounds like we can source something suitable on Greece

but pay three times. .......

You will need to pay to get a Greek regulator fitted by a competent gas engineer.
You can then fit Greek Gas Bottle(s)

However; Like Calor bottles that are only available in the UK, the Greek bottles are only available in Greece.

So for the journey home you need to ensure they are full when you leave Greece.
And then on your return pay (again) for a competent gas engineer to remove the Greek regulator and fit the UK one back.
and swap over the Calor bottles.

You then have a Greek bottle and regulator which can not be used in the UK.

The you (pay again) to get a refillable system fitted for the next trip.

It really would save you a lot of time, effort and money to get a refillable system fitted before you leave.
Even if it means delaying the trip by a day to get it done if you are short of time.

Remember as well as all the mucking about with plumbing and regulators, Autogas from a fuel station in the UK is around £0.93p/litre, and a similar price across most of the EU
Calor is £3.73/Litre.

But it's your money .....

Join us or log in to post a reply.

To join in you must be a member of MotorhomeFun

Join MotorhomeFun

Join us, it quick and easy!

Join us

Log in

Already a member? Log in here.

Log in

Latest journal entries

  • France previous

    • suavecarve
    • Entries: 71

    Latest entry: Vesoul,

    • BigMac
    • Entries: 0

  • A month in Provence Throughnal

    • suavecarve
    • Entries: 55

    Latest entry: Dunkirk from Bergues,

  • Forums
  • Motorhome Life Support Systems
  • Gas
Sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece (2025)

References

Top Articles
Permanent-Make-up-Maschinen Test & Vergleich: Top 10
Permanent Makeup Kits - DragonHawk® Tattoo Supply
✨ Dragonhawk Complete Rotary Tattoo Pen Machine Kit For Mast Tour Permanent Makeup 20Pcs Cartridges Needles Power Supply Color Inks for Tattoo Studio Artists 366H — 🛍️ The Retail Market
Latest Posts
Permanente Make-up Maschinen
Permanent Make-Up Gerät - PMU Germany
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner

Last Updated:

Views: 5996

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner

Birthday: 1994-06-25

Address: Suite 153 582 Lubowitz Walks, Port Alfredoborough, IN 72879-2838

Phone: +128413562823324

Job: IT Strategist

Hobby: Video gaming, Basketball, Web surfing, Book restoration, Jogging, Shooting, Fishing

Introduction: My name is Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner, I am a zany, graceful, talented, witty, determined, shiny, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.