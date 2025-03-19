Spring Is *Finally* Coming—Dive in with the Top Makeup Trends (2025)

Between the melting snow and our clocks’ jumping forward, that spring feeling is starting to peek through. And after a seemingly endless winter and within an even more unyielding news cycle, we’re more than ready to grab hold of every bit of brightness we can. That includes in our getting-ready routines.

Want to tap into a little makeup joy, too? The spring 2025 makeup trends are all about embracing a more colourful and carefree vibe. We’re seeing nods of nostalgia, but nothing that feels rehashed or repetitive. Instead: a fresh take on looks we’ve loved before. From loud lashes to velvet-like lips, each trend is a lesson in self-expression and doesn’t come with a hard and fast rule book. In other words, do what feels good for you—don’t mind if we do.

Metallic accents

There’s no shortage of glitz to satiate your inner magpie this season. The fresh way to wear it? In precise, unexpected details. For the runways, makeup legend Pat McGrath painted false lashes in bold silver at Bottega Veneta and lined lips in glitter eyeshadow at Miu Miu. More wearable? The shimmery metallic lids at Naeem Khan, similar to Cynthia Erivo’s swipes of soft glitter shadow. “Due to the light-reflecting aspect of metallics, they’re very flattering on nearly any eye shape or age as they make whichever surface they’re applied to appear larger and brighter,” explains Toronto-based makeup artist Lateisha Grant. A creamy shadow stick will provide high-impact shine that won’t flake or look dry, plus you can easily blend it out for a softer finish or pack it on for a more punk-rock effect.

Get the look

Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in Opulent, $44, iliabeauty.com. Photo: Ilia Shop Now

Kitten liner

Though Gen-Z TikTokers tried to cancel black liquid liner, it prevails for spring, but in a more subtle version of the go-to wing. “The flick is thin and precise, but it naturally lifts the outer corners of the eyes,” says Toronto-based makeup artist Amy Harper. “It’s a more wearable take on the classic cat-eye.” It girls Greta Lee and Mikey Madison have been regularly rocking this kitten liner look, and we also spotted a burgundy version—with tiny flicks extending from both top and bottom lash lines—on models at Giorgio Armani’s spring show. To get that softer line, swap out liquids and pens for something more blendable (and frankly, more foolproof), like a kohl eyeliner, suggests Grant. “A pencil is easily smudgeable and creates a diffused elongation effortlessly along the lash line and outer corner of the eye.”

Get the look

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Whatever Black, $33, sephora.com. Photo: Make Up For Ever Shop Now

Cherry-girl cheeks

Last year, TikTok popularized boyfriend blush, under-eye blush and sunset blush, and this season’s must-try flush trend again borrows from the FYP. Stemming from the viral cherry-girl makeup, cheeks swept with shades of deep and bright red are having a moment, as seen on runways at Alice + Olivia and PatBo. Factor in Pinterest’s announcement of Cherry Core as a 2025 trend, plus the fact that Sabrina Carpenter is already fully on board—it’s clear that sweet cheeks are taking over. Bonus: “Cherry blush is a versatile option for any complexion,” says Grant. She recommends reaching for a sheer, buildable cream that allows you to play around with your level of commitment, while Harper adds that layering a powder on top will provide extra oomph and create a custom shade.

Get the look

Basma The Cream Blush in Cherry Red, $38, basmabeauty.com. Photo: Basma Shop Now

Lined and defined

The ’90s beauty influence is not going away anytime soon, and that includes the continued love for lip liner. But this trend goes beyond simply tracing your natural lip line, a technique legends like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford were known for back in the day. “Today’s new take on the supermodel lip uses a darker outer liner that’s more subtle and blended,” says Harper. “It’s a great way to cheat the look of fuller lips by slightly overlining your natural lips.” Hailey Bieber’s influence here can’t be denied, with the recent launch of Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape catapulting this contoured look to new heights. To nail this effect, Harper stresses the importance of shade selection. She suggests picking a liner that’s neutral and deeper than your natural lip colour and pairing it with a my-lips-but-better lipstick. “To ensure it doesn’t look too harsh, try using a fluffy eyeshadow brush to blend them together.”

Get the look

Merit Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner in Sportif, $33, sephora.com. Photo: Merit Shop Now

Electro-pop lashes

Time to give your go-to black or brown mascara a little break. “Coloured mascara has been underrated, but it’s definitely making a comeback,” says Grant. Just look at Dries Van Noten, Laquan Smith and Diotima, where models were sent out wearing lashes coated in a rainbow of hues, from stark white to neon orange and pink. Or Serena Williams rocking cobalt blue falsies at the Super Bowl. “It’s a fun way to play with colour while keeping the rest of your glam more understated,” says Harper. To really go all out, she suggests applying a white lash primer underneath a few coats of coloured mascara. This extra step will help boost the colour, giving your fringe even more vibrancy.

Get the look

Sephora Collection Size Up Volumizing Mascara in Blue, $18, sephora.com. Photo: Sephora Collection Shop Now

Blue crush

Refusing to be left in the ’80s, blue eyeshadow is back in a big way. From the powdery hue at Marques Almeida and Luisa Beccaria—and recently spotted on Elle Fanning and Julia Fox—to Tyla’s electric azure shadow at the CFDA Awards, blue is the colour for spring. “Blue is universally flattering,” says Harper. “Whether it’s pastel, rich cobalt or deep navy, there’s a blue tone for every eye colour and skin tone.” There’s no right way to take on this trend—you can dip your toe in with a bright liner, or go all out by packing on the baby blue eyeshadow.

Get the look

Cheekbone Beauty Fearless Eyeshadow in Sky Blue, $10, cheekbonebeauty.com. Photo: Cheekbone Beauty Shop Now

Just-bitten lips

For years, the beauty pendulum has been swinging back and forth between matte and ultra-shiny lips (see, last year’s umpteen lip oils to hit the market), but for spring, it’s landing firmly in between. Also known as “rom-com lips,” just-bitten lips are characterized by a plush velvet-like finish. “It has a lived-in effect, almost as if you’ve been sipping red wine or eating a popsicle,” says Harper. The easiest way to achieve this finish is with a lip stain, but you can also use whatever’s already in your kit. “You can easily create this look with any lipstick, liner or cream blush by applying it to your lips and then gently smudging it out with your finger,” says Grant. Opt for a natural-looking hue like rose for fair skin and burgundy for deep tones. Brighter colours like the poppy pink worn at LoveShackFancy or Ulla Johnson’s raspberry are also prime choices for this flattering look. “The blurred edges create the illusion of larger, softer lips,” says Grant.

Get the look

Pixi LipBlush in Youth, $23, pixibeauty.com. Photo: Pixi Shop Now

This article contains affiliate links, which means The Kit may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. All our journalism is independent and is in no way influenced by advertising. By clicking on an affiliate link, you accept that third-party cookies will be set. More information.