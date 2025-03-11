Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (2025)

Table of Contents
Pepstop Seyhmus Skeppsbro Bageri Grain Café Omayma Skeppsbro Glass Ecobaren Shops Goodstore Cajsa Warg Organico
BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan

BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan
bodybuddyfoods.com

BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan
bodybuddyfoods.com

BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan

Seasonal ingredients

BodyBuddy's health philosophy is that delicious food can also be nutritious and they serve healthy, filling breakfasts, lunches and brunches. BodyBuddy are known for their bowls and salads, as well as tasty cakes and pastries.

  • Jungfrugatan 8, Östermalm Smålandsgatan 24, City/Norrmalm

    BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan
    Jungfrugatan 8, Östermalm

    BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan
    Smålandsgatan 24, City/Norrmalm

  • BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan
    bodybuddyfoods.com

    BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan
    bodybuddyfoods.com

    BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan
    070-266 02 04

    BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan
    08-400 207 75

  • BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan

Retro-styled setting with an emphasis on green

Health consciousness seems to be a part of the Voltaire DNA. Take a break from the shopping madness ofÅhléns Cityand take a seat at this health food restaurant. Vegetarian dishes, delicacies and delicious sweet things are what they do best, along with selling environmentally-friendly kitchen items and interiors. Those wishing to stay a little longer can reserve a table in the Sally's Corner section.

Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (7)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (8)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (9)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (10)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (11)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (12)

Mahalo Söder Mahalo Odengatan

Mahalo Söder
mahalosthlm.se

Mahalo Odengatan
mahalosthlm.se

Mahalo Söder Mahalo Odengatan

Free from gluten, lactose and refined sugar

Thiscafé is all about nutritious food in all its forms. With an emphasis on top-notch, usually organic, ingredients they serve beautiful salads, wraps and chia pudding, acai bowls and vegan cakes and pastries such as cheesecake and nut balls. In the summer you can seat out in their large inner courtyard.

  • Hornsgatan 61, Södermalm Odengatan 26, Vasastan

    Mahalo Söder
    Hornsgatan 61, Södermalm

    Mahalo Odengatan
    Odengatan 26, Vasastan

  • Mahalo Söder
    mahalosthlm.se

    Mahalo Odengatan
    mahalosthlm.se

    Mahalo Söder
    08-420 565 44

    Mahalo Odengatan
    08-428 716 28

  • Mahalo Söder Mahalo Odengatan

Pepstop

Renée Voltaire's veggie joint

Healthy eating pioneer Renée Voltaire's well-known food philosophy permeates this little caféin Östermalm, which is very much of its time. The idea is to offer food in its purest form with no weird stuff - ie. organic, unprocessed and without additives. You can choose between "juice cleansers", chia puddings, salads, "raw treats" and other good things in the stylish industrial surroundings. Take away or claim your spot at one of the few tables.

Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget Kantin av Kalf & Hansen

Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget
kalfochhansen.se/restauranger

Kantin av Kalf & Hansen
kalfochhansen.se/restauranger

Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget Kantin av Kalf & Hansen

Organic Nordic food

This father and son concept serves food with a clear sense of the zeitgeist - locally-grown, with few food miles and, above all, no additives, served in the form of nutritious salads and hot dishes with plenty of greens. The entire menu can be ordered vegetarian, and to take away, if you'd rather eat at home or in the office.

  • Bolinders Plan 3, Kungsholmen Mariatorget 2, Södermalm

    Kantin av Kalf & Hansen
    Bolinders Plan 3, Kungsholmen

    Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget
    Mariatorget 2, Södermalm

  • Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget
    kalfochhansen.se/restauranger

    Kantin av Kalf & Hansen
    kalfochhansen.se/restauranger

    Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget
    08-551 531 51

    Kantin av Kalf & Hansen
    08-510 650 70

  • Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget Kantin av Kalf & Hansen

Seyhmus

Green eco buffet

A real veggie institution where you can fill your tum with a completely vegetarian and vegan buffet made from organic produce. The restaurant closes early, so for lunch.

Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (19)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (20)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (21)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (22)

Skeppsbro Bageri

Organic artisan bakery

Drop by Tullhus 1, a former customshouse, on Skeppsbrokajen for an organic fika or light lunch. Skeppbro Bageri use only organic ingredients and grind their own wholemeal flour. Try one of their delicious cinnamon buns or a sourdough sandwich and enjoy the views over the water.

Holy Greens Kungsholmen Holy Greens Götgatsbacken Holy Greens Kungsgatan Holy Greens Regeringsgatan Holy Greens Mood Holy Greens Slussen Holy Greens Sergelgatan Holy Greens Centralstationen Holy Greens Torsplan

Holy Greens Kungsholmen
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Götgatsbacken
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Kungsgatan
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Regeringsgatan
mood.holygreens.se

Holy Greens Mood
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Slussen
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Sergelgatan
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Centralstationen
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Torsplan
holygreens.se

Holy Greens Kungsholmen Holy Greens Götgatsbacken Holy Greens Kungsgatan Holy Greens Regeringsgatan Holy Greens Mood Holy Greens Slussen Holy Greens Sergelgatan Holy Greens Centralstationen Holy Greens Torsplan

Healthy and locally sourced

Thanks to Holy Greens, a healthy and eco-friendly meal is never far away. The restaurant chain can be found all over the city, serving nutritious salads, bowls, drinks, and raw bites to eat in or take away on the go. The ingredients are colourful and, as much as possible, organic and locally sourced.

  • Fleminggatan 16, Kungsholmen Götgatan 20, Södermalm Kungsgatan 17, City/Norrmalm Regeringsgatan 28, City/Norrmalm Norrlandsgatan 13, City/Norrmalm Katarinavägen 9, Södermalm Sergels Torg 11, City/Norrmalm Centralplan 15, Tyresö Norra Stationsgatan 76, Vasastan

    Holy Greens Kungsholmen
    Fleminggatan 16, Kungsholmen

    Holy Greens Götgatsbacken
    Götgatan 20, Södermalm

    Holy Greens Kungsgatan
    Kungsgatan 17, City/Norrmalm

    Holy Greens Regeringsgatan
    Regeringsgatan 28, City/Norrmalm

    Holy Greens Mood
    Norrlandsgatan 13, City/Norrmalm

    Holy Greens Slussen
    Katarinavägen 9, Södermalm

    Holy Greens Sergelgatan
    Sergels Torg 11, City/Norrmalm

    Holy Greens Centralstationen
    Centralplan 15, Tyresö

    Holy Greens Torsplan
    Norra Stationsgatan 76, Vasastan

  • Holy Greens Kungsholmen
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Götgatsbacken
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Kungsgatan
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Regeringsgatan
    mood.holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Mood
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Slussen
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Sergelgatan
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Centralstationen
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Torsplan
    holygreens.se

    Holy Greens Kungsholmen
    08-22 62 22

    Holy Greens Kungsgatan
    08-428 459 59

    Holy Greens Regeringsgatan
    08-22 62 22

    Holy Greens Mood
    08-39 30 50

    Holy Greens Slussen
    08-400 691 51

    Holy Greens Sergelgatan
    08-522 554 80

    Holy Greens Centralstationen
    08-428 459 56

    Holy Greens Torsplan
    08-522 554 82

  • Holy Greens Kungsholmen Holy Greens Götgatsbacken Holy Greens Kungsgatan Holy Greens Regeringsgatan Holy Greens Mood Holy Greens Slussen Holy Greens Sergelgatan Holy Greens Centralstationen Holy Greens Torsplan

Plant-based menu

This health-conscious café, which used to be called Sthlm Raw, is on Långholmsgatan in Hornstull. Tuck into tasty treats and plant-based dishes that are good for your body, soul and the planet. All dishes are free from gluten and white sugar and you can sip an organic coffee to go with your cake or pastry.

Grain Café

Good for your conscience and stomach

Grain Café in Kungsholmen has three aims: to be nutritious, delicious and filling. They serve breakfast all day here, along with vegetarian soups, stews and salads. All made with love on site in the warm, welcoming café. All dishes can also be made vegan and/or gluten-free.

Omayma

Free from artificial ingredients

A warm, welcoming café next to Nytorget where you can have breakfast in the morning or afternoon, pick up a healthy lunch, or enjoy a fika. The offerings include colourful bowls, salads, raw cakes, and regular coffee breaks, all featuring natural ingredients as a common thread. Much of it is also vegan and gluten-free.

Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (27)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (28)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (29)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (30)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (31)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (32)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (33)

Skeppsbro Glass

Organic ice cream

Craving an organic dessert? Or just fancy some cooling ice cream? On Skeppsbron between Slussen and the OldTown, Skeppsbro Glass offers a variety of organic ice cream flavours. Choose from classic and creative flavours, as well as desserts, sorbets, and soft-serve ice cream to enjoy on the go or on the sunny outdoor terrace.

IBS-friendly

This health food concept is the first (and, so far, only) restaurant in Stockholm to focus on food that's good for people with IBS. The menu includes hot dishes and substantial salads, all of which include kale. A popular lunch spot on two floors.

Ecobaren

Raw food in spa setting

Ecobaren has a gorgeous location at theCentralbadetspa by their lush gardens, and serves organic raw food, among other things, in a peaceful spa setting. The menu has something for hedonists and health freaks alike, with everything from substantial moose and lamb burgers to raw food pizzas, health drinks and raw food cakes.

Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen Reload Foodbar Sergel Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan

Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen
reloadsuperfood.se

Reload Foodbar Sergel
reloadsuperfood.se

Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan
reloadsuperfood.se

Reload Foodbar Sergel
@reloadfoodbar

Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan
@reloadsuperfood

Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen Reload Foodbar Sergel Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan

Nutritious food on the go

For a lunch or dinner that's both fast and healthy, Reload Superfood Bar serves a wide range of bowls, hot dishes, salads and smoothies. Inspiration comes from the latest health trends from Los Angeles and they use ingredients packed with nutrition to create dishes that will keep you full and energised for a long time.

  • Sveavägen 78, City/Vasastan Sergelgatan 21, City/Norrmalm Drottninggatan 24, City/Norrmalm

    Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen
    Sveavägen 78, City/Vasastan

    Reload Foodbar Sergel
    Sergelgatan 21, City/Norrmalm

    Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan
    Drottninggatan 24, City/Norrmalm

  • Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen
    reloadsuperfood.se

    Reload Foodbar Sergel
    reloadsuperfood.se

    Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan
    reloadsuperfood.se

    Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen
    08-410 100 22

    Reload Foodbar Sergel
    08-31 92 99

    Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan
    073-562 42 76

  • Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen Reload Foodbar Sergel Reload Foodbar Drottninggatan

Shops

Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (40)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (41)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (42)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (43)
Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (44)

ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall

ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm
butikrot.se

ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall
butikrot.se

ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm
@butikrot

ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall
@butikrot_saluhallen

ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall

Small-scale and climate-smart

ROT Butik & Kök champions Swedish food production and offers a carefully selected range of food items and ingredients that are good for both the planet and people. Much of it is locally sourced and organic, and the shelves stock everything from bread and cheese to vegetables, meat, artisan sweets, and canned goods. You can also take away ready-made salads and meals.

  • Renstiernas gata 20, Södermalm Hamngatan 18, City/Norrmalm

    ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm
    Renstiernas gata 20, Södermalm

    ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall
    Hamngatan 18, City/Norrmalm

  • ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm
    butikrot.se

    ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall
    butikrot.se

    ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm
    08-642 23 50

    ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall
    08-762 80 65

  • ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm ROT Butik & Kök NK Saluhall

Goodstore

Organic and local food shop

Goodstore is a Södermalm store selling only carefully selected organic and locally-produced ingredients. The aim is to stock everything you need under one roof. The range is exciting, with everything from vegetarian "ham" around Christmas to organic marmelades and raw sweet things without gluten or sugar.

Cajsa Warg

Possibly the nicest food shop in town?

Cajsa Warg brings to mind old-school grocery stores with a focus on locally-produced, organic ingredients, healthy ready meals and exciting ingredients. With a broad and unusual range you'll find pretty much everything you could wish for - from baking to food.

Organico

Food as medicine

In keeping with the concept of food as medicine, Primör/Organico proudly stocks a wide range of organic and biodynamic products. You can take a pew and enjoy vegan salads, filling wraps and delicious raw food goodies. Don't forget to stock up on fruit and vegetables from the deli shop.

Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (2025)

References

