Sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece (2025)

Jwaldie
Wednesday at 7:12 PM
Jwaldie
Hi
Does anyone have experience of sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece? To what extent is it commonly available and what is required re the regulator/ adaptor?
We are going there on an extended trip soon with 2 x 11kg Calor. I've heard it can be hard to source.
Joanne
You certainly won't find calor gas as that's UK only..
You will have to buy a greek cylinder and suitable regulator
How difficult or easy that will be is unknown.
On the other hand you could buy a gaslow cylinder and filler system in the UK and refill for a fraction of the cylinder price at petrol stations.
pappajohn said:
You certainly won't find calor gas as that's UK only..
You will have to buy a greek cylinder and suitable regulator
How difficult or easy that will be is unknown.
On the other hand you could buy a gaslow cylinder and filler system in the UK and refill for a fraction of the cylinder price at petrol stations.
Hi.... yes Gaslow is definitely a consideration for a future trip. Don't have time to fit it before this one unfortunately.
If you buy one greek cylinder you still have an empty calor cylinder to store away.......dead weight and space.
You could go with just one full calor and buy one greek then you could use the calor as a backup when the greek runs out until a replacement can be bought
How long is your trip and what is powered by gas, you may find you have enough…
If carrying 3rd bottle if it won't fit in the gas locker it needs to be in a compartment sealed from the habitation area with a drop vent.
Unless your going within the next week I’d looking to get a Gaslow refillable fitted.
It’s not a big job , any competent workshop could fit a single 11kg in 30 minutes
pappajohn said:
You certainly won't find calor gas as that's UK only..
You will have to buy a greek cylinder and suitable regulator
How difficult or easy that will be is unknown.
On the other hand you could buy a gaslow cylinder and filler system in the UK and refill for a fraction of the cylinder price at petrol stations.
Going re-fillable only is not the solution for all of Greece. Our favourite island has no LPG station and no refilling facility for exchange bottles - they all arrive on the island full. In which case one exchange bottle may be needed.
I imagine there are many islands like that but no problem if one sticks to mainland.
I’ve got an empty Greek bottle you can have if you’re passing my way. Probably got the regulator somewhere too. We faced the same situation.
Baggydave said:
I’ve got an empty Greek bottle you can have if you’re passing my way. Probably got the regulator somewhere too. We faced the same situation.
Could be useful. Will think about that. Where are you? We are in Edinburgh and driving to Newcastle.
How easy was it to get Greek bottles / reg when you were there?
Jwaldie said:
Could be useful. Will think about that. Where are you? We are in Edinburgh and driving to Newcastle.
How easy was it to get Greek bottles / reg when you were there?
Bottles should be no problem as many Greeks cook on it, although I think they usually buy bigger ones than will fit in a MH locker.
Jwaldie said:
Hi
Does anyone have experience of sourcing replacement Propane bottles in Greece? To what extent is it commonly available and what is required re the regulator/ adaptor?
We are going there on an extended trip soon with 2 x 11kg Calor. I've heard it can be hard to source.
Joanne
Calor is only available in the UK.
At this time of year, depending on how much internal heating you use, but you will be crossing Northern Europe, the Alps and the Balcans in winter, so will have snow much of the way.
You should get a couple of weeks use out of the Calor, so it should get you to Greece.
But you really need a refillable system fitted.
It can be done 'whilst you wait'.
Find a Gaslow dealer here
Jwaldie said:
Could be useful. Will think about that. Where are you? We are in Edinburgh and driving to Newcastle.
How easy was it to get Greek bottles / reg when you were there?
We are in East Sussex, so well out of your way. Gas bottle was no problem & got it from garage I think. Regulator was from a hardware shop. Our calor was connected by rubber hose so I just fitted new reg to that.
Just for info we did see petrol stations in Bulgaria filling cylinders. This may have changed & will depend on your route to Greece of course.
Baggydave said:
We are in East Sussex, so well out of your way. Gas bottle was no problem & got it from garage I think. Regulator was from a hardware shop. Our calor was connected by rubber hose so I just fitted new reg to that.
Just for info we did see petrol stations in Bulgaria filling cylinders. This may have changed & will depend on your route to Greece of course.
Thanks that's really helpful. Good to know that not hard to get.
Brains said:
Calor is only available in the UK.
At this time of year, depending on how much internal heating you use, but you will be crossing Northern Europe, the Alps and the Balcans in winter, so will have snow much of the way.
You should get a couple of weeks use out of the Calor, so it should get you to Greece.
But you really need a refillable system fitted.
It can be done 'whilst you wait'.
Find a Gaslow dealer here
Thanks. Yes we're crossing Alps, but not Balkans - taking the ferry.
We do intend to look at refillable but not before this trip. Fingers crossed we have enough, but sounds like we can source something suitable on Greece
Jwaldie said:
Thanks. Yes we're crossing Alps, but not Balkans - taking the ferry.
We do intend to look at refillable but not before this trip. Fingers crossed we have enough, but sounds like we can source something suitable on Greece
but pay three times. .......
You will need to pay to get a Greek regulator fitted by a competent gas engineer.
You can then fit Greek Gas Bottle(s)
However; Like Calor bottles that are only available in the UK, the Greek bottles are only available in Greece.
So for the journey home you need to ensure they are full when you leave Greece.
And then on your return pay (again) for a competent gas engineer to remove the Greek regulator and fit the UK one back.
and swap over the Calor bottles.
You then have a Greek bottle and regulator which can not be used in the UK.
The you (pay again) to get a refillable system fitted for the next trip.
It really would save you a lot of time, effort and money to get a refillable system fitted before you leave.
Even if it means delaying the trip by a day to get it done if you are short of time.
Remember as well as all the mucking about with plumbing and regulators, Autogas from a fuel station in the UK is around £0.93p/litre, and a similar price across most of the EU
Calor is £3.73/Litre.
But it's your money .....
