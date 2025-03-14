Spine of Deathwing Encounter Guide: Strategy, Abilities, Loot (2025)

1. Role-Specific Tips for Spine of Deathwing

1.1. DPS Tips

Do not apply DoTs to the Corruptions, as you want to keep them alive as long as possible and only break the Fiery Grip.

Ranged DPS should always be watching the Fiery Grip.

Do not kill the Corrupted Blood via AoE or the raid will takea huge burst of damage.

1.2. Healer Tips

Rotate raid-wide defensive cooldowns while the raid is afflicted by Grasping Tendrils while Hideous Amalgamations gain Superheated Nucleus.

Assign one healer to be in charge of dispelling only.

Use large, single-target heals on players debuffed by Searing Plasma

1.3. Tank Tips

Keep the Hideous Amalgamation away from the Blood Pools until it is low health, and there are at least 9 Blood Pools to be absorbed.

Make sure you always trigger Nuclear Blast on the same side of Deathwing's armor.

Coordinate AoE stuns as needed to help facilitate the tank in kiting the Corrupted Bloods.

2. Spine of Deathwing Abilities

Roll — Deathwing will periodically attempt to Roll towards whichever of his sides he feels the most raid members on.

Corruption
Searing Plasma
Fiery Grip

Corrupted Blood Residue Burst

Hideous Amalgamation Absorbed Blood Superheated Nucleus

Nuclear Blast

Exposed Armor Plate Burning Tendons Seal Armor Breach



While Spine of Deathwing is not the final boss of Dragon Soul, nor is it thefinal encounter with Deathwing himself, it is nonetheless themost difficult encounter found in the raid. Strap in and prepare for an extremelychallenging battle as you make an all-out assault upon Deathwingsarmor itself. The goal of this encounter is to remove three plates of armor off ofDeathwings back, exposing his weak-spot.

The encounter can be started at any time by speaking with Sky Captain Swayze;doing so will enter your raid into the fight, where you will parachute down on topof Deathwings back. Have the raid make a macro to cancel theparachute, /cancelaura Parachute , to quickly fall down toDeathwings back and start the fight a few seconds earlier. Thefirst add to be encountered are the 4 Corruption adds found onDeathwings back; there will always be at least 1 Corruptionalive, as soon as the last one living dies out a new one will spawn.Corruptions regularly use Searing Plasma on arandom target, absorbing a large amount of heals while the player is afflictedand deals damage-over-time; heals must be assigned to quickly heal these targetsto remove the debuff and allow the player to receive healing again.

Corruptions will also use Fiery Grip, channelinga 30 seconds stun into multiple enemies and dealing 90,000 Fire damage every 3seconds. To break the channeled stun and free your fellow raiders, you will needto deal 16% of the Corruptions health in damage to it,which will interrupt its channel. When doing this, you want to deal as close to16% of the mobs health in damage as possible to keep the sameCorruption alive as long as possible. Each time a Corruptiondies a Hideous Amalgamation will spawn; we will go over theHideous Amalgamations abilities in full detail later in thisguide, for now just know you only need one Hideous Amalgamationalive at a time.

The first thing you need to do is clear out the 4 startingCorruptions. Have your DoT DPS spread their damage out, while therest of your raid focuses Skull down first. Once Skull is low, Ranged DPS should swapoff to Triangle with the goal of killing it around the same time that Cross dies.Melee DPS will finish off Skull before moving to Cross, which is the stackingpoint for the raid once Skull, Cross, and Triangle are all dead. Tanks will needto be ready to pick up the Hideous Amalgamations that spawn eachtime a Corruption dies.

With Skull, Cross, and Triangle all dead there will be 3Hideous Amalgamation alive on the tanks, and one moreCorruption that should be somewhat low health. As mentionedearlier, we only need one Hideous Amalgamation alive, yet now wehave three; luckily Deathwings giant body can be used against himto trick him into aiding us.

Seeing as we are fighting on Deathwings exposed back, he isable to feel raid members moving around on his body. The raid must be mindful ofthis at all times, as Deathwing will attempt to perform aRoll maneuver whenever he feels too many players on one side of his backat once, attempting to fling the raid off of his back and to their deaths downbelow. To avoid falling to your deaths, your raid will need to stack together onone of the exposed holes on Deathwings back, where theCorruptions spawn from. Standing on these exposed areas will"tether" players to Deathwings back via Grasping Tendrils,which deal minor damage-over-time while also slowing down the movement speed of theafflicted players. Players must make sure they make it to the exposed area beforethe roll as you must have the Grasping Tendrils debuff beforethe roll is initiated or you will still fall off. Most notable about theRoll that Deathwing performs is that theHideous Amalgamation adds can not gain the Grasping Tendrils buff, meaning when a Roll is performedall Hideous Amalgamations will by flung off ofDeathwings back.

To recap where we are in the fight: Skull, Cross, and Triangle are dead.The raid has stacked on Triangles' "exposed area" and baited a Roll tofling the 3 Hideous Amalgamations off of Deathwingsback. The 4th Corruption from the start of the fight is now dead(after the Roll) and there is a new Corruptionalive (can spawn in any of the exposed areas), as well as a newHideous Amalgamation.

Now the raid will need to start dealing with the third and final add of thisfight, Corrupted Bloods. Early on into this fight, these adds willslowly start to spawn from the nearby exposed areas on Deathwingsback, and will begin to spawn more frequently the longer that the fight lasts.These Corrupted Bloods must be picked up by a tank and killedon at a time, as each add will use Burst upon death, dealingmoderate damage to the entire raid. Whenever a Corrupted Blood dies,it will create a "Blood Pool" on the ground; this Blood Pool does nothing butslowly move to the nearest exposed area, reforming again into a newCorrupted Blood upon reaching one. To entirely removeBlood Pools from the fight, you must drag a Hideous Amalgamation ontop of them; this will cause the Hideous Amalgamation to absorbthe Blood Pool, gaining a stack of Absorbed Blood in theprocess.

Deathwings plated armor is being held in place byBurning Tendons, an attackable enemy that when killed, will cause achunk of Deathwings armor to fly off of his body. In order toexpose the vulnerable Burning Tendons however, the raid will needto cause a Hideous Amalgamation to become Superheated Nucleusbefore killing it. Killing a Hideous Amalgamation while it has Superheated Nucleus will cause it to cast Nuclear Blastupon death, an explosion powerful enough to lift Deathwingsarmor off of his body temporarily and expose a Burning Tendons. Theraid will need to damage the same Burning Tendons tendon down twiceper armor plate to cause the plate to be removed.

Get the Hideous Amalgamation low, but do not kill it, stoppingideally around 10% health; this will allow us to quickly kill it later on,greatly reducing our tank and raids damage taken. Your Ranged DPS will need tofrequently attack the Corruption to break the Fiery Gripchannel; remember that you only need to do 16% of the Corruptionshealth after it has started channeling Fiery Grip in orderto stop the cast. Do not use damage-over-time debuffs on the Corruptionhere as you want them to live as long as possible; try to deal as little damageover 16% as possible. Your second tank will be grabbing all of theCorrupted Bloods that spawn and tank them near, but not on topof, the Hideous Amalgamation that the other tank is tanking.Single target the Corrupted Bloods down with the goal of buildingup 9 Blood Pools on the ground.

Whenever a Hideous Amalgamation walks over a Blood Pool, itwill gain a stack of Absorbed Blood (up to 9 stacks total), andremove that Blood Pool. Each stack of Absorbed Blood grants theHideous Amalgamation 20% attack speed and 10% damagedealt, and upon reaching 9 stacks of Absorbed Blood,the Hideous Amalgamation will gain the Superheated Nucleusbuff. The increased attack speed, all damage dealt, and the powerful AoE from Superheated Nucleus make it a bad idea to absorb the Blood Poolsbefore getting the Hideous Amalgamation low health. Tank it out ofrange of the Blood Pools until there are at least 9 on the ground, clumped neareach other.

Once there at least 9 Blood Pools, simply drag it over the pools until theHideous Amalgamation has 9 stacks of Absorbed Bloodand gains the Superheated Nucleus buff. Quickly drag it toone of the sides of Deathwings armor plates and kill it, causingit to start casting Nuclear Blast. When the cast completes, anynearby players will die, and Deathwings plate armor will temporarilyexpose the Burning Tendons underneath. You will need to do thisprocess of "feeding" 9 Blood Pools to a Hideous Amalgamation twiceper Burning Tendons as they have very high health and you onlyget a few seconds to damage them.

Deathwings plated armor is being held in place byBurning Tendons, an attackable enemy that when killed, will cause achunk of Deathwings armor to fly off of his body. In order toexpose the vulnerable Burning Tendons however, the raid will needto cause a Hideous Amalgamation to gain Superheated Nucleusbefore killing it. Killing a Hideous Amalgamation while it has Superheated Nucleus will cause it to cast Nuclear Blastupon death, an explosion powerful enough to lift Deathwingsarmor off of his body temporarily and expose a Burning Tendons. Theraid will need to damage the same Burning Tendons tendon down twiceper armor plate to cause the plate to be removed.

When exposed, the Burning Tendons will begin to cast Seal Armor Breach, attempting to pull the armor plate back downand covering itself back up. All DPS should save their cooldowns for attackingthe Burning Tendons to ensure you are able to deal at least 50%of its health each time it is exposed. Be sure that you trigger the Nuclear Blast on the same side of the armor plate each time, asthere is a different add on the left and right sides of the plates with separatehealth pools. You only need to kill one of the Burning Tendons perplate, so choose a side that you will always bring the Nuclear Blastto.

When a Burning Tendons is killed, the armor plate it is attachedto will detach from Deathwing, expanding the combat area andadding 2 additional "exposed areas" for players to deal with. These exposed areaswill have a Corruption add spawned on them, in addition to theprevious one you had before. From here on out the fight essentially repeats itselffor the next 2 armor plates: damage the Hideous Amalgamation untilaround 10%, interrupt Fiery Grip bydealing 16% of Corruptions health, heal targetsdebuffed by Searing Plasma to remove the debuff, single targetthe Corrupted Blood as needed for Blood Pools, drag theHideous Amalgamation over 9 Blood Pools and trigger the Nuclear Blast to expose the next Burning Tendons.

Remember that Corrupted Blood spawn from the Exposed Areas, meaningas you remove plates more and more Corrupted Bloods will spawn in,in addition to spawning in more rapidly the longer the encounter lasts.

As mentioned earlier, the second and third plates play out the same as the first.The only difference in the fight at this point is that you now have 8 ExposedAreas, all spawning Corrupted Blood. By now there will be so manyCorrupted Bloods alive, and more constantly spawning in, that yourtank will need to kite them around. Use AoE stuns as frequently as possible onthe Corrupted Blood, in addition to helping your tank create distancewith spells such as Leap of Faith. Have a DPS player taunt one of thelow health Corrupted Bloods over if you need more Blood Pools;you may also choose to have a third tank for this, a Feral DPSswapping to Bear Form is a great choice here.

Use major DPS cooldowns such as Bloodlust when exposing theBurning Tendons for the first time on the 3rd plate, aiming touse half of the Bloodlust to burn the Burning Tendons,and the other half to damage the next Hideous Amalgamation. Oncethe third Burning Tendons has died, the last armor plate will beremoved and the encounter will instantly end.

On heroic difficulty, the raid will be debuffed by a stack of Degradation whenever a Hideous Amalgamation dies, reducingmaximum health by 5% per stack. A stack is not gained when aHideous Amalgamation is thrown off of Deathwingsback due to a Roll. Healers will also need to deal with Blood Corruption: Death, a debuff that bounces to a random target whendispelled; after 15 seconds the Blood Corruption: Death will detonate,wiping the raid. When dispelled, Blood Corruption: Death has a chance tochange into Blood Corruption: Earth, which grants the target -20%damage taken per stack, up to 2 stacks total. Have 1 healer assigned to managingthe dispels of this debuff; They should spam their dispel quickly until they canget a Blood Corruption: Earth change, ideally on the tanks. As your tankswill be debuffed by multiple stacks of Degradation, getting this 40%damage reduction on them is crucial for surviving this fight. Do your best toget Blood Corruption: Earth on the tanks, but remember that each dispelbrings a chance for the Blood Corruption: Earth to transform back into a Blood Corruption: Death, which will wipe the raid if allowed to expire.The healer in charge of dispels will need to make a judgment call dependingon the remaining timer on Blood Corruption: Earth if they can risk tryingto get the buff on the tanks.

4.1. Normal Difficulty Loot

Item
Gloves of Liquid Smoke
Molten Blood Footpads
Belt of Shattered Elementium
Backbreaker Spaulders
Gauntlets of the Golden Thorn
Eye of Unmaking
Heart of Unliving
Resolve of Undying
Will of Unbinding
Wrath of Unchaining

4.2. Heroic Difficulty Loot

Item
Gloves of Liquid Smoke
Molten Blood Footpads
Belt of Shattered Elementium
Backbreaker Spaulders
Gauntlets of the Golden Thorn
Eye of Unmaking
Heart of Unliving
Resolve of Undying
Will of Unbinding
Wrath of Unchaining

5. Spine of Deathwing Achievements

Achievement Description Fall of Deathwing Defeat the encounters leading up to the Fall of Deathwing in the DragonSoul raid. Dragon Soul Guild Run Defeat the bosses in Dragon Soul while in a guild group. Heroic: Spine of Deathwing Emerge victorious from the Spine of Deathwing in Dragon Soul on HeroicDifficulty. Maybe He'll Get Dizzy... Defeat the Spine of Deathwing encounter on Normal or Heroic Difficultyafter tricking Deathwing into performing the following roll sequence: Left,Right, Left, Right.

6. Further Reading

Spine of Deathwing is just one of the eight encounters present in the Dragon Soulraid of Cataclysm. If you would like to learn more about the others, please seeour other pages for the raid below.

Dragon Soul Raid Overview

7. Changelog