Spelunky 2 tips and tricks for beginners and returning adventurers (2024)

Spelunky 2 is here! A sequel to - in my opinion - a perfect game, and yet, a follow up which expands and improves upon the original in ways I didn't know I wanted.

Despite many surface level similarities, your experience with the first won't automatically equate to you succeeding at the second - perfect for those wanting to relive the Spelunky learning curve all over again.

This Spelunky 2 tips page opens with some spoiler-free advice following our time with the PS4 version - hopefully useful for those just starting on PC this week, or are playing a Spelunky game for the first time. (If so, welcome!)

The second half of the page delves a little more into some of the changes and additions introduced in the sequel. We recommend discovering these first yourself before playing the sequel; even still, we've purposely kept the deeper secrets out of the way for you to find in your own time.

Spoiler-free Spelunky tips for newcomers and returning players What follows is a list of Spelunky tips without delving into what's new and changed in the sequel - perfect for someone completely new to Spelunky, or returning players who are a little rusty on survival essentials. The first rule of Spelunky is ABC - 'Always Be Carrying'. There are many traps and enemies which can be avoided by throwing an object. The first world teaches you this early on with the arrow trap, activated when something passes in front of it. Anything you can pick up can be thrown, be it a rock, a pot, a torch, or even a pet - whatever you have on you to save you getting damaged. Another thing that's essential - always look down. Holding down for a few seconds shifts the camera, allowing you to get a preview of what's below to plan your next move.

Also - look up. Spiders and many other hazards can drop down when you pass under them, knocking you for six if you aren't careful. (Taking these first few tips into account, you basically need look everywhere before proceeding, especially in a new world you're unfamiliar with. Spelunky is filled with dangerous!)

There is fall damage, and knowing exactly when it kicks in one of the most important things to internalise over time. Until then, try and minimise your risk as much as possible; you can land on enemies to cushion your fall, grab a ledge on the way down from a long jump, or hold down when throwing a rope so it drops from your height.

For an early game enemy, bats are infuriating - flying at you relentlessly, but so slowly and at such an awkward angle it's easily possible your whip attack can miss. One trick is to turn away then throw your whip, as the arc behind you reaches higher. (Thanks to former Eurogamer editor Tom Bramwell for the tip!) If you're standing on a ledge and lose your balance when carrying something, you'll drop it. You'll learn this the hard way when you need to ferry things long distances.

Spikes - one of many hazards which can kill you instantly, regardless of how much life you have - can be avoided by walking along them from the same level.

Bombs and ropes - the two items you always start each run with - are perhaps the most effective tools in your arsenal for exploring and surviving. If you see them in a shop, buy more, and use what you have sparingly. Earning money is one of the most important side-objectives when playing - allowing you to take advantage of the many shops which pepper the game. The impulse is to go for the big wins - like trap-laden Idols - but you'll find the most gains by hoovering up loose gems and gold chunks littered around the level as you explore. Pots can also contain gems and gold, but they can also carry enemies, such as the scorpions and venomous snakes, making them more hassle than they're worth. If you need to open one, always throw it - and throw it at a distance.

One Spelunky ritual is learning how to steal from shopkeepers. There are various methods out there, but the easiest is if there's a freeze ray in stock, you can use it on the shopkeeper before they can shoot back. However, the same punishments for killing a shopkeeper still apply - that future shopkeepers will shoot on sight, and will guard the exits of future levels. In short, if you're going to steal, make sure it's worth it.

Unlocking shortcuts should be your first goal in Spelunky. They're designed to help you learn later levels faster, and their unlock requirements also subtly train you in playing the game in different ways, which will benefit you in the long run. Though you'll want to start from scratch eventually - whether it's to amass a better collection of items, or uncover certain secrets - focusing on shortcuts to begin with is highly recommended. Taking advantage of shortcuts is also welcome because, unlike most roguelikes, nothing carries over between runs in Spelunky. The only things which do are outside of the run itself, such as these shortcut doors - as well as journal entries and new characters which populate the camp. All other progress is based on your own experience.

Despite nothing carrying over, with each run you'll learn more than you realise. Keep practicing, experimenting and learning from every death, and you'll soon be powering through worlds before you know it. And yes, it's also likely you'll still die in World 1 if luck isn't on your side. But that's the fun of roguelikes, right?