Steel cuticle pusher - Professional quality | Manucurist (2025)

NEW ✨ Patented Innovation: Vitaminised Base Coat Green Flash™
- 10% OFF
- Loyalty program
Cart
Steel cuticle pusher
- Regular price
-
£25
- Regular price
-
£30
- Sale price
-
£25
Save £5
< Nail prep
Accessories & equipment
- Regular price
-
£25
- Regular price
-
£30
- Sale price
-
£25
Save £5
441 reviews
4.9 / 5
441 reviews 441 total reviews
1 / of 4
Our stainless steel cuticle pusher is designed to carefully push back your cuticles and the dead skin around your nails to release the nail plate, so your colour adheres better and your polish lasts longer.
Free delivery on +£39 orders
Import taxes & duties included
Save with a set
-
- Regular price
-
£25
- Regular price
-
£30
- Sale price
-
£25
A duo designed for a clean and tidy nail contour
Save £5
-
Nail Prep Set
Nail Prep Set
- Regular price
-
£29
- Regular price
-
£36
- Sale price
-
£29
Nail prep essentials
Preparation Save £7
1 / of 2
Description
This accessory is used by professionals during the nail prep step to create a neat and tidy nail contour. The round tip is designed to gently push back your cuticles and the square tip gets into the corners to remove dead skin.
- Professional quality
- Easy to use
- Complete nail preparation
- Designed for all steps of your manicure
How to use the steel cuticle pusher
Apply cuticle remover to the nail contour. Wait a few seconds and then gently push back the cuticles with the cuticle pusher. If needed, follow with the cuticle nippers.
Pro tip ✨
Use cuticle remover to gentle soften your nail contour first.
FAQ
Our Frequently Asked Questions from our customers and community!
Our customers talk about us!
Our reviews are collected 28 days after any purchase and these are the reviews of verified buyers only
-
Free home delivery When you spend £39 or more (with Hermes and Colissimo Expert)
Free home delivery
When you spend £39 or more (with Hermes and Colissimo Expert)
-
Secure payment
By credit card, Apple Pay and Paypal
-
Any question? Please reach out to us by filling out this form or on WhatsApp.
Any question?
Please reach out to us by filling out this form or on WhatsApp.
-
+100k reviews Discover what our customers think about our products!
+100k reviews
Discover what our customers think about our products!
-
-15% Student discount Enjoy 15% off all your purchases with Studentbeans
-15% Student discount
Enjoy 15% off all your purchases with Studentbeans
Join the Green Revolution!
Access our entire catalogue.
Pro access
✨ Book a 15 min-free virtual consultation with our manicure experts! ✨
Green Flash™
the perfect alternative!
-
Led Gel Polish
Green Flash™
Can be removed at home, without acetone and without rubbing
Dries immediately under an LED lamp
Fortified nails with the patented Green Flash™ Base Coat
Fortified nails with the patented Base Coat for 12 days long-lasting
-
Regular LED Gel Polish
Other brands
Removed in a salon with acetone, using a nail drill
Dries immediately under a UV lamp
Ingredients: potentially harmful and non-vegan
Lasts 3 weeks with risk of damaged nails
-
Nail Polish
Green™
Can be removed at home, without acetone, by rubbing
Air dries in a few minutes
Fortified nails with the Green™ Base Coat
Fortified nails with the Base Coat for 7 days long-lasting
Green™
the ultra-pigmented plant-based nail polish
-
Nail Polish
Green™
Can be removed at home, without acetone, by rubbing
Air dries in a few minutes
Ingredients: bio-sourced & vegan
Fortified nails with the Base Coat for 7 days long-lasting
-
Led Polish
Green Flash™
Can be removed at home, without acetone and without rubbing
Dries immediately under an LED lamp
Ingredients: bio-sourced & vegan
Fortified nails with the patented Base Coat for 12 days long-lasting
-
Regular Gel Polish
Other brands
Removed in a salon with acetone, using a nail drill
Dries immediately under a UV lamp
Ingredients: potentially harmful and non-vegan
Lasts 3 weeks with risk of damaged nails
Blacklisted ingredients ❌
Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP)
Formaldehyde Toluene
Formaldehyde Resin
Camphor
Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP)
Xylene
Paraben
Phthalate
Animals Ingredients
Show your nails to try it out
1 / of 50