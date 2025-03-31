Step-by-Step Guide to Creating the Perfect Detox Foot Soak - Chic Pedi (2025)

Last Updated on October 1, 2024 by Martina McKeough

One habit I have got into over the past few years is regularly making my own detox foot soak as part of my foot care routine. As a person who has tendonitis and occasional plantar fasciitis I need to work hard at keeping my feet pain free.

Regularly using one of these foot soaks together with wearing supportive comfortable shoes makes a big difference. So here’s my step-by-step guide to creating the perfect detox foot soak to help with foot pain and discomfort.

What Is a Detox Foot Soak and How Does It Work?

I know plenty of people associate detox foot soaks with weight loss or removing toxins but that isn’t what they are for. Instead these types of foot soaks are designed to help soothe inflammation, improve circulation and help to relax your muscles.

So if you have tired feet, foot pain or even foot odor the right foot can help to make a difference and improve your overall foot health.

Key Benefits of a Detox Foot Soak for Your Health

In most cases I use them primarily to reduce inflammation. My foot conditions often cause foot pain and swelling which I want to keep under control.

If you have issues with plantar fasciitis or your feet swell if you are standing up for long periods of time then this type of foot soak is perfect for you. The ingredients for the foot soak I use can help to relax your feet, soften and hydrate the skin and help to improve your circulation and healing.

Use These Ingredients for a Natural Detox Foot Soak

Making a detox foot bath isn’t difficult. This is my basic ingredients list which you can see is really simple. Adding different essential oils can help to alter the foot bath depending on your needs.

I always use Epsom salts because they are rich in magnesium and that helps to reduce inflammation and help to relax my muscles. Whilst apple cider vinegar is good as an antifungal.

Essential oils add extra therapeutic benefits, with tea tree oil helping to fight bacteria and lavender offering a calming, soothing effect. I have a guide to using different essential oils on your feet that you can use to help you decide what will work best for you.

How to Make Your Own Foot Soak at Home: Step-by-Step Guide

Once you have gathered your ingredients together it isn’t difficult to create the foot soak. Follow these steps to create your own at home.

Prepare the Water : Fill a basin or tub with warm water, ensuring it’s deep enough to fully cover your feet. Warm water will help the ingredients absorb better and also relax your muscles.

: Fill a basin or tub with warm water, ensuring it’s deep enough to fully cover your feet. Warm water will help the ingredients absorb better and also relax your muscles. Add Epsom Salt and Baking Soda : Dissolve the Epsom salt and baking soda into the warm water, stirring until fully mixed. These ingredients will help to draw out toxins and reduce swelling in your feet.

: Dissolve the Epsom salt and baking soda into the warm water, stirring until fully mixed. These ingredients will help to draw out toxins and reduce swelling in your feet. Add Apple Cider Vinegar : Pour in the apple cider vinegar, which helps with inflammation and also has antibacterial properties to cleanse the skin.

: Pour in the apple cider vinegar, which helps with inflammation and also has antibacterial properties to cleanse the skin. Add Essential Oils (optional): Add 5-10 drops of your chosen essential oils to the mixture. Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, while lavender or eucalyptus oil can help calm and soothe.

(optional): Add 5-10 drops of your chosen essential oils to the mixture. has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, while or can help calm and soothe. Soak Your Feet : Place your feet in the soak and relax for 20-30 minutes.

: Place your feet in the soak and relax for 20-30 minutes. Rinse and Moisturize: Once you’re done, rinse your feet with warm water, pat them dry, and apply a good moisturizer

Why Epsom Salt Is So Important

Epsom salt plays a crucial role in detox foot soaks due to its high magnesium content.

Magnesium is absorbed through the skin and helps relax muscles, reduce inflammation, and promote better circulation. It’s particularly effective for relieving pain in the feet, ankles, and legs, and can help reduce swelling after long periods of standing or walking. You can read more about how Magnesium helps foot pain in one of my other blog posts.

Epsom salt also softens the skin, making it easier to remove dead skin and calluses during or after the soak. It’s a key ingredient for any detoxifying and restorative foot treatment.

Plain Epsom salt flakes are the easiest and cheapest to use but I do like to buy ones with added essential oils.

Anti-Inflammatory Products Are A Solution for Swollen Feet

An anti-inflammatory detox foot soak is an ideal remedy for swollen or painful feet.

The combination of warm water and anti-inflammatory ingredients like Epsom salt and apple cider vinegar helps to reduce swelling and soothe discomfort.

Choose essential oils such as eucalyptus or peppermint which can be added to the mix for their cooling and anti-inflammatory properties. This type of foot soak not only helps to relieve inflammation but also promotes relaxation, making it a great way to unwind after a long day on your feet.

How Often Should You Take One?

I think the answer to this is that it will depend.

If you are dealing with bad foot pain and swelling then you probably need to use it more frequently such as 3 times a week.

If however you just want general relaxation and foot care then once a week will do.

Just remember if you experience any irritation or dryness cut back on the number of foot soaks you are taking and make sure you moisturize your feet after each soak.

Tips for Enhancing Your Experience

To enhance your detox foot soak experience, try adding some extra elements to make it more relaxing and effective.

Lighting a few candles or playing soothing music can help set the mood for a calming self-care session.

You can also exfoliate your feet with a pumice stone after soaking to remove dead skin more easily. Using a foot roller or massager while soaking can stimulate circulation and provide extra relief for sore muscles.

Always follow up with a rich foot cream to lock in moisture and keep your feet soft and hydrated. I tend to put on socks after foot cream and leave them all night to get softer feet.

Why Adding a Detox Foot Soak to Your Routine Can Improve Wellness

Incorporating a detox foot soak into your routine can significantly improve your overall wellness.

I know that regular detox foot soaks have helped me to reduce stress, relieve foot pain, and improve my circulation which has made me feel happier and healthier. Whilst I may have primarily used detox foot soaks to pain relief and swelling reduction they also give me time to unwind and practice self-care, which is essential for my mental and emotional well-being.

Plus, they’re a natural, affordable way to maintain foot hygiene and prevent common issues like dry skin, calluses, and odor. Why not try one yourself and see how you feel afterwards.

