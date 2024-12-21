Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (2024)

Severance season 2 trailer reveals Mark's new mission 3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024 5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024 3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024 3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024 3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 6-8) 3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (December 6-8) 3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024 Creature Commandos review: an encouraging start for the DCU If Monument Valley 3 can't get eyes on Netflix Games, what can? Netflix is now streaming a killer AI horror movie that's like M3GAN's twisted sister American Primeval trailer: Netflix explores American West in survival thriller If you have to watch one Netflix show this December, stream this one ESPN is now available on the Disney+ app, with some free content Netflix shares new photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday season 2 wraps production Critics hated this 2017 Stephen King movie. Now on Netflix, is it worth a watch? This great 2015 Liam Neeson action movie is popular on Netflix now The Recruit season 2: Netflix reveals streaming date, first photos for spy show Fubo vs. YouTube TV: Which live streaming service is best? 3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024 Star Wars: Skeleton Crew review: a wondrous space pirate adventure Hulu is HOW much?!? These Cyber Monday streaming deals are unbelievable 3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024 Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was originally supposed to be a movie You can save on Disney+, Hulu, and Starz for Cyber Monday 2024 I spent just $90, and I'm never paying for streaming ever again 10 best movies based on true crimes, ranked 10 years ago, The Babadook changed modern horror forever 3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (November 29-December 1) 5 great Netflix sci-fi movies you need to watch on Thanksgiving 5 great Amazon Prime Video shows to watch on Thanksgiving 5 great Hulu movies to watch on Thanksgiving 5 great Hulu shows to stream on Thanksgiving 5 great Disney+ movies to watch this Thanksgiving
The latest news, reviews, and rumors from the biggest video streaming platforms on the planet. With Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ all competing in the streaming wars for your attention, Digital Trends is here to break down everything you need to know. Whether you’re looking for the best shows and movies or just trying to decide which platform you want to subscribe to, we’ve done all the research, so you don’t have to.

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (1)

Severance season 2 trailer reveals Mark’s new mission

Apple TV+'s latest Severance season 2 trailer gives fans their best look yet at the sci-fi series's new episodes.

Entertainment

Alex Welch

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (2)

3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024

Entertainment

Dan Girolamo

Entertainment

Dan Girolamo

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (3)

5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024

Entertainment

Dan Girolamo

Entertainment

Dan Girolamo

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (4)

3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024

Entertainment

C. Persaud

Entertainment

C. Persaud

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (5)

3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024

Entertainment

C. Persaud

Entertainment

C. Persaud

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (6)

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 6-8)

Entertainment

Blair Marnell

Entertainment

Blair Marnell

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (7)

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (December 6-8)

Entertainment

Jason Struss

Entertainment

Jason Struss

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (9)

Creature Commandos review: an encouraging start for the DCU

Entertainment

Alex Welch

Entertainment

Alex Welch

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (10)

If Monument Valley 3 can’t get eyes on Netflix Games, what can?

Gaming

Giovanni Colantonio

Gaming

Giovanni Colantonio

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (11)

Netflix is now streaming a killer AI horror movie that’s like M3GAN’s twisted sister

Entertainment

Joe Allen

Entertainment

Joe Allen

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (12)

American Primeval trailer: Netflix explores American West in survival thriller

Entertainment

Dan Girolamo

Entertainment

Dan Girolamo

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (13)

If you have to watch one Netflix show this December, stream this one

The one Netflix show that you need to watch in December is a supernatural thriller that's basically the modern-day X-Files.

Blair Marnell

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (14)

ESPN is now available on the Disney+ app, with some free content

Disney has added a new ESPN tile to the Disney+ app, making it easier for its subscribers to access ESPN+'s sports content in one place.

Derek Malcolm

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (15)

Netflix shares new photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday season 2 wraps production

Production on Wednesday season 2 has wrapped. To commemorate the occasion, Netflix released a new photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

Dan Girolamo

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (16)

Critics hated this 2017 Stephen King movie. Now on Netflix, is it worth a watch?

Want to revisit Stephen King's magnum opus? Here are four reasons why you should watch The Dark Tower on Netflix.

Blair Marnell

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (21)

This great 2015 Liam Neeson action movie is popular on Netflix now

One of the best Liam Neeson action flicks is streaming on Netflix, and we're sharing four reasons you should watch Run All Night.

Blair Marnell

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (22)

The Recruit season 2: Netflix reveals streaming date, first photos for spy show

The Recruit, one of Netflix's most popular spy shows, returns in 2025. Find out the streaming date for The Recruit season 2 and view the first photos.

Dan Girolamo

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (23)

Fubo vs. YouTube TV: Which live streaming service is best?

Fubo and YouTube TV both deliver an excellent option for live streaming. Which one is better for you?

Jen Karner

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (24)

3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024

From a Spanish zombie thriller to two Christmas flicks, these are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024.

Christine Persaud

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (25)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew review: a wondrous space pirate adventure

Skeleton Crew may just be the exciting, fun new Star Wars adventure that fans have been waiting for.

Alex Welch

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (26)

Hulu is HOW much?!? These Cyber Monday streaming deals are unbelievable

These Cyber Monday deals on popular streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, and Peacock are simply unbelievable. Here's why you should get them.

Jason Struss

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (27)

3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024

Did you know Nathan Fillion starred in a crowdfunded show? It's one of three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024.

Christine Persaud

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (28)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was originally supposed to be a movie

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew wasn't originally meant to be a TV series. Here's why things changed.

Alex Welch

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (29)

You can save on Disney+, Hulu, and Starz for Cyber Monday 2024

Disney+ offers a few discounts on its monthly membership and tie-in services, and this holiday, you’ll be able to bundle and save on Hulu and Starz!

Michael Bizzaco

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (30)

I spent just $90, and I’m never paying for streaming ever again

Now that I've scored a lifetime membership to Plex for $90, I'm officially done paying for streaming services.

Jacob Roach

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (31)

10 best movies based on true crimes, ranked

From Martin Scorsese's most iconic film to a forgotten Jennifer Lopez comedy, here are 10 movies that all true crime fans need to see.

Alex Welch

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (32)

10 years ago, The Babadook changed modern horror forever

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the movie that kickstarted the modern elevated horror era. Here's why it still holds up.

Alex Welch

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (33)

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (November 29-December 1)

From a new Ted Danson comedy to a fascinating documentary, these Netflix shows are the perfect way to rest and recuperate following the hubbub of the holiday.

Joe Allen

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (34)

5 great Netflix sci-fi movies you need to watch on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, Godzilla Minus One and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are just some of the best sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix.

Guillermo Kurten

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (35)

5 great Amazon Prime Video shows to watch on Thanksgiving

Our picks for the best Amazon Prime TV shows to watch on Thanksgiving include a new crime thriller, a football documentary, and a lovely anthology series.

D. Girolamo

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (36)

5 great Hulu movies to watch on Thanksgiving

You won't find any turkeys among the five great Hulu movies that you need to watch on Thanksgiving.

Blair Marnell

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (37)

5 great Hulu shows to stream on Thanksgiving

After enjoying a tasty dinner among family and friends, curl up with these five great Hulu shows to watch on Thanksgiving.

Blair Marnell

Streaming Services: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More | Digital Trends (38)

5 great Disney+ movies to watch this Thanksgiving

There's no need to spend Thanksgiving in theaters when there are five great Disney+ movies waiting for you at home.

Blair Marnell

