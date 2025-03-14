Steel cuticle pusher - Professional quality | Manucurist (2025)

Steel cuticle pusher

Our stainless steel cuticle pusher is designed to carefully push back your cuticles and the dead skin around your nails to release the nail plate, so your colour adheres better and your polish lasts longer.

Description

This accessory is used by professionals during the nail prep step to create a neat and tidy nail contour. The round tip is designed to gently push back your cuticles and the square tip gets into the corners to remove dead skin.

  • Professional quality
  • Easy to use
  • Complete nail preparation
  • Designed for all steps of your manicure
How to use the steel cuticle pusher

Apply cuticle remover to the nail contour. Wait a few seconds and then gently push back the cuticles with the cuticle pusher. If needed, follow with the cuticle nippers.
Pro tip ✨

Use cuticle remover to gentle soften your nail contour first.

