Stockholm's Best Organic Food Stores - View Stockholm (2025)

As the world embraces organic living – a trend that we hope is here to stay – Sweden, with its long-established history of green choices and progressive food industry, continues to take the lead. In fact, when the Swedish Government put forward its very first Food Strategy back in 2016, sustainability remained at the core of the 2030 vision, with the focus on developing an innovative, sustainable food chain, where consumers are invited to make more informed and greener food choices.

As Sweden takes the lead in all things sustainable living, it’s no surprise that the capital follows suit with the focus on seasonal produce and food quality. And with healthy eating playing a role in picking your daily grub, Stockholm certainly isn’t short of healthy food choices. From organic food options available at every supermarket to an impressive selection of organic stores, health-conscious cafes, and restaurants, all the way to food trucks, you certainly won’t feel disappointed. It’s fair to say that Stockholmers are ready to put their money where their mouth is.

So, where do you buy ingredients for that all-things-green dinner?

We’ve put together a list of Stockholm’s best organic stores where you can shop to your heart’s content, and your conscience is as clean as your eating habits!