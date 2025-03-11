Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (2025)

Renée Voltaire's veggie joint

Healthy eating pioneer Renée Voltaire's well-known food philosophy permeates this little caféin Östermalm, which is very much of its time. The idea is to offer food in its purest form with no weird stuff - ie. organic, unprocessed and without additives. You can choose between "juice cleansers", chia puddings, salads, "raw treats" and other good things in the stylish industrial surroundings. Take away or claim your spot at one of the few tables.