Sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece (2025)

Jwaldie said: Thanks. Yes we're crossing Alps, but not Balkans - taking the ferry.

We do intend to look at refillable but not before this trip. Fingers crossed we have enough, but sounds like we can source something suitable on Greece Click to expand...

but pay three times. .......

You will need to pay to get a Greek regulator fitted by a competent gas engineer.

You can then fit Greek Gas Bottle(s)

However; Like Calor bottles that are only available in the UK, the Greek bottles are only available in Greece.

So for the journey home you need to ensure they are full when you leave Greece.

And then on your return pay (again) for a competent gas engineer to remove the Greek regulator and fit the UK one back.

and swap over the Calor bottles.

You then have a Greek bottle and regulator which can not be used in the UK.

The you (pay again) to get a refillable system fitted for the next trip.

It really would save you a lot of time, effort and money to get a refillable system fitted before you leave.

Even if it means delaying the trip by a day to get it done if you are short of time.

Remember as well as all the mucking about with plumbing and regulators, Autogas from a fuel station in the UK is around £0.93p/litre, and a similar price across most of the EU

Calor is £3.73/Litre.

But it's your money .....