Spring Beauty Haul from Nordstrom Beauty: Fresh Picks for a Radiant Look (2025)

Spring is here, and I’m ready to brighten things up — from my wardrobe to my makeup! You know me, when the seasons change, I love to freshen up my beauty routine with some fun new finds. This time, I grabbed a few goodies from Nordstrom Beauty that have me feeling all kinds of excited. And why not? Nordstrom has an amazing selection of beauty products that make trying new things feel like a treat. Plus, Nordstrom’s free shipping and free returns make it so easy to shop without any stress. Let’s dive into my latest beauty haul!
Nordstrom is having a 15% Off BEAUTY AND FRAGRANCE SALE until March 30th!
Skin Prep & Foundation
If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that good makeup starts with good prep. Here’s what I’m using to get my skin glowing and ready.
In spring, I go with brighter clothing, and I want my makeup to be brighter, too.
Here are most of the products from my Nordstrom beauty haul. I forgot to grab a photo of the blush and setting powder I use with my foundation, but I’ll link to them for everyone.
Prep + Prime Natural Radiance Primer
Before I even think about makeup, I start with a primer. This Prep + Prime Natural Radiance Primer is available in yellow or pink, giving you a lovely glow while smoothing and softening the skin. It’s packed with hyaluronic and salicylic acid for hydration and smoothing. Plus, it’s free of a long list of nasty stuff and is dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. (You know, all the good things!)
Weightless Skin Oil-Controlling Foundation SPF 15 (Bobbi Brown)
I love a lightweight foundation, especially in spring and summer. This one from Bobbi Brown offers just enough coverage to even out my skin tone while still looking natural. I’m wearing the shade warm beige, and it blends like a dream.
Here’s a tip: I still apply sunscreen underneath since SPF 15 isn’t quite enough for full protection.
Concealer & Primers
When it comes to concealing, I aim for a natural look that doesn’t scream, “What’s she trying to hide?”
We all have slight discoloration under our eyes and can use a little help hiding it.
Vanish™ Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
I use this foundation stick as a concealer for under my eyes, around my nose, and on those pesky sunspots. The shade Vanilla 4.5 blends nicely whether you use your fingers or a concealer brush. The coverage lasts up to 12 hours and is waterproof — which is great because my face apparently loves trying to melt makeup off.
Prep + Prime Lip Primer
Even though I’m not ready to apply lipstick just yet, I always prep my lips with this lip primer. It’s a colorless balm that smooths out your lips and helps keep feathering at bay. Just a thin layer, and you’re good to go!
Brows: Never Underestimate the Power of the Eyebrow!
Gotta give the brows some love and keep everything in place!
Clinique Instant Lift for Brows
This two-in-one product is a lifesaver! The pencil end lets me outline and fill in my brows (I’m wearing soft blonde), while the highlighter end adds a subtle lift. Quick, easy, and makes my brows look like I didn’t just roll out of bed.
Natural Brow Shaper Eyebrow Gel
To keep my brows looking polished, I finish them off with this Eyebrow Gel. I’m using the shade neutral brown. It’s perfect for filling in gaps and keeping everything in place without looking stiff.
To apply, I make short strokes upward, and then, after the color is well applied, I smooth down any wayward-looking hairs. This is available in several shades, including clear.
Contour & Eyes
Adding a bit of dimension and sparkle never hurt anyone!
Face Trace Contour Stick
Who needs perfect cheekbones when you’ve got a great Contour Stick? I apply a little under my cheekbones and along my jawline, then blend it in for a natural, shadowed effect. It’s a simple trick to help your face look more sculpted. My face isn’t perfect, but at least I can trick people into thinking it is!
All About Shadow™ Eyeshadow Palette (Pink Honey)
I’m saying goodbye to darker shadows and hello to pinks and mauves. This palette from Clinique is perfect for creating a soft, fresh look. It is saturated and applies smoothly with very little fallout.
And even though I’m no eyeshadow pro, at least it doesn’t look like I have a black eye. (We’ll call that a win!)
Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara (MAC)
I’ve been using this mascara for about six months, and it’s still my go-to. The skinny wand separates lashes beautifully, and it never flakes or smudges. Seriously, what’s not to love?
Powder Blush & Full-Size Fix+ Setting Spray Set
I’ve been gravitating toward brighter blushes in the spring and summer. I’m wearing the color Modern, which gives a beautiful rosy glow. To keep everything locked in place, I finish with the MAC Fix It Stay Over Spray. It’s a two-piece set I bought at Christmas, and it’s been a lifesaver.
Spray, spray, spray some more because if you’re anything like me, your face tends to get a little shiny once the weather warms up. I also use the Secret Eye Brightening Setting Powder to set my concealer and foundation. If I don’t use a setting powder over liquids or creams, the powder blush will grab and look too stark. I like this one since it is translucent and doesn’t settle in the creases.
Lips & Extra Goodies
Because what’s a beauty haul without a little lip love?
Volumizing Lip Glossy Balm (Hourglass)
I’ve been wearing Hourglass Lip Glossy Balm in the shade Mist for a while, but I’m ready for something a little brighter. This time, I picked up Reveal 90, which is a gorgeous pinky-red. It feels so soft and smooth, and it’s not gooey or sticky. You will need to reapply it every couple of hours, but it feels so good you won’t mind!
Other Goodies I Picked Up
There were a few other products that I ordered in my spring beauty haul from Nordstrom. I’ll list them below.
- Sigma Beauty Essential Kit – My makeup brushes were looking a little too well-loved, so I replaced them with this trusty set from Sigma.
- Perfect Hair Day™Dry Shampoo – Limited Edition Vanilla – I use this dry shampoo to add volume to my hair, not as a substitute for washing. And the vanilla scent? So good!
- Clinique Take the Day Off™Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips – I used this makeup remover for years, and now I’m back, and I have no regrets.
- Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Bar Soap – This exfoliating soap is amazing for dry skin, and even my husband refuses to use anything else.
That’s a wrap on my Nordstrom Beauty Haul! I’m so excited to refresh my makeup routine with these amazing products. Whether you’re looking to brighten your look for spring or just want to try something new, Nordstrom’s selection has you covered. Don’t forget about their free shipping and free returns; you can test out all the goodies without a single worry. I can’t wait to hear about your favorite beauty products — and if you’ve tried any of these yourself! Let me know in the comments!