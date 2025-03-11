Stockholm's best organic and healthfood stores and restaurants (2025)

BodyBuddy Jungfrugatan
BodyBuddy Smålandsgatan
Seasonal ingredients
BodyBuddy's health philosophy is that delicious food can also be nutritious and they serve healthy, filling breakfasts, lunches and brunches. BodyBuddy are known for their bowls and salads, as well as tasty cakes and pastries.
-
Jungfrugatan 8, Östermalm Smålandsgatan 24, City/Norrmalm
-
-
Retro-styled setting with an emphasis on green
Health consciousness seems to be a part of the Voltaire DNA. Take a break from the shopping madness ofÅhléns Cityand take a seat at this health food restaurant. Vegetarian dishes, delicacies and delicious sweet things are what they do best, along with selling environmentally-friendly kitchen items and interiors. Those wishing to stay a little longer can reserve a table in the Sally's Corner section.
-
Åhléns City, plan 2, City/Norrmalm
Sally Voltaire & Systrar
08-20 19 90
Mahalo Söder
Mahalo Odengatan
Free from gluten, lactose and refined sugar
Thiscafé is all about nutritious food in all its forms. With an emphasis on top-notch, usually organic, ingredients they serve beautiful salads, wraps and chia pudding, acai bowls and vegan cakes and pastries such as cheesecake and nut balls. In the summer you can seat out in their large inner courtyard.
-
Hornsgatan 61, Södermalm Odengatan 26, Vasastan
-
-
Pepstop
Renée Voltaire's veggie joint
Healthy eating pioneer Renée Voltaire's well-known food philosophy permeates this little caféin Östermalm, which is very much of its time. The idea is to offer food in its purest form with no weird stuff - ie. organic, unprocessed and without additives. You can choose between "juice cleansers", chia puddings, salads, "raw treats" and other good things in the stylish industrial surroundings. Take away or claim your spot at one of the few tables.
-
Riddargatan 3A, Östermalm
Pepstop Riddargatan
08-530 336 00
Kalf & Hansen Mariatorget
Kantin av Kalf & Hansen
Organic Nordic food
This father and son concept serves food with a clear sense of the zeitgeist - locally-grown, with few food miles and, above all, no additives, served in the form of nutritious salads and hot dishes with plenty of greens. The entire menu can be ordered vegetarian, and to take away, if you'd rather eat at home or in the office.
-
Bolinders Plan 3, Kungsholmen Mariatorget 2, Södermalm
-
-
Seyhmus
Green eco buffet
A real veggie institution where you can fill your tum with a completely vegetarian and vegan buffet made from organic produce. The restaurant closes early, so for lunch.
-
Varvsgatan 29, Södermalm
Seyhmus Vegetariska
08-658 55 55
Skeppsbro Bageri
Organic artisan bakery
Drop by Tullhus 1, a former customshouse, on Skeppsbrokajen for an organic fika or light lunch. Skeppbro Bageri use only organic ingredients and grind their own wholemeal flour. Try one of their delicious cinnamon buns or a sourdough sandwich and enjoy the views over the water.
-
Tullhus 1, Old Town
Skeppsbro Bageri
08-503 895 50
Holy Greens Kungsholmen
Healthy and locally sourced
Thanks to Holy Greens, a healthy and eco-friendly meal is never far away. The restaurant chain can be found all over the city, serving nutritious salads, bowls, drinks, and raw bites to eat in or take away on the go. The ingredients are colourful and, as much as possible, organic and locally sourced.
-
Fleminggatan 16, Kungsholmen Götgatan 20, Södermalm Kungsgatan 17, City/Norrmalm Regeringsgatan 28, City/Norrmalm Norrlandsgatan 13, City/Norrmalm Katarinavägen 9, Södermalm Sergels Torg 11, City/Norrmalm Centralplan 15, Tyresö Norra Stationsgatan 76, Vasastan
-
-
Plant-based menu
This health-conscious café, which used to be called Sthlm Raw, is on Långholmsgatan in Hornstull. Tuck into tasty treats and plant-based dishes that are good for your body, soul and the planet. All dishes are free from gluten and white sugar and you can sip an organic coffee to go with your cake or pastry.
-
Långholmsgatan 11, Södermalm/Hornstull
Fern & Fika
076-016 62 64
Grain Café
Good for your conscience and stomach
Grain Café in Kungsholmen has three aims: to be nutritious, delicious and filling. They serve breakfast all day here, along with vegetarian soups, stews and salads. All made with love on site in the warm, welcoming café. All dishes can also be made vegan and/or gluten-free.
-
Hantverkargatan 32, Kungsholmen
Grain Café
08-29 47 67
Omayma
Free from artificial ingredients
A warm, welcoming café next to Nytorget where you can have breakfast in the morning or afternoon, pick up a healthy lunch, or enjoy a fika. The offerings include colourful bowls, salads, raw cakes, and regular coffee breaks, all featuring natural ingredients as a common thread. Much of it is also vegan and gluten-free.
-
Skånegatan 92, Södermalm
Omayma
08-428 626 51
Skeppsbro Glass
Organic ice cream
Craving an organic dessert? Or just fancy some cooling ice cream? On Skeppsbron between Slussen and the OldTown, Skeppsbro Glass offers a variety of organic ice cream flavours. Choose from classic and creative flavours, as well as desserts, sorbets, and soft-serve ice cream to enjoy on the go or on the sunny outdoor terrace.
-
Skeppsbron 21, Old Town
Skeppsbro Glass
08-503 895 50
IBS-friendly
This health food concept is the first (and, so far, only) restaurant in Stockholm to focus on food that's good for people with IBS. The menu includes hot dishes and substantial salads, all of which include kale. A popular lunch spot on two floors.
-
Roslagsgatan 2, Vasastan
Kale & Crave Roslagsgatan
070-978 65 98
Ecobaren
Raw food in spa setting
Ecobaren has a gorgeous location at theCentralbadetspa by their lush gardens, and serves organic raw food, among other things, in a peaceful spa setting. The menu has something for hedonists and health freaks alike, with everything from substantial moose and lamb burgers to raw food pizzas, health drinks and raw food cakes.
-
Drottninggatan 88, City/Vasastan
Ecobaren
08-24 10 81
Reload Superfood Bar Sveavägen
Nutritious food on the go
For a lunch or dinner that's both fast and healthy, Reload Superfood Bar serves a wide range of bowls, hot dishes, salads and smoothies. Inspiration comes from the latest health trends from Los Angeles and they use ingredients packed with nutrition to create dishes that will keep you full and energised for a long time.
-
Sveavägen 78, City/Vasastan Sergelgatan 21, City/Norrmalm Drottninggatan 24, City/Norrmalm
-
-
Shops
ROT Butik & Kök Södermalm
Small-scale and climate-smart
ROT Butik & Kök champions Swedish food production and offers a carefully selected range of food items and ingredients that are good for both the planet and people. Much of it is locally sourced and organic, and the shelves stock everything from bread and cheese to vegetables, meat, artisan sweets, and canned goods. You can also take away ready-made salads and meals.
-
Renstiernas gata 20, Södermalm Hamngatan 18, City/Norrmalm
-
-
Goodstore
Organic and local food shop
Goodstore is a Södermalm store selling only carefully selected organic and locally-produced ingredients. The aim is to stock everything you need under one roof. The range is exciting, with everything from vegetarian "ham" around Christmas to organic marmelades and raw sweet things without gluten or sugar.
-
Åsögatan 116, Södermalm
Goodstore Åsögatan
08-500 233 11
Cajsa Warg
Possibly the nicest food shop in town?
Cajsa Warg brings to mind old-school grocery stores with a focus on locally-produced, organic ingredients, healthy ready meals and exciting ingredients. With a broad and unusual range you'll find pretty much everything you could wish for - from baking to food.
-
St Eriksplan 2, Vasastan
Cajsa Warg
08-33 01 20
Organico
Food as medicine
In keeping with the concept of food as medicine, Primör/Organico proudly stocks a wide range of organic and biodynamic products. You can take a pew and enjoy vegan salads, filling wraps and delicious raw food goodies. Don't forget to stock up on fruit and vegetables from the deli shop.
-
Timmermansgatan 19, Södermalm
-
Organico
08-702 06 18
