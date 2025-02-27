Stockholm's Best Organic Food Stores - View Stockholm (2025)

Swedes are known for their passion for all things green, from the great outdoors to sustainable living, with the latter earning them a spot at the forefront of the world’s eco-friendly movement. Swedish food producers rank amongst the top innovation leaders in organic and sustainable farming, and nature-friendly Swedish consumers aren’t too far back, with their food choices affecting not only what’s on their plate but also the government policies.
Last updated: October 1, 2020
Table of Contents
As the world embraces organic living – a trend that we hope is here to stay – Sweden, with its long-established history of green choices and progressive food industry, continues to take the lead. In fact, when the Swedish Government put forward its very first Food Strategy back in 2016, sustainability remained at the core of the 2030 vision, with the focus on developing an innovative, sustainable food chain, where consumers are invited to make more informed and greener food choices.
As Sweden takes the lead in all things sustainable living, it’s no surprise that the capital follows suit with the focus on seasonal produce and food quality. And with healthy eating playing a role in picking your daily grub, Stockholm certainly isn’t short of healthy food choices. From organic food options available at every supermarket to an impressive selection of organic stores, health-conscious cafes, and restaurants, all the way to food trucks, you certainly won’t feel disappointed. It’s fair to say that Stockholmers are ready to put their money where their mouth is.
So, where do you buy ingredients for that all-things-green dinner?
We’ve put together a list of Stockholm’s best organic stores where you can shop to your heart’s content, and your conscience is as clean as your eating habits!
01
Paradiset
Paradiset food store – Photo © Frida Hammar
Paradiset is the Mecca of all things organic, from food and veg down to dishwasher liquid, all-natural, and sustainable. It’s one of Sweden’s largest organic food stores with two stores in Stockholm, in Södermalm, and at Nordiska Kompaniet (NK) in the city center. Driven by the belief that good food is the key ingredient to a good life and a sustainable future – both ours and the planet’s, Paradiset’s goal is to offer sustainable options at affordable prices. The chain goes the extra mile by blacklisting over 200 products and additives that are considered harmful, making your shopping experience even greener. Aside from shopping for organic ingredients, at Paradiset, you can also treat yourself to a glass of bubbly or grab a delicious (and guilt-free!) lunch.
Brännkyrkagatan 62–64, Södermalm
NK, Hamngatan 18-20, Norrmalm/City
02
Happy Food Store
Happy Food Store, located conveniently on Sveavägen in central Stockholm, is an organic concept store by Finland’s largest eco-chain Ruohonjuuri, and the company’s first international venture. The simple interior is a nod towards Ruohonjuuri’s eco-conscience. Here, wooden food crates-turned shelves are stocked with organic goodness – including food, natural cosmetics, health products, and household items. Organic perfume anyone?
The company prioritizes collaborations with domestic suppliers, which is excellent news for the local producers, and, to add to the feel-good vibe, they award annual scholarships to innovators that help promote sustainability. Not only that – each month, Happy Food Store donates all profits from the sales of a promotional product to a charity project chosen by the customers. Happy shopping, indeed!
Out of town? Not to worry – you can do your shopping online, with the option of home delivery or an in-store pick-up.
Sveavägen 22, Norrmalm/City
03
Good Store
Good Store Stockholm – Photo © Good Store
Good Store on Södermalm’s Åsögatan is yet another example of how organic stores revolutionize our approach to food and suitability. Aside from guilt-free food and snacks, the store’s café boasts a rage of vegan delicacies available for eco-friendly home deliveries, done by bike or an electric car. At Good Store, even your four-legged friends get to join the organic food movement, with a range of eco-friendly dog food and treats available.
Once you’re done biting into your vegan seitan ribs or shopping for organic candy, be sure to explore Good Store’s beauty and household section. You can also stock up for Christmas, with festive favorites available guilt-free.
Åsögatan 116, Södermalm
04
Ecoist Butik & Cafe
Set in trendy Östermalm, this cozy space combines an organic grocery store with a café. It’s certainly not Stockholm’s largest organic store, but it’s well-stocked, with white checked floor and wooden furniture adding to the relaxed feel.
Packed with superfoods, supplements, and organic skincare, Ecoist is a perfect place for on-the-go purchases. The café offers daily vegan lunch options, free of artificial additives, from lasagna to curry. Indulgence never tasted better!
Sibyllegatan 51, Östermalm
05
The Green Queen
Similarly to Ecoist, Green Queen in Norr Mälarstrand is yet another cozy shopping destination for the nature-conscious. Inspired by the organic food trends from sunny Los Angeles, it focuses on the greener alternatives to street food, all plant-based, with vegan snacks and smoothies ruling supreme. Say goodbye to refined sugar, lactose, and gluten!
In addition to their dishes, Green Queen has a small section of organic produce, perfect for shopping on the go – including plant-based milk as well as vegetables and drinks. But it’s not just the food that’s inspired by the green trend – the interiors are a trendy combination of exposed concrete and lush plants, with a lovely sitting area outside, perfect for a catchup in the warmer months. Green Queen, a part of the Mälarpaviljongen, is a seasonal restaurant, and it opens in April.
Norr Mälarstrand 64, Kungsholmen
06
Cajsa Warg
With the focus on the environment and sustainability, Cajsa Warg in Vasastan focuses as much on food as it does on the grocery shopping experience. Prepare for the classical music and beautiful interiors to add a touch of sophistication to your weekly supermarket run. While not all products at Cajsa Warg are 100% organic, the store prioritizes locally sourced, organic, and seasonal food.
The restaurant hosts culinary evenings on selected dates, where you get the chance to bite into a seasonal three-course meal of your own creation. For a similar experience, head to ROT Butik & Kök in Södermalm – another Cajsa Warg location south of the city.
Sankt Eriksplan 2, Vasastan
Renstiernas gata 20, Södermalm
Are you ready to get your green food fix? Happy shopping in Stockholm’s best organic stores!
Find the organic stores on the map
Paradiset
|Brännkyrkagatan 62, 118 23 Stockholm, Sverige
|Brännkyrkagatan 62–64
Paradiset NK
|Hamngatan 18-20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sverige
|Hamngatan 18-20
Happy Food Store
|Sveavägen 22, 111 57 Stockholm, Sverige
|Sveavägen 22
Good Store
|Åsögatan 116, 116 24 Stockholm, Sverige
|Åsögatan 116
Ecoist
|Sibyllegatan 51, 114 43 Stockholm, Sverige
|Sibyllegatan 51
The Green Queen
|Norr Mälarstrand 64, 112 35 Stockholm, Sverige
|Norr Mälarstrand 64
ROT Butik & Kök
|Renstiernas gata 20, 116 31 Stockholm, Sverige
|Renstiernas gata 20