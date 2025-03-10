steady rest question - how many arms? (2025)

I am looking to add a larger steady rest to my lathe. I have a oneway rest that works fine for smaller works.

I am looking for a steady rest that will work for for 6-18". Most common would be 6-12", just want to be able to turn the very occasional larger piece.

My lathe is vicmarc 300 with a 24" swing.

I have been looking at the 3 (favoring the Advance Lathe and Clark - they are a little more old school)

Carter

Advanced Lathe Tools - http://advancedlathetools.com/woodturningreview2013.pdf

Clark - - https://www.theokspindoctor.com/product-p/sr-basic.htm

All of the option of how many arms. The Carter can be added to later, but the Clark in particular would need to be specified out when ordered.

I would like to keep the 12 o'clock position free for laser or camera.

Thinking of (in terms of clock)

10:30 and 1:30 for top

4:00 and 8:00 for bottom

What configurations have you used and liked? or used and not liked?

You have all been so helpful in the past, thanks for your generosity with your skill and experience.

Michael