"spirulina marcus rohrer" wekt zenuw problemen op (2025)

Voor zover ik weet zijn deze bijverschijnselen niet bekend bij spirulina.

Wat ik wel weet is dat de omgeving waarin de spirulina "geoogst" wordt bepalend kan zijn voor bijverschijnselen, dus wel merk heb je?

Studies in animals fed large quantities of spirulina have shown that it is not toxic, and that it has caused virtually no adverse health effects. However, in rare cases, people have experienced allergic reactions to spirulina. Studies in pregnant rats have shown that even at very high levels, dietary ingestion of spirulina was not associated with any fetal toxicity or birth defects. The most important safety concern with regards to spirulina supplementation has to do with the environment in which the spirulina is grown. Water contaminated with toxic metals such as lead, mercury and cadmium can become incorporated into spirulina. Therefore, it is very important to carefully select a well-respected manufacturer that performs regular screening to rule out heavy metal contamination. Finally, although spirulina is often advocated as a safe source of the micronutrient vitamin B-12, studies have shown that the B-12 contained in spirulina is not readily absorbed. Therefore, spirulina should not be taken for the explicit purpose of combating B-12 deficiency. As always, one should always consult a physician before taking any supplement, especially for pregnant/lactating women or anyone who has a medical condition (such as cancer – a common target for spirulina marketers). Finally, because spirulina may have mild anti-clotting actions, anybody who is taking blood-thinners should not take spirulina unless otherwise advised by a physician.

Spirulina - Supplements