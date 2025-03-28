Streamline Your Beauty Routine With These Makeup Brush Sets (2025)

The best makeup brush sets take the guesswork out of building out your arsenal of tools. Rather than shopping for individual brushes and painstakingly deciding between the plethora of options, a set is already curated for you. While blending with your fingers or relying on a years-old sponge to do the job, experts emphasize that, the perfect tools will yield the best possible application.

Before you stock up on a fully tricked out set, remember that less is more when searching for your ideal makeup brush set—especially if you’re a novice. Rachel Zoe’s makeup artist, Glenn Brownell, echoes this approach: “Look for makeup brushes that you can use to both apply and blend your makeup. You only need a few brushes for your face,” he tells Vogue. He emphasizes quality and versatility rather than quantity for everyday makeup routines.

Brownell suggests finding a few multitasking brushes that can do the work of many—making application simple and seamless. A soft complexion brush, an angled concealer brush, and a fluffy eyeshadow brush are your all-stars for everyday. For more pro-level looks, celebrity makeup artists rely on an assortment of brushes in a varying sizes for eyes, lips, and face—including angled shading brushes for bold eyeshadow looks, ultra-fine lip brushes to perfect lipstick application, and precision eyeliner brushes for a cat-eye with sharp claws. Phew!

All these and more below can be found in the best makeup brush sets—plus everything you should know about choosing the right one for you.

Best Overall: Hourglass Vegan Brush Collection

Hourglass Vegan Brush Travel Set $330 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : It’s impossible to imagine that you would ever need to purchase another makeup brush again once you have Hourglass’s full collection, featuring 17 vegan brushes, crafted from high-grade PETA-approved Taklon bristles, designed for the face, cheeks, and eyes. The set arrives in a sleek, leather travel case that offers a dedicated holder for each individual tool. Vogue favorites are the dual-ended face brushes for sweeping on powders and creams for a streak-free finish.

Best for Beginners: Sigma Beauty Essential Kit

Why We Love It : Made for makeup beginners and professionals alike, Sigma's 12 piece set covers everything you need to apply, blend, smudge, soften, and contour. Covering all your bases for both face and eyes—this kit can complete any look from start to finish with minimal confusion on which brush does what (it’s written on the handle!).

Best Vegan: Westman Atelier Petite Brush Collection Set

Why We Love It : The Japanese are revered as the most prestigious brush makers in the world. So, naturally, it was the only suitable destination for Westman Atelier’s limited edition brush collection. Made from soft and fluffy bristles, these brushes feel plush on skin during application—whether you’re dusting on face powder or sweeping shadow across the lids. Plus, their mini-size handles make storage easy on the go.

Best for Finger-Like: Artis Digit Brush Set

Artis Digit Brush Set $185 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Why We Love It : For those who prefer the precision of applying makeup with their fingers, but hate the mess, Artis’s Digit collection is the next best thing. Designed with ergonomic, bended handles, these mimic the dexterity of the hands for maximum comfort The bristles themselves use the brand’s proprietary CosmeFibre bundles, which are known to be some of the softest on the market. All five brushes are enclosed in a zippered hard case with a mirror—so you can apply your makeup whenever, wherever.

Best Minis: Lune+Aster Jet Set Brush Collection

Lune+Aster Jet Set Brush Collection $98 BLUEMERCURY

Why We Love It : Packing products for travel can be a chore, but made all simpler with Lune+Aster’s Jet Set Brush Collection. The soft-bristle five-piece set covers everything from foundation to eyeliner—each tucked away in a compact, hardshell case for easy storage.

Best Angeled: Trish McEvoy The Power of Brushes

Trish McEvoy The Power of Brushes $125 AMAZON $125 BLOOMINGDALE'S

Why We Love It : Trish McEvoy dreamed up a precision face brush collection that allows one to paint their face like fine art. The unique angled shape comes to a precise point for total control of how the product is placed. This brush trio offers small, medium, and large sizing to cater to all your detailed makeup needs. For example, Brush 300 (the largest) is best suited for the complexion, while the medium-sized brush, Brush 200, is great for sculpting. Brush 100, the tiniest of the set, is ideal for detailed application around the inner corner of the eyes or nose contour.

Best Holiday Set: Laura Mercier Travel Brush Collection

Why We Love It : Laura Mercier’s four travel-friendly brushes are extra festive in their limited-edition holiday pouch. Unlike other travel sets which tend to focus on minis, these handles are medium-length, more aligned with standard brush sizes. The quartet is best suited for cream and powder formulas (think setting powder blush, cream contour, and eyeshadow). The fluffy brush blush allows for a soft, diffused application of powder blushes, while the three eye brushes combine together for a no-think, beginner smokey eye—just blend!

Best for a Flawless Base: Saie The Brush Collection

Saie The Brush Collection $108 $96 SAIE

Why We Love It : Say hello to Saie’s small but mighty brush set, made with liquid, cream, and powder products in mind. With the brand’s cruelty-free vegan brush bristles, makeup blends seamlessly with an gentle buffing motion. Plus, the compact design of each brush makes storing your tools easy and completing a full makeup look straightforward; with five brush heads to decide between, you certainly have something for each step.

Best Design: MAC Cosmetics Golden Touch Mini Makeup Brush Holiday Set

MAC Cosmetics Golden Touch Mini Makeup Brush Holiday Set $59 $44 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : MAC Cosmetics has long been lauded as a fan-favorite of professional makeup artists—so you can rest assured that any of its brushes are good bang for your buck. Quality aside, what about a bit of flair when it comes to design? This mini holiday set features sculptural, gold-painted handles giving your standard makeup brush a wow-factor. While unique-looking brushes with cool designs aren’t necessary for excellent makeup application, they’re certainly fun—and the perfect holiday gift for any beauty aficionados on your list.

MAC Cosmetics has long been lauded as a fan-favorite of professional makeup artists—so you can rest assured that any of its brushes are good bang for your buck. Quality aside, what about a bit of flair when it comes to design? This mini holiday set features sculptural, gold-painted handles giving your standard makeup brush a wow-factor. While unique-looking brushes with cool designs aren't necessary for excellent makeup application, they're certainly fun—and the perfect holiday gift for any beauty aficionados on your list.

Best Eco-Friendly: EcoTools Start The Day Beautifully Makeup Brush Set

EcoTools Start The Day Beautifully Makeup Brush Set $13 $10 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Spending a fortune on brushes seems like total madness if you’re a makeup novice, particularly if you are still learning how to use brushes in the first place! Fortunately, EcoTools keeps affordability and quality top of mind, streamlining five essential brushes for a full face of makeup in one convenient little kit. The handles are made of bamboo and the synthetic bristles are cruelty-free.

Best Drugstore: Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Set

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set $20 $19 AMAZON

Why We Love It : When it comes to high-performing drugstore brands, Real Techniques is unmatched, with fluffy brushes that don’t shed and blend products easily. A personal favorite in my own beauty arsenal, these six multitasking tools help you create a flawless makeup base of foundation, concealer, and setting powder, amplified with blush and eyeshadow. The brushes are suited for all color cosmetics product types, working well with liquids, creams, and powders.

Best Blended Bristles: Morphe Face The Beat Makeup Brush Set

Morphe Face The Beat Makeup Brush Set $30 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Why choose if you’re stuck deciding between the pros and cons of natural versus synthetic brushes? Morphe wants you to have both at the same time! A blend of pro-grade synthetic and natural bristles combine the benefits of synthetic hair’s durability (and affordability) with the porous fibers and extra softness of natural hair to blend all sorts of complexion products like a dream.

Best Dual Impact: Jenny Patinkin Luxury Dual Ended Makeup Brush Set

Jenny Patinkin Luxury Dual Ended Makeup Brush Set $150 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : Jenny Patinkin believes you don’t have to sacrifice luxury or performance to be earth-aware when purchasing products. Made with recycled plastic, this set features more than twice the amount of bristles as conventional brushes. Ergonimically weighted handles ensure these brushes give a fast and thoroughly blended application with little effort. Each brush is dual-ended, meaning the featured six do the work of a dozen without taking up any extra space in your makeup bag.

Best Minimalist: Amí Cole The Brush Trio

Why We Love It : Amí Cole’s expertly-designed brushes aim to create the illusion of a flawless complexion via super-soft, vegan bristles atop handles made from sustainably-sourced FSC-certified birchwood. But don’t underestimate the trio based on lack of quantity—all three brushes are multi-taskers, covering application for concealer, foundation, powder, bronzer, blush, and highlighter. My favorite of the trio is the wedge-shaped concealer brush that fits perfectly under the eyes and around the nose to quickly lay down product with a patting motion sans streakiness.

Best Eyeshadow Brush Set: Luxie Rose Gold Eye Essential Brush Set

Luxie Beauty Rose Gold Eye Essential Brush Set $45 REVOLVE

Why We Love It : Perhaps you’re staying firm on finger-painting your foundation, concealer, and blush, but realize perfectly blended eyeshadow requires a precise tool. Or, maybe you already have a go-to complexion brush, and are looking to expand your assortment. That’s where this set from Luxie comes in. Whether you prefer a soft daytime glam or a dramatic smudged-out liner, this five-piece vegan brush set is specially curated to give you all the tools you need to achieve any eye look you dream of.

Best Value: BS-Mall 14-Piece Brush Set

BS-Mall 14 Piece Brush Set $13 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Suppose you prefer minimalism when it comes to cost but maximalism when it comes to variety. In that case, the BS-Mall expansive brush set is the perfect middle ground—no compromises necessary. For just $10, you get a whopping 14 brushes, with five face brushes, seven for eyeshadow, a dual-sided brush for brows, and a lip brush.

Like choosing the correct utensil for your meal, makeup brushes have different purposes for different applications—after all, you wouldn’t use a fork for your soup nor a flat foundation brush for your smokey eye. While beautifully designed brush sets have undeniable appeal on a vanity, keep these practical considerations in mind as well: